Chicago's prime pizza places
Steve Dolinsky, author of "Pizza City, USA: 101 Reasons Why Chicago is America’s Greatest Pizza Town," loves Labriola for its sauce, locally sourced sausage, crispy crust and the way it maintains its shape by using cornmeal and corn flour.
Also an Italian restaurant and cafe, Labriola serves Neapolitan pizza, plus Chicago deep dish (pictured) and thin crust.
In Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, Pizzeria Bebu specializes in fresh, local ingredients for thin-crust pizzas from a gas-fired oven.
Pizzeria Bebu offers 13 signature pies, such as pepperoni with parmesan, mozzarella, garlic, Calabrian chile and basil.
In Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood, Paulie Gee's offers two dozen signature pizzas, plus eight vegan pies and three pizzas that are exclusively available at this location.
Paulie Gee's uses fresh ingredients, Italian tomatoes and meats, and a wide variety of toppings on its wood-fired pizzas.
In Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood, Spacca Napoli Pizzeria specializes in Neapolitan-style pizza.
Certified pizzaiuolo Jon Goldsmith makes the dough for Spacca Napoli's pizzas and sources Italian ingredients from specific purveyors. The oven was built by artisans from Napoli. Choose from 17 signature pies.
In Chicago's West Loop, D'Amatos Bakery uses a coal-fired brick oven for its sheet pan pizzas, which are available by the slice.
Damato's rectangular pizzas are available with cheese, pepperoni or sausage.
Home Run Inn is a Chicago pizza chain with more than six locations, including the Lakeview neighborhood.
Home Run Inn touts natural ingredients and house-made sauce and sausage on its family-recipe pizzas. Diners can build their own pies with a variety of topping and size options.
Family-owned Pat's Pizza and Ristorante has served thin-crust and pan pizza in Chicago since 1950.
Pat's offers 11 specialty pizzas, served tavern style, and a create your own option.
Union Squared serves Detroit-style pan pizza from Chicago's Union Pizzeria in Revival Food Hall.
Union Squared's Detroit-style pan pizzas have charred crusts, sausage from local Joseph’s Finest Meats and zesty tomato sauce.
In Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood, My Pi Pizza specializes in deep-dish pies.
Mi Pi's deep-dish, thin-crust, pan pizzas are made with family recipes featuring San Marzano tomato sauce and blends of Wisconsin cheeses.
In suburban Summit, Illinois, Chester’s Tavern & Orsi’s Pizza specializes in tavern-style pizza, which is cut in squares.
Orsi's pizza comes with a sidecar of jardiniere, which is the typical condiment that comes on an Italian beef sandwich. The pizza is borderline well done and has sauce and cheese all the way to the crispy edge.

Chicago might be best known to travelers for its deep-dish pizza, but locals like Steve Dolinsky, a James Beard Award-winning food reporter and host of ABC 7 Chicago’s The Hungry Hound, want to change that narrative. Dolinsky's upcoming book makes the case for why Chicago is America’s best pizza destination. His belief is that Chicago style means thin crust, not deep dish, and specifically tavern-style pizza, which is thin, crispy and exclusively Midwestern.

In 2017, a record 55.2 million travelers visited Chicago, many of whom inevitably explore the city’s food scene and pizza places. After all, Bon Appetit named Chicago the restaurant city of the year, and 13 percent of Americans consume pizza on any given day.

While researching for his forthcoming book, "Pizza City, USA: 101 Reasons Why Chicago is America’s Greatest Pizza Town," due out in September, Dolinsky ventured to New York’s top pizzerias to see how America's other pizza capital compares. After four trips to New York, reviewing a dozen restaurants each time, Dolinsky still contends that Chicago is the best city for pizza in America.

New York City pizza places
Opened in 1905 in New York's Little Italy neighborhood, Lombardi's is a landmark as the country's first pizzeria.
The cash only restaurant is known for coal-fired, thin-crust pizza made with San Marzano tomato sauce, and fresh mozzarella and basil.
In New York City's Nolita neighborhood, Pasquale Jones specializes in wood-fired pizza from an open kitchen.
Pasquale Jones offers half a dozen signature pizzas, including a Margherita with San Marzano tomato and a Little Neck Clam pie with lemon, broccoli rabe, garlic and cream.
Una Pizza Napoletana reopened in New York's Lower East Side neighborhood in May after moving to San Francisco for nine years.
Here, Anthony Mangieri sources high-quality ingredients for five signature pizzas for which he has perfected daily dough making.
In New York City's Lower East Side, Scarr's is best known for inexpensive Sicilian slices.
Chef Scarr Pimentel previously worked at Joe’s, Artichoke’s and Lombardi’s. He offers a few styles of pizza and multiple topping options at Scarr's.
In Brooklyn's Midwood neighborhood, Di Fara draws lines for famous slices.
Italian immigrant Domenico De Marco opened Di Fara in 1964, where ingredients are still imported from Italy.
In Brooklyn's Bushwick neighborhood, Roberta's is one of New York's most famous pizza destinations (with a Midtown outpost in Urbanspace Vanderbilt now).
Roberta's offers eight wood-fired pizzas with a variety of additional topping options. The Beastmaster (pictured) features tomato, mozzarella, gorgonzola, pork sausage, onion, caper and jalapeno.
In New York City's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, Corner Slice offers pastries, pizza, coffee and delivery at Gotham West Market.
Corner Slice offers cheese, tomato and white pies, plus New York's classic pizza by the slice -- in this case, rectangular.
In New York City, Mani in Pasta specializes in Roman-style pizza al taglio served by the slice or cut.
Pizza al taglio is baked on rectangular trays and cut in squares or rectangles. Mani in Pasta means "hands in the dough".
In the Flushing neighborhood of New York's Queens borough, Amore Pizzeria is a classic spot for enormous, thin-crust slices.
Amore is a local favorite in Queens with a no-frills interior and straightforward slices like this cheese pizza.
In Williston Park, New York, Gino's has been a popular place for Sicilian pizza on Long Island since 1979.
In addition to a full Italian menu, Gino's offers 30 specialty pizzas and about a dozen topping options for custom pies. Small and large pies, Sicilian slices and grandma pies are available.

