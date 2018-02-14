Hotels where presidents have stayed
One of the guest rooms at the Boca Raton & Resort Club, where presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton have stayed.
The view from the Yacht Club Suite at Boca Raton Resort & Club.
An exterior shot of the Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach, where seven presidents have stayed.
An historic shot of the indoor pool at the Cavalier Hotel.
A peek inside the Harding Cabin at Deer Creek Lodge and Conference Center in Ohio.
It wouldn’t come as a surprise if President Harding spent time on this spacious porch at the Harding Cabin at Deer Creek Lodge.
President Benjamin Harrison signed the guest ledger when he stayed at the Deer’s Head Inn in the Adirondacks in Elizabethtown, N.Y.
Accommodations at the Deer’s Head Inn in the Adirondacks in Elizabethtown, N.Y.
The bedroom in the Commander-in-Chief Suite at Eau Palm Beach in Florida.
Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa in Southeast Florida has welcomed nine presidents over the years.
The Fontainebleau Miami Beach has hosted 10 U.S. presidents.
This is how Chambers Street in Tribeca, New York City looked during the 1880s, just a few decades after Abraham Lincoln stayed at The Gerard House now, The Frederick Hotel.
The Gerard House, now known as the Frederick Hotel, as it appeared in 1883.
And this is how a junior suite looks at the Frederick Hotel in N.Y. now.
The Crow's Nest Suite at Hotel Captain Cook in Anchorage, Alaska.
The rustic yet inviting lobby of Hotel Captain Cook in Anchorage, Alaska.
Dining in the Crown Room at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego.
The Hotel del Coronado as it looks today.
President Taft during his visit to the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego.
The lobby of the Hotel Settles in Big Spring, Texas, where Lyndon B. Johnson and Herbert Hoover both stayed.
The ballroom at the Hotel Settles.
A spacious guest room at the Hotel Settles.
An aerial shot of Hotel Viking, which sits atop the Historic Hill in Newport, R.I. John F. Kennedy stayed here.
President Obama stayed at the Kingsmill Resort in Virginia.
He stayed in the Pettus House at Kingsmill Resort in October 2012.
The Presidential Suite at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego.
Inside the Presidential Suite at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego.
The Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego has welcomed presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton through its doors.
The living room in a casita at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in San Diego.
Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in San Diego is said to be a favorite of Bill Clinton’s.
Inside the Hacienda at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa.
This penthouse bedroom at the Sheraton New York Times Square overlooks Central Park.
Since its opening in 1964, the Sheraton New York Times Square has welcomed every sitting U.S. president.
An aerial shot of the historic Thayer Hotel at West Point in New York.
The Thayer Hotel at West Point has hosted five U.S. presidents, including John F. Kennedy and Dwight D. Eisenhower.
The Adolphus is known as Dallas’ first iconic hotel.
The Adolphus in Dallas has welcomed Franklin D. Roosevelt, Lyndon B. Johnson, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton through its doors.
The Blackstone in Chicago is known as the “Hotel of Presidents.”
Twelve U.S. presidents have stayed at The Blackstone in Chicago. Pictured is the Suite of Presidents.
An historic photo of The Breakers Palm Beach’s Main Drive.
The Breakers Palm Beach’s Main Drive as it looks today.
The Breakers Palm Beach, where Harry Truman, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush have all stayed.
The Imperial Suite at The Breakers Palm Beach.
The Broadmoor Golf Course Where Dwight Eisenhower played.
The Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs, Colo.
The Chanler at Cliff Walk, the only hotel on Newport, R.I.'s famous Cliff Walk, was a favorite of frequent guest Theodore Roosevelt.
