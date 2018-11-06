SEAFORD, Del. — It wasn't a robbery or hostage situation that brought police out to a gas station Saturday night, but a royal python found in the engine compartment of a car.

Seaford Police Department image

According to a press release, Seaford police officers were dispatched just before midnight to a gas station on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway for a report of a snake inside a car.

Officers say they found a royal python in the engine compartment area — a location that could simultaneously excite Steve Irwin disciples and cause everyone else heart palpitations.

An amateur snake wrangling officer retrieved the snake from the engine compartment and turned it over to a wildlife rehabilitator who plans to eventually give the snake to a zoo, according to the release.

It is believed the snake is a pet that may have gotten loose and taken shelter in the engine for warmth, police say.

The python in Seaford, Delaware was not the snake to seek shelter in a car this month. Last week, a Virginia woman was driving during her lunch break when she saw a snake slither out of the air vent.

It was actually just a harmless garter snake, but Lora Goff was startled when the 2 1/2-foot long serpent entangled itself in her phone cord. She pulled over and called animal control.

A Fauquier County Sheriff's Office spokesman says a responding officer with his own snake phobia tried to catch it, but it slipped out of sight.

After the snake disappeared somewhere in her car, Lara Goff and her husband set out sticky rodent traps and found the snake, alive, the next day, according to an Associated Press report.

Her husband threw it in the back of his truck, Goff said.

Goff said he disposed of it in some fashion, she prefers not to know.

