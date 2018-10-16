Congratulations are pouring in for the birth of Pippa Middleton's first baby, a boy, born Monday afternoon.
Among the well wishers is sister Duchess Kate, who, along with husband Prince William, said they are thrilled for the new parents.
“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James," Kensington Palace said in a statement.
The newborn adds another grandchild to the Middleton clan and a first first-cousin for William and Kate's Prince George, Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis of Cambridge.
Non-royals also took to social media to congratulate the couple on the newest addition to the family.
"Congratulations James and Pippa Matthews," one user tweeted.
"Babies everywhere!!" another said with the hashtags #pippa and #MeghanAndHarry.
"Congratulations to Pippa Middleton & James Matthews for their first baby... best wishes and it's a boy!" one well-wisher chimed in.
"omg pippa middleton had her baby," another said.
"Friday - Eugenie gets married
Monday - Meghan's pregnant
Tuesday - Pippa gives birth
I can't wait to see Kate's next move," another tweeted.
Meanwhile, some found humor in the news. One user wrote, "So, Pippa Middleton has had a baby. And?? No one raves on about the fact that I’ve had 5!!!!"
More: Pippa Middleton captures the royal wedding spotlight again with pregnancy style
More: Pregnant Pippa Middleton glows in frilly frock at Wimbledon