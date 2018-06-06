The bodies of Mary Simmons and Bryon Thomas were discovered in a Fountain Hills home by police on June 4, 2018. Police have tied the murders to Dwight Lamon Jones, who also killed four others during a killing spree that lasted several days.

PHOENIX — What's the difference between a serial killer, spree killer and a mass killer?

The recent string of homicides in the Phoenix area that spanned three cities over four days and left the legal and mental health communities on edge raises the question: Is Dwight Lamon Jones considered a serial killer?

Jack Levin, professor emeritus of sociology and criminology at Northeastern University, defines three different types of multiple homicide cases:

• Serial killer: Someone who takes the lives of at least three individuals, one at a time over a period of weeks, months, years or even decades.

• Spree killer: Someone who kills several people within a short period, such as three days, without a cooling-off period so he or she remains “in a state of frenzy.'' This most closely describes the latest killings in the Scottsdale area that police on Monday linked to Jones, 56.

• Mass killer: Someone who takes a large number of lives at the same time in one or two locations within a short period, such as one day.

Perhaps contrary to popular belief, Levin said, most spree killers and serial killers generally don't use firearms. That's because they don't want to distance themselves from victims. They enjoy the up-close-and-personal control they have over their victims' lives, Levin said, and seek to maximize their victims' pain.

The terms "serial" and "spree" killers are jazzy and sensational, but the word "repeat" could be used just as easily, Levin said. "Serial" just means committing a crime in a series, he said.

An FBI study on the subject conducted about a decade ago concluded that "most serial killers have very defined geographic areas of operation. They conduct their killings within comfort zones that are often defined by an anchor point," such as "place of residence, employment, or residence of a relative."

Levin said, "Phoenix has had more than its share of high-profile serial shootings and serial murders more generally."

Those states that have large numbers of "strangers," or people moving into the state, tend to have higher numbers of serial killers, he said.

"I guess it's an underhanded compliment to your state," he said.

People who move to Sun Belt states such as Arizona, California, Florida and Texas for a new beginning, work or even as a last resort might disconnect with their support network of family and friends.

"In rare cases," Levin said, "he may decide to solve his problems through the barrel of a gun."

Here's a look at prominent Phoenix-area cases involving multiple murder victims and those who have been accused, or convicted, of the killings:

Baseline Killer

Mark Goudeau

Arizona Department of Corrections

Name: Mark Goudeau

Classification: Serial killer

Dates Active: August 2005-June 2006

Synopsis: In August 2005, the slaying of a stripper in Tempe, Ariz., started a succession of rapes and murders that cast a chill over the area.

Police and prosecutors believed that Mark Goudeau shot eight women in the head after they rejected his sexual demands and executed a man who may have gotten in the way.

For the span of nearly a year, the infamous title “Baseline Killer” dominated local news coverage. He was arrested on his 42nd birthday on Sept. 6, 2006 — ending the so-called "Summer of Fear."

Latest: The host of robberies, rapes, and murders netted Goudeau nine death sentences, grossing more than 1,600 years in prison, and commencing the countdown on death row’s retribution list.

Scottsdale shooter

Dwight Jones

Scottsdale Police Department

Name: Dwight Lamon Jones

Classification: Spree killer

Dates Active: May 31-June 3, 2018

Synopsis: Dwight Lamon Jones, 56, is believed to have killed six people: a well-respected forensic psychiatrist, two paralegals, a counselor, and a Fountain Hills, Ariz., couple.

Most of Jones' targeted victims worked in related professions and police said the killings were somehow tied to a prolonged divorce and custody battle that Jones claimed had kept him from his son for more than a decade. It is unclear how the Fountain Hills couple is connected. Some of the victims worked in offices where professionals involved in his divorce and custody battle also worked.

The shootings spanned Phoenix, Scottsdale and Fountain Hills and left the legal and mental health communities on edge for several days.

In the weeks before the shootings, Jones uploaded hours of online video explaining his theory that the court system was rigged to keep him from his son.

Latest: Jones died June 4 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his room at an Extended Stay America hotel in Scottsdale after police surrounded him.

2 women shot to death in downtown Scottsdale

Levin said Jones technically fits the category of "spree" killer because he killed one victim at a time over a short period. However, Levin said if the time element is disregarded, Jones looks more like a textbook case of a mass murderer rather than a serial or spree killer.

Mass murderers kill out of a need for revenge, blame everybody but themselves for personal problems and plan their attacks over a long period, even years, Levin said. Serial and spree killers don't generally seek revenge, but mass killers almost always seek revenge, he said.

"Aside from the timing, he looks so much like a typical mass murderer. ... It looks so much like the other cases of mass murder that we've experienced including the school shootings, including the workplace avengers, including the family annihilators," Levin said.

Levin added it's more important to focus on the motive of these killers as opposed to the timing of the shootings.

Serial Street Shooter

Aaron Saucedo, the man police have accused of being Phoenix's "Serial Street Shooter."

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Suspect: Aaron Saucedo

Classification: Serial killer

Dates Active: August 2015-July 2016

Synopsis: Saucedo is accused of killing nine people and injuring two others over the course of about a year. His case is pending.

The Serial Street Shootings occurred mostly in west Phoenix's Maryvale neighborhood, although some of the attacks took place in east-central Phoenix. All of the shootings were in residential neighborhoods with predominantly Hispanic populations.

Saucedo is accused of using a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol to kill his victims from his car, occasionally stepping out to get close enough to his victims. Most of the victims also were in cars, near cars, or had just gotten out of cars. The victims had no apparent connection, other than the area of Phoenix where they were killed.

Latest: Saucedo has pleaded not guilty to the 22 felony charges in two separate indictments. The two cases will be tried separately, a Maricopa County Attorney's Office spokeswoman said.

One of the cases contains a single charge of first-degree murder, that of the boyfriend of Saucedo's mother, who was killed in 2015. The other indictment covers the other eight killings, and the County Attorney's Office has filed its intent to seek the death penalty in the eight killings.

Saucedo awaits trial in Maricopa County Superior Court. A motion was filed in March 2018 to bar the possibility of the death penalty because the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office provided video of Saucedo in his jail cell to media outlets.

Late 2017 murders

Cleophus Cooksey Jr.

Arizona Department of Corrections

Suspect: Cleophus Cooksey Jr.

Classification: Serial killer

Dates Active: Nov. 27, 2017- Dec. 17, 2017

Synopsis: In a three-week span between Thanksgiving and Christmas 2017, nine people were fatally shot throughout the Phoenix area.

Cleophus Cooksey Jr., 36, was arrested Dec. 17 at the home of his mother and stepfather in Phoenix moments after they both were shot and killed.

Court records show Cooksey had a host of criminal offenses before the killings in 2017. His most serious offense occurred in 2001, when he was convicted at age 18 of manslaughter. He pleaded guilty in 2001, and was sentenced to 16 years in prison, where he received 22 violations that included drug possession and assaulting prison staff, records show.

Nearly two years after his release to community supervision in 2015, the killings began.

Latest: Cooksey faces eight counts of first-degree murder along with charges of kidnapping, sexual assault, burglary and armed robbery. He has not been charged in the ninth killing, but police have named him as a suspect.

Cooksey’s victims ranged in age from 21 to 56; on March 8, he pleaded not guilty to the killings.

