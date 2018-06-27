President Trump said Wednesday that he would move quickly to nominate a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced that he will retire on July 31.

Trump told reporters the process would "begin immediately ."

The president said he would review an existing list of candidates for the opening. The list was put together to fill the seat now held by Justice Neil Gorsuch. It was developed in consultation with conservative legal scholars.

"It will be somebody from that list," Trump said.

