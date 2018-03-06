Manhattan Beach mornings
Morning in Manhattan Beach, California, a quiet time of colors, birds, surfers and peace. The most magical time in a small classic California beach town. A gallery of images by USA TODAY's Jefferson Graham, who lives in Manhattan Beach
Going under the Manhattan Beach Pier is a favorite of local photographers, residents and tourists. Here, in this iPhone Long Exposure trick, Jefferson Graham used the software tool on the phone to make the water flow.
On the morning of the 2018 Super Moon, a Manhattan Beach lifeguard station, set against the morning moon
A local surfer heads towards the water for his morning surf in Manhattan Beach
Taking a morning swim in the Manhattan Beach ocean
5:30 a.m., before the sun rises, on the Strand in Manhattan Beach
More long exposure tricks on the iPhone, looking out at the Manhattan Beach Pier, with flowing water
A lampost on the Manhattan Beach Strand before the sun rises
Morning surfers in Manhattan Beach check out the scene before heading to the water.
The Manhattan Beach Pier, early morning, following a rain, with the lights still on,
A lifeguard station before the sunrise, set against the lights of Hermosa Beach and the Palos Verdes Penisula
The bicycle lane of the Strand at Christmastime, early morning, before the cyclists have come out. The Marvin Braude bike trail extends all the way from Torrance Beach to the south all the way north to Pacific Palisades.
Walking on the Manhattan Beach Pier, early morning, when the lights are still on, facing the city.
The Manhattan Beach Pier in the morning. Usually about 30 minutes after the sun rises, the Pier Roundhouse is lit up with a morning glow. The Pier was built in 1920
A morning bird comes in for a landing on the sands of Manhattan Beach.
A group of runners enjoying a morning jog on Manhattan Beach sands, heading towards Hermosa Beach
During the holidays. the coty of Manhattan Beach decks the Roundhouse on the Pier with holiday lights. They are still lit in the mornings, and generally get turned off around 6 a.m.This shot was taken at 5:45 a.m.
A bird, the ocean, the Manhattan Beach Pier and overcast skies in the morning
A bird enjoys the morning on the beach
Palm trees, a Pier and some morning surfers in Manhattan Beach
The Manhattan Beach Pier's Roundhouse
An overhead shot of the Manhattan Beach Pier, shot on a drone
Two surfers, post fun in the water, in Manhattan Beach
The Manhattan Beach Pier, shot from the Pier, with the morning lights still lit
Even at 6:30 a.m., the Manhattan Beach Pier attracts a word
The coast and a bird, looking towards Malibu, to the right of the Manhattan Beach Pier
A foggy morning in Manhattan Beach, with the Pier hidden from view
Looking down at a lifeguard station and the cityscape of Manhattan Beach, from the vantage point of the Manhattan Beach Pier
A wet low tide in Manhattan Beach
The 8th Street lifeguard station, shot from directly behind
A black and white rendition of the Manhattan Beach Pier and the palm trees that adorn it
Birds enjoy themselves over an empty volleyball net on a Manhattan Beach morning
A post rain morning on the Manhattan Beach Pier

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. All beaches are best in the early morning, of that there is no dispute. 

There are few if any, people around, and the ones who are there are in a splendid mood. Why not? You're at the beach? Is there a better way to start the day? 

I happen to live in this quiet community, and since the ocean is a one mile walk from my home, I try to get down there as often as possible, as early as can be.  

It's just me, the birds, an occasional jogger and surfer, and the best light any photographer could ever dream of. 

Today, we bring the USA TODAY Travel photo tour to mornings in Manhattan Beach, Calif., a Los Angeles suburb with 35,000 residents, where the median home price is a ridiculous $2.5 million, with many homes selling for way more. 

Because it's three miles from the LAX airport, Manhattan Beach attracts sports stars, entertainment industry big wigs, lawyers and doctors, business CEOs (Skecher's is based here) and average folk who were lucky enough to slip in, somehow, and enjoy the laid back, quiet life of the South Bay.

Manhattan Beach is technically a suburb of Los Angeles, the city, in Los Angeles County, but driving into town takes at least an hour, so many prefer to just stay as often in "the bubble." Manhattan Beach is south of Santa Monica and Malibu, north of nearby Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach. 

Downtown Main Street is chock full of tony, expensive stores, too many real estate and banking firms, foodie fare (Fishing with Dynamite, MB Post, Love & Salt) along with family style, comfort food at the Kettle and Mama D's Italian restaurant.