The Charles Hotel in Boston, which has hosted Bill Clinton, sits on the plot of land on which John F. Kennedy wanted to build his presidential library.
The Don CeSar on Florida’s St. Pete Beach has welcomed nine U.S. presidents since 1929.
Herbert Hoover and Franklin D. Roosevelt are among the nine U.S. presidents who have stayed at The Don CeSar in Florida.
Bill Clinton has stayed at The Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach, Fla.
Pictured is the Hepburn Suite bedroom at The Brazilian Court Hotel.
27 U.S. presidents have visited The Greenbrier in West Virginia.
A young George Washington danced during his time at The Inn at Little Washington in Virginia.
A suite within The Inn at Little Washington.
An aerial view of The Inn at The Oasis at Death Valley in California.
Arrival at The Inn at The Oasis at Death Valley.
Though it’s recently been renovated, the pool at The Inn at The Oasis at Death Valley has much the same vibe as it did when Ronald Reagan stayed in 1948.
The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, Va. opened its doors in 1895.
The Jefferson Hotel has welcomed U.S. presidents William Henry Harrison, William McKinley, Woodrow Wilson, William Taft, Calvin Coolidge, both Franklin and Theodore Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. and George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barak Obama since opening its doors.
The living room in the Jefferson Suite inside The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond.
Lyndon B. Johnson stayed at The Jung Hotel & Residences in New Orleans.
Every U.S. President from Lyndon Johnson to George W. Bush has stayed at The Kahala Hotel & Resort in Honolulu on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu.
The Imperial Suite in The Kahala Hotel & Resort on Oahu.
The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside saw its first presidential visit in 1903 when Theodore Roosevelt stayed while on the campaign trail. In fact, the four-bedroom suite in which he stayed was named the Presidential Suite in honor of his visit.
The Presidential Lounge entrance at The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside, Calif.
: Ronald and Nancy Reagan's honeymoon suite, the Alhambra Suite, at The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa.
Calvin Coolidge, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton have all stayed at The Roosevelt New Orleans.
THE US GRANT in San Diego was developed in 1910 by Ulysses S. Grant, Jr. in honor of his father, the 18th President of the U.S., Ulysses S. Grant.
The Presidential Bi-Level Glamour Suite at THE US GRANT.
The Presidential Penthouse Suite at THE US GRANT.
Calvin Coolidge and Barak Obama have stayed at The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club in downtown St. Petersburg, Fla.
A room with a view at The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club.
The Tidewater Inn in Easton, Md. hosted John F. Kennedy and his family.
During his presidency, Barak Obama stayed at the W Los Angeles - West Beverly Hills.
Pictured is a guest room at the W Los Angeles - West Beverly Hills.
Calvin Coolidge found respite in New York’s Adirondacks at White Pine Camp, which he called the “Summer White House.”
Inside one of the cabins at White Pine Camp.
President Calvin Coolidge paid by check for his stay at the Willard InterContinental in Washington, D.C. in 1921,
Abraham Lincoln’s bill for his stay at the Willard InterContinental.
Amid assassination threats, Abraham Lincoln lived at the Willard until his inauguration in 1861.
The screened-in porch of the Lake House at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee in Georgia.
The Lake House at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee in Georgia was previously referred to as 'The Presidential House.’
The Lake House at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee in Georgia was one of George W. Bush’s favorite places to stay.
Presidents’ Day Weekend is this weekend, and if you are still looking for some inspiration as to where to spend a few days’ getaway, take a look at hotels and resorts around the USA where U.S presidents have stayed before, during and after their time in office for a bit of inspiration.

