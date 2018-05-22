Pop-up memorial arrives in D.C. for Memorial Day weekend

A temporary installation is coming to the National Mall for Memorial Day weekend, honoring the lives of the 645,000 service members lost since World War I. The "Poppy Memorial" is a translucent structure filled with more than 645,000 poppies to represent the lives of service members. The memorial, open through Sunday, was inspired by the World War I poem "In Flanders Fields," in which the poppy represents remembrance, said financial services firm USAA, who first conceived the poppy memorial in 2016. Visitors will be able to walk through an exhibit that explains the history of the poppy and outlines key facts about conflicts since WWI. 

Soldiers place flags at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of holiday
A soldier from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) places flags in front of headstones at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Around 900 soldiers place flags in front of approximately 230,000 headstones during the annual Flags In tradition.
Flags sit in front of headstones in Arlington National Cemetery. The tradition, known as "Flags in," has been conducted annually since The Old Guard was designated as the Army's official ceremonial unit in 1948.
About 900 soldiers from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regime march out across Arlington National Cemetery as part of the annual Flags In day.
An American flag sits in front of a headstone in Arlington National Cemetery.
Bundles of flags are passed out to soldiers to be placed in front of headstones in Arlington National Cemetery.
A soldier from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment places flags in front of headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.
American flags sit at the base of headstones in Section 60 in Arlington National Cemetery.
A soldier from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment places flags in front of headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.
Vice President Mike Pence places a flag at a headstone in Arlington National Cemetery.
A soldier from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment carries flags to be placed in front of headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.
Soldiers from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment place flags in front of headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.
U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class Dalton Gustafson, a member of the 3rd Infantry Regiment, wipes his eyes as he remembers his good friend Col. Eugene Louis Montague, Jr. while placing flags in Arlington National Cemetery.

Alberto heads for Gulf Coast

Although the "official" start to the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season is a week away, Subtropical Storm Alberto didn't get the memo. Alberto is forecast to slowly crawl toward the Gulf Coast over the weekend and make landfall as a strong tropical storm or potentially as a weak hurricane sometime on Monday. Regardless of its wind speed or classification, drenching rain will be the main threat from Alberto over much of the southeastern U.S. The heaviest rain, which is predicted to fall along the Gulf Coast of Florida, could lead to flash flooding.  

Will Game 7 be LeBron's last appearance in a Cavs uniform?

After his historic performance against the Boston Celtics Friday night, LeBron James will lead the Cleveland Cavaliers in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). James, who is attempting to reach his eighth straight NBA Finals trip, called Game 7 "the two greatest words in sports."  Since he can opt out of his $35.6-million contract and test free agency this summer, the possibility of James playing his last game in a Cleveland uniform is real. If the Cavs are to overcome the young Celtics, they might have to do it without star forward Kevin Love — he suffered a head injury after colliding with Boston's Jayson Tatum in Game 6. 

The deadliest day of the week to drive 

If you are hitting the road this holiday weekend, be careful. A new study has found that Saturday is the most dangerous day to be on the road. The study examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and found that 18% (6,802) of the 37,461 car-crash-related fatalities occurred on a Saturday in 2016. That was 53% higher than the 4,444 road deaths on Tuesday, the day with the least number of crash-related fatalities. Two of the biggest factors related to traffic fatalities: Drunk driving and speeding. And when you go back to work Tuesday, the afternoon rush hour is more dangerous than the morning rush. The deadliest time period of the day was between 4 p.m. to 6:59 p.m.

Danica says farewell to racing at the Indy 500

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway plays host Sunday to the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500, a race that is scheduled to be the last of driver Danica Patrick’s professional career. Patrick's best finish at the Indy 500 was a third-place showing in 2009 but win or lose, she's leaving her career behind with no regrets. As for the rest of the field, here are 10 drivers to keep an eye on during the 200 exhilarating laps at the Brickyard. It could be the hottest Indy 500 ever as it could be nearly 92 degrees on race day, but that won't keep 95-year-old Russ Van Trese from attending — he's attended the Indy 500 since 1923. That’s a lot of laps.

Danica Patrick on and off the track
Danica Patrick arrives for the 2017 ESPY Awards.
Danica Patrick drives at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 1, 2018.
Danica Patrick was the eighth driver out on the track during qualifying for the 2013 Daytona 500. She posted a speed of 196.434 mph, which held up throughout the day.
Danica Patrick walks onstage during the 2012 ESPY Awards.
Danica Patrick holds Kevin Harvick's son Keelan before the Aaron's 499 at Talladega Superspeedway on May 4, 2014.
Danica Patrick received primary sponsorship from Nature's Bakery in the 2016 season, but Stewart-Haas Racing sued the snack food company for more than $31 million in early 2017, claiming that Nature's Bakery has reneged on payments.
Danica Patrick behind the wheel during practice for the AdvoCare 500 at Phoenix International Raceway.
Danica Patrick poses with her trophy after winning the 2008 Indy Japan 300, her only win in the series.
Danica Patrick arrives at the 2007 ESPY Awards.
Danica Patrick climbs out of her burning race car after a crash with Matt Kenseth at Talladega Superspeedway on May 1, 2016. Patrick called it the worst crash of her career.
Danica Patrick sits in her car during practice at Dover International Speedway on June 2, 2017. Patrick would go on to finish 10th in the AAA 400, for her first top-10 in more than two years.
Danica Patrick in a spot for GoDaddy.com.
Danica Patrick is nothing but smiles as she addresses the media after winning the pole position for the 2013 Daytona 500.
Danica Patrick and Justin Bieber present at the 2011 ESPY Awards.
Patrick sits in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Nationwide Series Sam's Town 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 9, 2012.
Danica Patrick prepares to drop the puck before a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues at the Scottrade Center in 2010.
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Danica Patrick crashes during the IRWIN Tools Night Race a Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug 25, 2012.
Patrick on the red carpet during the CMT Music Awards in 2016.
Danica Patrick, top, does acrobatic yoga with Morgan DeYoung, aka "The Southern Yogi," during 2016 Daytona Speedweeks.
Danica Patrick applies makeup before a television interview during NASCAR media day at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 14, 2013.
Danica Patrick waves before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, July 1, 2012.
Danica Patrick flips the coin at the 2015 GoDaddy Bowl between the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Toledo Rockets at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., on Jan. 4.
Danica Patrick, left, and and country singer Trace Adkins hosted the American Country Awards at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Dec. 10, 2013.
Danica Patrick talks to her crew during the lead-up to the 2005 Indy 500. Patrick finished fourth in the iconic race.
Danica Patrick and then-husband Paul Hospenthal, wave to the crowd during the 2006 IPL 500 Festival Parade in Indianapolis. Patrick and Hospenthal divorced in 2013.
Danica Patrick presents the award for Best Team onstage with NBA player Steve Nash at the 2012 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A on July 11, 2012.
After winning rookie of the year in 2005, Danica Patrick took a small step back in 2006 by finishing without a podium or pole (she had two fourth-place finishes).