All roads lead to the 928 foot Manhattan Beach Pier, originally built in 1920, which sits at the bottom of Manhattan Beach Blvd. A big "roundhouse," at the end of the Pier has historically housed an aquarium and coffee shop within the building, but it's currently being renovated, with June touted as the completion date. 

Summertime in Manhattan Beach can be challenging to visitors, especially later in the day on weekends, where parking is hard to come by and the beach gets crowded. But Amy Thomas Howorth, the mayor of Manhattan Beach, notes that additional lots should open soon and that evening parking, now restricted to just two hours, is slated to extend to three hours, to allow more people time to eat dinner.

Like this reporter, Howorth is also a big fan of Manhattan Beach mornings. It's "more quiet than later in the day, and you can really notice the light changing quite quickly. You see people you know out walking, but it's also peaceful."

See for yourself in the above gallery, and our video below. And if you're in town before 6 a.m., which is when I'm often photographing, under the Pier, come say hi. I'm the guy with the camera around his neck. 

And check out previous west coast photo tours: 

Hermosa Beach

—Hollywood Walk of Fame

Santa Cruz

Los Angeles Arts District

Follow USA TODAY's Jefferson Graham (@jeffersongraham) on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. 

Tour the idyllic Hermosa Beach, Calif.
A view of the Hermosa Beach coastline from the pier.
The Hermosa Beach Pier.
The Hermosa Beach Pier.
A statue dedicated to surfer/instructor Tim Kelly, who died in 1964.
The statue at the foot of the Hermosa Beach Pier is one of the most popular selfie spots.
A view of the coast from the Hermosa Beach Pier.
A view of the coast looking to Redondo Beach and Palos Verdes from the Hermosa Beach Pier.
Pier Plaza in the evening in Hermosa Beach.
Hennessey's Tavern has a great third-floor deck overlooking the South Bay in Hermosa Beach.
An overhead shot of Pier Plaza from Hennessey's in Hermosa Beach.
Bumpers keep cars off pedestrian-only Pier Plaza in Hermosa Beach.
The 16th Street Lifeguard station in Hermosa Beach, with the pier in the background, on a cloudy evening.
A local liqour store welcomes folks to Hermosa Beach.
Even the homes have surfboards as motifs.
Punk rock was really popular in Hermosa Beach in the 1970s.
The city seal sits at the foot of the Hermosa Beach Pier.
A view of nearby Manhattan Beach and its pier from Hermosa Beach. You can also see Santa Monica to the left of the pier.
A lifeguard station in Hermosa Beach on a cloudy day.
Colorful bike racks.
Pier Plaza gets very, very crowded on the Fourth of July.
Drinking games on the Fourth of July in Hermosa Beach tend to be quite popular. Seen here: Partygoers at a home on the Strand, the paved bicycle and pedestrian path that runs mostly along the Pacific Ocean shoreline, from Torrance all the way to Pacific Palisades.
Good Stuff is one of the most popular restaurants for eating by the water.
The overhead view of Hermosa Beach from the deck of Hennessey's Tavern.
No matter what the weather, people always line up to get their photos taken by the surf statue.
Waves crashing against the Hermosa Beach Pier.
The waves of Hermosa Beach.
Watching the sunset in Hermosa Beach.
A kite flies over a lifeguard station at sunset in Hermosa Beach.
The Hermosa Beach Pier just after sunset.
The Hermosa Beach Pier just after sunset.
The iconic surfing statue at the foot of the Hermosa Beach Pier just after sunset.
Volleyball player during the summer AVP in Hermosa Beach.
Riding a bike on the Hermosa Beach Strand, in front of Good Stuff restaurant.
Parade revelers all decked out in green.
Budweiser reps dance away during a St. Patrick's Day parade in Hermosa Beach.
Dramatic skies in Hermosa Beach.
Hermosa Beach Pier.
A gathering on Pier Plaza to celebrate the movie "La La Land," which filmed scenes in Hermosa Beach.
A view of Hermosa Beach from the deck of the municipal parking garage.
The Hermosa Beach Pier, as seen from Manhattan Beach.
Wallking along the Strand in Hermosa Beach on a summer afternoon.
Checking email while taking a spin with baby on Pier Plaza in Hermosa Beach.
A Fourth of July tradition, the Iron Man competition, asks participants to run a mile, paddle a mile and then chug a 6-pack of beer. "First to finish without puking wins," say the organizers.
Participants of the Hermosa Beach Ironman competition line up their boards before turning to drink on the Fourth of July.