Alaska

When he traveled to Anchorage in 2015, Barack Obama stayed at the Hotel Captain Cook.

California

In San Diego, Hotel del Coronado welcomed the first in-office U.S. president to visit San Diego when President Benjamin Harrison met with a delegation of dignitaries during his visit in 1891. Additional U.S. presidents to have stayed at The Del include William Taft, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

The Manchester Grand Hyatt, also in San Diego, has welcomed presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton through its doors.

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside saw its first presidential visit in 1903 when Theodore Roosevelt stayed while on the campaign trail. In fact, the four-bedroom suite in which he stayed was named the Presidential Suite in honor of his visit. The Mission Inn’s presidential history continues with a visit from Howard Taft in 1909 – a custom-made chair was commissioned to fit his portly shape and today sits in the lobby for guests to take a seat; Richard and Patricia Nixon were married here in 1940 and were staying at the inn when Nixon received a telegram informing him he was Eisenhower’s running mate for the 1952 election; and in March 1952 Ronald and Nancy Reagan spent their honeymoon in the Alhambra Suite. Additional U.S. presidents to have stayed in the inn include George W. Bush, John F. Kennedy and Gerald Ford.

Long before he became a U.S. president and was still an actor, Ronald Reagan stayed at The Oasis at Death Valley on March 13, 1948, during which time his hotel tab totaled $133.50.

The Hacienda at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, another San Diego property, is said to be a favorite of Bill Clinton’s.

Developed in 1910 by Ulysses S. Grant, Jr. in honor of his father, the 18th President of the U.S. Ulysses S. Grant, THE US GRANT, also in San Diego, has hosted 15 U.S. presidents, including Woodrow Wilson, John Kennedy, Dwight Eisenhower and George H.W. Bush. A fun fact at THE US GRANT is that the Penthouse Presidential Suite was added onto the hotel’s rooftop in 1939 as a radio station, and is where FDR broadcast his first “fireside chat” outside of Washington, D.C.

And in L.A., Barack Obama stayed at the W Los Angeles. He was even spotted working out alongside hotel guests at Fit, the hotel’s gym.

Colorado

Since its opening in 1918, The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs has hosted numerous U.S. presidents, including Dwight Eisenhower, who would visit the resort to play golf and learn from pro Ed Dudley.

D.C.

It may seem odd that U.S. presidents have stayed in a hotel within Washington, D.C., but that’s the case at The Willard InterContinental, which has hosted James Polk, Zachary Taylor, Millard Fillmore, Franklin Pierce, James Buchanan, Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant, William Taft, Woodrow Wilson, Warren Harding and Calvin Coolidge. In fact, amid assassination threats, Lincoln lived at the Willard until his inauguration in 1861.

Florida

George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton have both stayed at Boca Raton Resort & Club, and Clinton also stayed at The Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach.

Harry Truman, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush are all U.S. presidents who have stayed at The Breakers Palm Beach. Also in Palm Beach, George W. Bush and Barack Obama have stayed at Eau Palm Beach (previously The Ritz-Carlton, Palm Beach).

Known as the Pink Palace, The Don CeSar on St. Pete Beach has welcomed nine U.S. presidents since 1929: Herbert Hoover, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach has hosted U.S. Presidents John Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Harry Truman, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

When Calvin Coolidge stayed at The Vinoy (now The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club) in downtown St. Petersburg in January 1930, it is said that he preferred the simple dishes that were being served from the employee kitchen over the elegant entrees served in the hotel dining room during his stay. Barack Obama stayed in the Presidential Suite during his campaign tour in 2008.

Georgia

The Lake House at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee was previously referred to as 'The Presidential House;’ it was one of George W. Bush’s favorite places to stay. Guests who stay at Lake House now will find pictures of the former president from his time at the resort.

Hawaii

Every U.S. President from Lyndon Johnson to George W. Bush has stayed at The Kahala Hotel & Resort in Honolulu on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu.

Illinois

Known as the “Hotel of Presidents,” The Blackstone in Chicago was the tallest building in the city when it was built in 1910. Over the course of its history, the hotel has hosted 12 U.S. presidents, and its Suite of Presidents is where Harry S. Truman gave staff a private piano performance of the “Missouri Waltz;” Dwight D. Eisenhower watched his 1952 nomination for president on TV; and John F. Kennedy enjoyed Boston clam chowder when he received word he was needed at the White House during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Also in Chicago, both George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have stayed at the JW Marriott Chicago.

Louisiana

Calvin Coolidge, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton have all stayed at The Roosevelt New Orleans. And Lyndon B. Johnson stayed at The Jung Hotel & Residences, also in New Orleans.

Maryland

The Tidewater Inn in Easton hosted John F. Kennedy and his family.

