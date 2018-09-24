Below are nominees for the 2018 People's Choice Awards, airing live from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, on Nov. 11. (E!, 9 EST/PST).
Fans can vote through Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. EDT at pca.eonline.com or on Facebook, Twitter, Xfinity and Google search.
MOVIES
Movie of the year
"Black Panther"
"Avengers: Infinity War"
"Incredibles 2"
"Fifty Shades Freed"
"A Quiet Place"
Comedy Movie
"Love, Simon"
"Blockers"
"The Spy Who Dumped Me"
"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again"
"Crazy Rich Asians"
Action Movie
"Black Panther"
"Avengers: Infinity War"
"Deadpool 2"
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
"Ocean's 8"
Drama Movie
"Fifty Shades Freed"
"12 Strong"
"Red Sparrow"
"Midnight Sun"
"A Quiet Place"
Family Movie
"Incredibles 2"
"A Wrinkle in Time"
"Hotel Transylvania 3"
"I Can Only Imagine"
"Christopher Robin"
Male Movie Star
Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Infinity War"
Robert Downey Jr., "Avengers: Infinity War"
Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther"
Chris Pratt, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
Nick Robinson, "Love, Simon"
Female Movie Star
Scarlett Johansson, "Avengers: Infinity War"
Sandra Bullock, "Ocean's 8"
Anne Hathaway, "Ocean's 8"
Lily James, "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again"
Bryce Dallas Howard, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
Drama Movie Star
John Krasinski, "A Quiet Place"
Emily Blunt, "A Quiet Place"
Jennifer Lawrence, "Red Sparrow"
Chris Hemsworth, "12 Strong"
Jamie Dornan, "Fifty Shades Freed"
Comedy Movie Star
Melissa McCarthy, "Life of the Party"
John Cena, "Blockers"
Nick Robinson, "Love, Simon"
Amanda Seyfried, "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again"
Mila Kunis, "The Spy Who Dumped Me"
Action Movie Star
Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Infinity Wars"
Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool 2"
Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther"
Danai Gurira, "Black Panther"
Chris Pratt, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
TELEVISION
Show of the year
"This Is Us"
"Grey's Anatomy"
"The Big Bang Theory"
"13 Reasons Why"
"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" (write-in vote)
Drama Show
"This Is Us"
"Grey's Anatomy"
"13 Reasons Why"
"Riverdale"
"The Handmaid's Tale"
Comedy Show
"The Big Bang Theory"
"Modern Family"
"Black-ish"
"Orange Is the New Black"
"The Good Place"
Revival Show
"American Idol"
"One Day at a Time"
"Queer Eye"
"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"
"Dynasty"
Reality Show
"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"
"Queer Eye"
"Keeping Up With the Kardashians"
"Chrisley Knows Best"
"Vanderpump Rules"
Competition Show
"The Voice"
"Ellen's Game of Games"
"Big Brother"
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
"America's Got Talent"
Male TV Star
Andrew Lincoln, "The Walking Dead"
Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"
Justin Chambers, "Grey's Anatomy"
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor"
Harry Shum Jr., "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" (write-in vote)
Female TV Star
Ellen Pompeo, "Grey's Anatomy"
Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"
Camila Mendes, "Riverdale"
Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"
Katherine McNamara, "Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments" (write-in vote)
Drama TV Star
Ellen Pompeo, "Grey's Anatomy"
Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: SVU"
K.J. Apa, "Riverdale"
Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why"
Comedy TV Star
Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"
Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"
Sofia Vergara, "Modern Family"
Drew Barrymore, "Santa Clarita Diet"
Daytime Talk Show
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
"Steve"
"Live With Kelly and Ryan"
"The Real"
"Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith"
Nighttime Talk Show
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
"The Late Late Show With James Corden"
"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"
"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"
"Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen"
Competition Contestant
Nikki Bella, "Dancing With the Stars"
Maddie Poppe, "American Idol"
Brynn Cartelli, "The Voice"
Cody Nickson, "The Amazing Race"
Eva Igo, "World of Dance"
Reality TV Star
Khloe Kardashian, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"
Antoni Porowski, "Queer Eye"
Joanna Gaines, "Fixer Upper"
Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"
Nikki Bella, "Total Bellas"
Bingeworthy Show
"Outlander" (write-in vote)
"Queer Eye"
"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" (write-in vote)
"13 Reasons Why"
"Shameless"
Sci-fi/Fantasy Show
"Supernatural"
"The Originals"
"The Expanse"
"Wynonna Earp" (write-in vote)
"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
MUSIC
Male Artist
Drake
Keith Urban
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
Bruno Mars
Female Artist
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Nicki Minaj
Group
Twenty One Pilots
Panic! At the Disco
5 Seconds of Summer
BTS
Super Junior (write-in vote)
Album
Cardi B, "Invasion of Privacy"
Camila Cabello, "Camila"
Shawn Mendes, "Shawn Mendes"
Ariana Grande, "Sweetener"
Nicki Minaj, "Queen"
Song
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"
Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
BTS, "Idol" (write-in vote)
Country Artist
Thomas Rhett
Luke Bryan
Carrie Underwood
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Latin Artist
Becky G
CNCO
J Balvin
Bad Bunny
Shakira
Music Video
Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Camila Cabello, "Never Be the Same"
BTS, "Idol" (write-in vote)
Concert Tour
Beyonce & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour
Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour
Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour
Katy Perry, Witness Tour
Super Junior, Super Show 7 (write-in vote)
POP CULTURE
Beauty Influencer
NIKKIETUTORIALS
Bretman Rock
Brooklyn and Bailey
Jackie Aina
James Charles
Social Star
Shane Dawson
Jenna Marbles
Amanda Cerny
The Dolan Twins
Lele Pons
Animal Star
Lil Bub
Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund
Gone to the Snow Dogs
Cole & Marmalade
April the Giraffe
Social Celebrity
Ellen DeGeneres
Chrissy Teigen
BTS
Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez
Comedy Act
Kevin Hart
Tiffany Haddish
Ali Wong
Marlon Wayans
Amy Schumer
Style Star
Zendaya
Blake Lively
Emma Watson
Beyonce
Harry Styles
Game Changer
Colin Kaepernick
Serena Williams
Cristiano Ronaldo
Aly Raisman
Nia Jax
Pop Podcast
"Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith"
"Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad"
"Anna Faris Is Unqualified"
"LADYGANG"
"Chicks in the Office"