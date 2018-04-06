A group of students-turned-activists from Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be hitting the road next week on a nationwide bus tour aimed at educating voters — and encouraging them to actually vote to end gun violence.

"We’re going to places where the NRA has bought and paid for politicians who refuse to take simple steps to save our lives," the March for Our Lives leaders said in a statement. The group will visit communities affected by gun violence "to meet fellow survivors and use our voices to amplify theirs."

The March for Our Lives Road to Change will launch June 12 in Illinois, where the group will join the Peace March led by students from Chicago's St. Sabina Academy. Cameron Kasky, one of the Florida group's leaders, said Monday the two-month tour will make at least 75 stops in more than 20 states.

A separate tour will make stops in each of Florida's 27 congressional districts.

"We can fix the political system," Kasky said. " Our generation and the many generations that are helping us can change the game."

The March for Our Lives drew millions of people to rallies across the nation and around the world demanding responsible gun laws. Its leaders included Kasky and several other Stoneman Douglas students who rose to national prominence in the days after a Valentine's Day shooting rampage at the school killed 17 students and staff.

The last midterm elections, in 2014, drew  the lowest turnout since World War II, Kasky said. He noted that 4 million teens will turn 18 this year. 

"We are encouraging people around the country to educate themselves on their vote, to get out there and turn voting into more of an act of patriotism than a chore," Kasky said.

The announcement came one day after graduation ceremonies honored the senior class, including four members slain in the attack — Nicholas Dworet, Joaquin Oliver, Meadow Pollack and Carmen Schentrup.

Surprise commencement speaker Jimmy Fallon urged graduates to move forward and “don’t let anything stop you.”