Massachusetts

John F. Kennedy had grand plans for the lot of land on which The Charles Hotel sits in Boston – it is where he wanted to build his presidential library. However, local opposition shut that idea down, and The Charles Hotel was built; Bill Clinton stayed just last year.

New York

The Deer’s Head Inn in Elizabethtown in the Adirondacks –- which is also the oldest tavern in the Adirondacks – has hosted Grover Cleveland and Benjamin Harrison. Calvin Coolidge also found respite in the region, at White Pine Camp, which he called the “Summer White House.”

Tribeca’s The Frederick Hotel boasts the title of Manhattan’s longest continually-operating hotel, originally opening its doors at The Gerard House in 1845. Among its notable guests, Abraham Lincoln stayed at The Gerard House in the 1850s before becoming president.

Since its opening in 1964, when it was built for the World’s Fair, the Sheraton New York Times Square has welcomed every sitting U.S. president.

Sitting on a hilltop overlooking the Hudson River and the United States Military Academy, The Thayer Hotel at West Point opened in 1926 and has hosted five U.S. presidents, including John F. Kennedy and Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Ohio

During his presidency, Warren Harding opted to hideaway in a cabin at Deer Creek State Park. Today, park guests can stay in that very same cabin for a nice hideaway themselves.

Rhode Island

The Chanler at Cliff Walk, the only hotel on Newport’s famous Cliff Walk, was a favorite of frequent guest Theodore Roosevelt. Also in Newport, John F. Kennedy stayed at Hotel Viking, which sits atop the Historic Hill.

Texas

In Big Spring, Lyndon B. Johnson and Herbert Hoover both stayed at Hotel Settles, a 1930s-era hotel.

Known as Dallas’ first iconic hotel, The Adolphus has welcomed Franklin D. Roosevelt, Lyndon B. Johnson, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton through its doors.

Virginia

Reopening in March 2018 after three years and more than $80 million in renovations, The Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach has hosted U.S. presidents including Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover, Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson and Richard Nixon. In fact, Nixon was seen burning papers in the hotel’s oversized fireplace late at night in the middle of summer during Watergate. His daughters made some friends at the beach and invited them back to Washington, D.C. to tour the White House.

A young George Washington danced at The Inn at Little Washington during the time he surveyed the town and named the streets. Since then, the inn has hosted Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond has welcomed U.S. presidents William Henry Harrison, William McKinley, Woodrow Wilson, William Taft, Calvin Coolidge, both Franklin and Theodore Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. and George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama since opening its doors in 1895.

When preparing for a 2012 presidential debate, Barack Obama stayed at the Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg. Bill Clinton and George W. Bush also found respite on the resort’s quiet grounds.

West Virginia

The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs has hosted 27 U.S. presidents, including a recent visit by Donald Trump.