“It’s always eye opening for me, but it just reinforces my theory that there aren’t that many styles of pizzas in New York,” he says of his most recent visit.

Dolinsky also visited 185 restaurants in the Windy City over a three-month period. 

“Deep dish is to Chicago what Times Square is to New York,” he explains. Hotel concierges told him that guests often ask to eat deep dish within walking distance, so they end up at sub-par deep dish establishments.

If you are visiting Chicago, Dolinsky suggests you step out of the tourist zone and try his favorite Chicago pizza spots, ranging from tavern to Detroit style. Or, you can opt for New York’s more traditional slices.

See the photo galleries above for 10 standout pizza destinations in each city and vote for your favorite below.

America's pizza capitals
Chicago is famous for deep dish pizza, and Lou Malnati's is famous for its version made by hand from scratch.
Lou and Jean Malnati opened the iconic pizzeria in Chicago suburb Lincolnwood in 1971. Today, there are close to 50 Chicagoland locations, such as Gold Coast, pictured.
Giordano's is also famous for Chicago deep-dish and has grown to more than 50 Chicagoland locations, plus outposts in seven states.
A family recipe from Torino, Italy, Giordano's pizzas are stuffed with cheese and feature double crusts.
Opened in 1975, family-run Joe's Pizza is a Greenwich Village landmark, and now has three New York City locations.
Joe's serves New York City's trademark floppy, oily slice.
Di Fara Pizza began defining Brooklyn pizza in 1965.
Another classic slice joint, Dom De Marco imports ingredients from Italy at Di Fara.
Visitors to New York pilgrimage across the Brooklyn Bridge to wait in line for Grimaldi's pizza.
Not a slice joint, Grimaldi's only offers whole pizzas (small or large) from a coal-fired brick oven.
The chain now has four New York City area locations and franchises in more than a dozen states.
Opened in 1905 in New York City's Little Italy neighborhood, Lombardi's is a historic landmark: America's first pizzeria.
Lombardi's is known for its coal-fired brick oven pizza made with San Marzano tomato sauce, and fresh mozzarella and basil. The pizza is sold by the pie in small and large sizes, margherita or white, with a variety of toppings available.
The Original Margherita comes with fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, romano and basil.
Detroit's famous pizza is square, has a thick, oily crust, and the sauce comes on top of the cheese.
Buddy's Pizza invented the Detroit-style pie in 1946 and is still a local favorite.
Imo's Pizza is known for introducing delivery pizza to St. Louis where there is a distinct local style. The restaurant has grown to nearly 100 locations since it opened in 1964.
St. Louis pizza is known for a thin crust, on which ingredients come all the way to the edge, and square-cut pieces. Imo's uses Provel cheese (a processed combination of cheeses that's popular in the city), pictured here with Deluxe toppings: bacon, green pepper, mushroom, onion and sausage.
Providence, R.I. lays claim to its own pizza, which is grilled with a thin crust.
Italian-American restaurant Al Forno, opened in 1980, is believed to have introduced this style of pizza in Providence, R.I.
Al Forno's grilled pizzas feature pomodoro, fresh herbs and two cheeses.
Established in 1925, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is a famous spot for New Haven-style pizza in Connecticut.
The signature White Clam Pizza was introduced in the 1960s and has become a trademark of the town. Frank Pepe's pizzas are coal-fired, and the eatery has expanded to nine locations.
Buffalo, N.Y. has its own style of pizza which originated at Bocce Club Pizza.
Buffalo, N.Y. has its own style of pizza which originated at Bocce Club Pizza. The thick, curled up and crisped style of pepperoni is called "cup and char".
Buffalo-style pizza has a medium-thick crust, comes in whole or half pies, and is cut in long strips.
Phoenix's Pizzeria Bianco has put the city on the pizza map with wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas boasting fresh, quality ingredients.
One of six signature pizzas on the menu at Pizzeria Bianco is Biancoverde, a white pizza topped with fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, ricotta and arugula grown for the restaurant.
Lou Malnati's Pizzeria opened its first Phoenix location in 2016.
Old Forge, Pa. has a pizza style of its own, which entails a rectangular pizza cut into squares with a blend of cheeses and a chewy crust with a crispy bottom. The pizzas are called trays, the pizzerias called pizza cafes, and options are red (pictured here at Cafe Rinaldi) or white.
Old Forge's white pizza (pictured here at Arcaro & Genell) is stuffed, with a layer of dough on top and bottom. The top layer is usually covered in herbs and sometimes thin slices of onion. Inside, there’s no sauce, just a ton of cheese and any other fillings you choose.
Also try Old Forge pizza at Revello's on Main Street. The family-owned and operated institution opened in 1967.
