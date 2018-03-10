Phone lock screens lit up Wednesday afternoon with a message from President Donald Trump.

"THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed," the "presidential alert," managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, appeared on smartphones at 2:18 p.m. EDT.

The aim of the alert is to warn Americans about national emergencies, and it works like weather or Amber alerts. However, unlike these other alert systems, presidential alerts cannot be turned off.

Cue social media reactions.

As expected, Twitter was abuzz with reactions to FEMA and Trump's message, using #PresidentialAlert to bash and praise Trump.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Anyone else just get this #PresidentialAlert? pic.twitter.com/JQzeae49cl — Jim Jefferies Show (@jefferiesshow) October 3, 2018

Some users didn't want the alert.

I do not like this Donald Trump.

I do not like him on my phone.

I do not like his little clone.

I do not like him here or there.

I do not like him anywhere.#PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/cEbc5V7amL — Molly Jong☠️Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 3, 2018

Many poked fun of Trump by rewriting the alert.

I just got this text does anyone know what it means#presidentialalert pic.twitter.com/fCyKO8xLZ8 — Alex R (@Dr_Dastardly) October 3, 2018

Others praised him.

Some reminisced on the past.

History was made in the United States today as 300 million Americans decided to simultaneously switch back to flip phones that can not receive text messages.#PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/PQowQkHUuv — CoronaLime 🐦⚾️🧢 (@_CoronaLime_) October 3, 2018

HEY EVERYONE, cell phones are cancelled.



We are switching back to beepers.



Send me your beeper numbers.👌



#PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/7IjOZnKen0 — Jennifer Chase (@MrsRob0to) October 3, 2018

Music fans also threw a few shots.

That #PresidentialAlert was definitely even worse than when U2 put themselves on my phone. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) October 3, 2018

we are sorry to interrupt but we just received an important #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/pBU898rjPr — Imagine Memes (@imaginememes) October 3, 2018

The sports world had a lot of their own ideas for the alert, too.

Anybody get the same #PresidentialAlert message as me pic.twitter.com/Xi3R2IdZHv — Steve Angelovich (@angelsteve89) October 3, 2018

And for zoos, it was a way to add a daily does of cute in your Twitter feed.

THIS IS A TEST of the Cute Baby Elephant Alert System. No action is needed. #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/zt2Ht8PMP6 — Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) October 3, 2018

⚠️EMERGENCY ALERT⚠️

THIS IS A TEST

We're reaching panda-emic levels of cute

No further action is needed#PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/irF4M7eRlT — San Diego Boo 👻🎃 (@sandiegozoo) October 3, 2018

Contributing: Brett Molina. Follow Ryan Miller on Twitter @RyanW_Miller