Luxurious mansions you can stay in
Wentworth Mansion — Charleston, S.C.: Named the No. 1 Small City Hotel in the United States by Travel + Leisure in 2015, the Wentworth Mansion in downtown Charleston provides a taste of Southern charm in the most regal of settings. Construction on the historic home began in 1881 and completed in 1886. The mansion was built for a wealthy cotton factor, phosphate manufacturer and coastwise shipper who lived there with his wife and 13 children. It was converted into a hotel in 1997. Rooms are appointed with king-sized beds and oversized whirlpool tubs — some even have gas fireplaces — while amenities include a full breakfast, afternoon wine and hors d'oeuvres, and evening port, sherry and brandy to sip on. Take a carriage ride along the cobblestone streets, tour the antebellum homes or visit the immaculate plantations and gardens to truly be transported back in time. Mansion suites are available at $555 per night.
Glenmere — Chester, N.Y.: One of the first country homes in the United States, Glenmere brought European elegance to upstate New York. Designed in 1911 to reflect an opulent Tuscan villa, the mansion and gardens are just 50 miles from New York City, making it an appealing escape from the hustle and bustle of the big city. After a day of touring the Big Apple’s most famous sites, such as the Empire State Building, the National September 11 Memorial & Museum or the Metropolitan Museum of Art, retreat to your stunning reprieve. Each of the 18 rooms is equipped with marble baths, state-of-the art audio-visual systems and Italian linens. If you really want to make an entrance, you may opt to arrive by private helicopter right to the front lawn of the estate. Suites range from $1,295 to $3,585 a night, making it one pricey hotel room.
The Chanler at Cliff Walk — Newport, R.I.: The Chanler at Cliff Walk is one of the top landmarks in Rhode Island and embodies old-world elegance in Newport. Located on the famed 3.5-mile Cliff Walk, the property was commissioned by a New York congressman as a summer retreat for him and his heiress wife. The cozy “cottage,” as the stately Newport homes were called, has hosted a number of dignified guests, including poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and President Theodore Roosevelt. It has changed hands a number of times over the years, functioning as everything from a school for girls to naval housing before finally being converted into a hotel in 1944. Explore the best of Newport by visiting Fort Adams, biking the East Bay or boating in what has been dubbed the "Sailing Capital of the World." To make your stay seamless, the sophisticated seaside property boasts a complimentary car service, free bikes, yoga classes and personal beach and bath butlers. Suites range from $725 to $945 a night.
Melrose Mansion — New Orleans: An antebellum home skirting along the French Quarter, the Melrose Mansion is in a prime spot for guests to be dazzled by the sights, smells and sounds of New Orleans. Since the mansion is within walking distance of Bourbon Street and the French Quarter, you can take in the smooth jazz and tasty Creole bites of the Big Easy. Make sure to try Café du Monde’s famous beignets. Constructed in 1885 as a single-family residence, the home became a low-key bordello during the Prohibition era, and rooms later were rented to local nightclub dancers. Now with the property painstakingly restored, guests can take advantage of the pool, communal coffee and continental breakfast, 24/7 workout facility, and nightly wine and cheese happy hours. Suites cost just under $600 per night.
The Inn on Biltmore Estate — Asheville, N.C.: One of the country's most historic sites, Biltmore House was named a National Historic Landmark in 1963. The Biltmore Estate is billed as the largest home in America and is one of Asheville’s most popular attractions. Situated on a whopping 8,000-acres along the Blue Ridge Parkway, the 250-room French Renaissance chateau was completed in 1895 and built for George Washington Vanderbilt III. It is open for tours. On the property is The Inn on Biltmore Estate, a luxurious, amenity-rich hotel that boasts suites and a host of complimentary services, such as shoe shines, shuttle service, and live piano and jazz. While in Asheville, stroll the boutiques and breweries of the downtown streets, stopping for a bite wherever the urge strikes, or drive the Blue Ridge Parkway. Suites range from $1,150 to $2,250 a night.
The Ivy Hotel — Baltimore: A wealthy banker commissioned this lavish property in 1889, but he unfortunately did not live to see its completion. A regal home in the prestigious Mount Vernon neighborhood, The Ivy is the perfect base for exploring Baltimore. Whether you opt to take in the historic ships and maritime history of the area, visit the Inner Harbor or focus on the modern aspects of the city — such as the food halls and professional sports — there’s something for everyone from family travelers to Civil War buffs. When you’re ready to retreat to the hotel, you'll find a number of prime amenities free of charge. Everything is included in your room rate except dinner and spa treatments. Guests are also spoiled with a private car to take them around town, a made-to-order breakfast, afternoon tea, cocktails and midnight snacks. Suites rent for $775 to $1,500 a night.
