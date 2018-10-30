WASHINGTON — None of the top four congressional leaders will travel with the president and first lady to Pittsburgh Tuesday, despite invitations from the White House.

Republican Mitch McConnell spokesman Don Stewart said that the Senate leader didn't decline the trip but was "unable to attend." Stewart said McConnell had previously scheduled events in Kentucky.

AshLee Strong, a spokeswoman from Speaker Paul Ryan's office, said he wasn't able to make it due to the short notice.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will visit Pittsburgh Tuesday afternoon.

"Well, I’m just going to pay my respects. I’m also going to the hospital to see the officers and some of the people that were so badly hurt," Trump told Fox News in an interview late Monday. "I would have done it even sooner, but I didn’t want to disrupt anymore than they already had disruption. But I look forward to going to Pittsburgh."

Two other sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to be able to speak freely, said that all four leaders – McConnell and Ryan, as well as House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer – were invited to travel with the president but declined. CNN first reported the news.

The White House did not respond to inquiries.

Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto, a Democrat, appeared on CNN Monday and said they had urged the White House to hold off on scheduling the visit until after the funerals. The city's law enforcement would already be strapped.

"I do believe that it would be best to put the attention on the families this week, and if he (Trump) were to visit, choose a different time to be able to do it," Peduto said.

Trump's visit has also garnered pushback from some of the city's Jewish leaders. A group of them published an open letter telling the president not to come until he denounces white nationalism.

Trump's critics have said that his rhetoric has played a role in the hatred taking over the country. The president has denied the allegations and blamed the media.

The president has denounced the attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood as an "evil anti-Semitic attack." After the shooting, Trump suggested that "an armed guard inside the temple" might have prevented the tragedy.

During the attack, Robert Bowers allegedly yelled, "All Jews must die!," a law enforcement official told USA TODAY.

Trump's daughter Ivanka converted to Judaism and is raising her three kids in the Jewish faith.

Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers said he would welcome a visit from the president.