Hotel del Coronado — Coronado, Calif.: This is one of the best hotels for a romantic weekend getaway. Opened in 1888, Hotel del Coronado was one of the first luxury vacation destinations on the West Coast. Getting to the resort took on average seven days by train, and many of the elite guests arrived with servants in tow, planning to bunker down for months. The property has hosted dozens of celebrities and still attracts Hollywood A-listers. It has provided the backdrop for a number of movies, most notably "Some Like It Hot" starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon. You have the best of San Diego at your fingertips with beaches and bays as far as the eye can see. In fact, modern beachfront villas have been added right to the property, but you can still rent the original Victorian mansion rooms if you prefer the character. Suites range from $559 to $1,709 a night with an optional bed and breakfast.
Nottoway Plantation & Resort — White Castle, La.: One of the historic hotels of America, Nottoway Plantation was commissioned in the 1850s by a sugar planter who aspired to build the finest mansion on the Mississippi River. The South’s largest antebellum mansion, the 31-acre property is located between Louisiana’s three largest cities: Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette. It’s an ideal base to explore the bayous and the cities before returning to enjoy the property’s exclusive outdoor pool and tennis courts. Honeymoon suites rent for $234 a night.
Keswick Hall & Golf Club — Keswick, Va.: Originally called Villa Crawford, Keswick was a private residence in 1912 before it was turned into a country club in 1948. The impressive Italian abode was transformed into the golf clubhouse, as tennis courts and cabanas were added to the already sprawling landscape. It got yet another facelift in 1990 when the widower of acclaimed designer Laura Ashley bought the property and turned it into a country house hotel. Now, on-site recreation includes everything from archery, golf, paddleboard and croquet to hiking, arts and crafts, gardening and cooking classes, making it a true destination resort. Set against the gorgeous backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains, it’s hard to imagine having any reason to leave. Rooms start at $189, based on availability.
Hayes Mansion — San Jose: Once a lavish private Spanish Colonial Revival-style manor, the 100-year old Hayes estate is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Dolce Hotels and Resorts manages the property, ensuring every modern convenience has been updated and added to the old-world mansion. Stay and relax at the spa on-site or head further afield to indulge in the nearby wine regions, tour the Monterey area or take in all the culture and cuisine San Francisco has to offer. For a taste of affordable Northern California luxury, suites start at $179.25 per night.
Wilburton Inn — Manchester Village, Vt.: When describing the Wilburton Inn, Rand McNally's guide "The Best Bed & Breakfasts & Country Inns" said, “If there’s a more romantic or peaceful setting in the world, I have yet to find it.” One of the U.S.’s most diverse mansions turned into hotels, the 30-acre property consists of seven guesthouses, a farm, museum and sculpture garden that are all still family-run. It’s one of the best places to see Vermont’s kaleidoscope of fall colors or be intellectually stimulated by attending a writing workshop or retreat at The Museum of the Creative Process. Suites start at $250 per night.
Cranwell Spa and Golf Resort — Lenox, Mass.: Once home to everyone from wealthy industrialists to clergymen, the Cranwell is a Tudor-style mansion with brilliant views of the Berkshires. A member of the national trust historic hotels of America, the prestigious property boasts 105 rooms, suites and cottages to rent. There is a golf course, cross-country skiing and snowshoe trails, croquet, bocce and a Frisbee field on site. Get a taste of the area at the Norman Rockwell Museum, Hancock Shaker Village or Arrowhead, which was the home of author Herman Melville. Suites range from $349 to $449 per night.
The Payne Mansion Hotel — San Francisco: The Payne Mansion survived the great fire of 1906 to become the historic landmark it is today. The traditional, 10-room Victorian is located in the heart of San Francisco, just steps from all the city has to offer. There's so much to explore in San Francisco: the Marina District, Market Street, Union Square, Pier 39, Alcatraz and more. Hop a cable car and soak up the culture and diversity in the city by the bay. Guests have access to a full range of services, including same day wash and fold laundry, as well as on-demand car service. Suites run from $749 to $849 a night.
Glen Cove Mansion — Glen Cove, N.Y.: Originally called The Manor, the 55-acre Glen Cove estate was named by Country Life magazine as one of the 12 best country houses in America. The Long Island property embodies the best of a bygone era and has been the backdrop to many major motion pictures, such as "North by Northwest." The area is famous for its white sand beaches, so grab a kayak, snorkel or standup paddleboard and enjoy. Guests will want to take advantage of the on-site sauna, steam room, spin studio, bowling lanes, and tennis and basketball courts before retreating to their alcove for the evening. Suites range from $325 to $450.
The Sayre Mansion — Bethlehem, Pa.: Robert Heysham Sayre was one of the chief engineers of the Lehigh Valley railroad, and the property he moved to in 1858 was a grand celebration of his career. Nearby is the award-winning Lehigh Valley wine trail, the Blue Mountains ski area, whitewater rafting, plus a handful of nature preserves and wildlife sanctuaries. On the property are Tesla charging stations, which are just one of the many green initiatives of the current innkeepers. Suites range from $269 to $315 and include a freshly cooked gourmet breakfast.
Crescent Hotel & Spa — Eureka Springs, Ark.: A historic mansion in the Ozark Mountains, the Crescent Hotel has been operational since 1886. The 15-acre estate is nestled near endless parks, lakes and gardens for hikers, bikers, fishermen and avid outdoor enthusiasts. After dark, you simply must see if there’s any truth to the claim that the Crescent is “America’s most haunted hotel” by taking a spooky ghost tour. Suites run from $379.86 to $399.86.
Historic Hotels of Lake Geneva — Lake Geneva, Wis.: Two historic mansions that offer strikingly unique experiences, the Baker House (1885) and the Maxwell Mansion (1856) have distinct ambiances suited for different travel styles. The Baker House is much more representative of the period, outfitted with private butlers and chambermaids to arrange your pillows, prepare cocktails and cater to your every whim. The rooms inside the Maxwell Mansion also radiate vintage, old-world charm, yet the attached Carriage House and Stable Suites have been updated to reflect an “urBarn” chicness. Lake Geneva offers four seasons of outdoor activities, such as adventure parks, apple picking, sledding and water sports. The grandest suite in Baker House will set you back $425 a night, while the Maxwell Mansion and Stable Suites cost $250 to $295.
The Mansion at Casa Madrona — Sausalito, Calif.: Built in 1885, the Mansion at Casa Madrona was designed for timeless opulence. For the ultimate experience, the crème de la crème of the airy mansion is the Alexandrite Suite, a 3,500-square-foot master residence equipped with a full media center, private deck and chef’s kitchen. Exclusive packages can be customized that include private chefs, personal staff and yacht excursions. Sausalito is located on the water, giving guests plenty of options for board sports, fishing and boating. Suites start at $687 a night to live in modern luxury.
Hotel Lombardy — Washington, D.C.: A landmark building in the heart of the Washington, D.C., business district, the Lombardy is a testament to 1920s glamour. Just steps from the White House, the Pennsylvania Avenue property has hosted countless dignitaries, celebrities and VIP visitors. Guests can enjoy a complimentary shoe shine, then head out to tour famous D.C. sites such as the National Mall, museums or the National Zoo. Suites start at $197.10 per night.
The American Club — Kohler, Wis.: In the late 19th century, a man converted a cast-iron water trough into a bathtub, an innovation that made Kohler a household name for bath and kitchen needs. And as the need for workers grew, the Kohler Co. opened what is now known as The American Club in 1918 as a place to house the company’s single, immigrant employees. Their $27.50 a month rent included a private room, laundry, three meals a day and access to the massive Tudor property’s pub, bowling alley, barber shop and classes in citizenship and English. Eventually, as the company grew, so did the workers' families. They moved into their own homes and the boarding house grew vacant and fell into disrepair. While The American Club wasn't built as a family mansion, company owner Herbert V. Kohler Jr., thought it could become an elegant village inn. Relaunched in 1981 as a five-star, five-diamond hotel, the destination resort now boasts four award-winning championship golf courses, 12 restaurants and one of the few five-star spas in the world. It is surrounded by nearly 800 acres of wilderness for plenty of R&R in nature. Suites range from $706 to $1,045 per night. The most impressive suite is the Eau de Vie, which features a one-of-a-kind shower experience with chromatherapy tub. And nearby is Riverbend, the family mansion commissioned by Walter J. Kohler in the early 1920s. The 31 luxurious guest rooms are available to members only.
