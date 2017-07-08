Diana Princess of Wales, Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry of Wales.
Princess Diana's legacy still lives on in her two sons, Princes William and Harry.

Like Diana, who would have turned 57 on July 1, both William, 36, and Harry, 33, have philanthropic spirits, continuing the charity work their mother started but never got to finish.

“They are the embodiment of her legacy,” Katie Nicholl, royal commentator and author of William and Harry, told USA TODAY. “When you see the princes at work they are very much their mother’s sons — hands on, huge amounts of empathy and the rare ability to connect with people from all walks of life.”

They also share their mother’s good sense of humor says Penny Junor, royal commentator and author of Prince Harry: Brother, Soldier, Son.

“Harry particularly has her mischievous sense of fun,” Junor told USA TODAY. “It was clear from the recent broadcast they made for the anniversary of her death that they are capable of speaking about their emotions too, as she did.”

Their outspoken campaign video for their Heads Together charity in April and other recent emotional interviews about Diana are examples of how they are beginning to open up with the media, showing another glimmer of their mother’s approachable, endearing style.

“There is a rawness in these interviews, an openness that Diana would have approved,” Richard Fitzwilliams, a British public relations consultant and royal commentator, told USA TODAY.

William and Harry’s relationship with the press hasn’t always been easy, however.

“There has been a lot of resentment and mistrust over the years. But I think William and Harry have learned how to work with the press interest in their lives and make the media work for them,” Nicholl explained. “They use the media when they need it — to promote their causes and campaigns.”

Although William and Harry are perhaps the most potent symbols of Diana’s influence, her legacy extends even further to her grandchildren, Fitzwilliams explains. 

“Diana's influence is also to be seen in William's determination to give George and Charlotte as normal a childhood as possible” he said.

Diana, who wanted to raise her children as ordinary as possible, broke the mold by taking them to AIDS clinics, homeless shelters and restaurants like McDonald's.

William and Kate are doing the same with George and Charlotte to a degree,” Nicholl said. “They have enrolled George in a regular school, he mixes and plays with other children and enjoys a normal life outside the Palace.”

Nicholl thinks Diana would be “hugely proud” of her boys.

“Not just because they are grounded, impressive young men,” she explained. “But because they have continued the causes she was passionate about. In doing so they’ve ensured Diana isn’t and never will be erased from royal history.”

Remembering Princess Diana
01 / 46
Princess Diana, born into a British noble family as The Honourable Diana Spencer rose to become the first wife of Prince Charles the presumptive heir to the throne of England.
02 / 46
Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer are shown at their wedding ceremony held at St. Paul's Cathedral. The train to her voluminous wedding gown was a fantastic 25 meters. The sanctuary was full of aristocracy and world leaders. Many referred to it as the wedding of the century.
03 / 46
Prince Charles and his bride Diana, Princess of Wales, march down the aisle of St. Paul's Cathedral at the end of their wedding which was had an estimated global televised audience of 750 million. Prince Charles, at age 32 was under pressure to take a wife. Diana, was 20 years old on her wedding day.
04 / 46
The carriage carrying the Prince and Princess of Wales passes in full pagentry on its way from St. Paul's Cathedral to Buckingham Palace after the royal wedding.
05 / 46
A shy Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince Charles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral, July 29, 1981, in London.
06 / 46
Britain had waited a long time for Charles's wedding. To the delight of many in a rare show of royal affection he kisses his bride, the new Princess of Wales, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Unidentified bridal party children and Queen Elizabeth II, right, takes in the scene.
07 / 46
Even in 2015 interest remains high regarding their wedding. A collection of unpublished photographs of British Diana Princess of Wales and Britain's Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, following their wedding ceremony, have been released on Aug. 12, 2015. The images are believed to have been taken by British Lord Patrick Lichfield and are to be auctioned by RR Auction in Boston, on Sept. 24, 2015.
08 / 46
One of the most important duties of a royal couple is to produce an heir. Princess Diana and Prince Charles made quick work of it and are shown with their first son Prince William during a photo session at Kensington Palace in London in December 22, 1982.
09 / 46
Princess Diana is shown with the heir (Prince William, foreground and the spare Prince Harry Prince in 1984.
10 / 46
Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Diana, Princes of Wales make a regal looking couple in this official 1985 photograph.
11 / 46
Prince Charles gets a kiss from his wife, Princess of Wales, as she presented him with a prize after he had played for the England II polo team against Chile at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, England on July 27, 1986. Chile defeated the England II team 5-3.
12 / 46
Princess Diana wears the Spencer tiara Nov.7, 1985, as she and Prince Charles attend a state dinner at Government House in Adelaide, Austraila, in this file photo.
13 / 46
Oh yes she's a princess! This image is from "Princess Diana: The Secret Tapes" NBC special.
14 / 46
With her beauty and style Princess Diana quickly became the most photographed royal. She arrives at the Cannes Film Festival for a gala night in honour of actor Sir Alec Guinness. She is wears a pale blue silk chiffon strapless dress with a matching chiffon stole designed by fashion designer Catherine Walker.
15 / 46
The many fashionable looks of Princess Diana taken in 1996 at various functions around London.
16 / 46
It is said that Diana, Princess Of Wales, was affiliated with over 40 charities during her reign. Here she attends a gala dinner to raise funds for the American Red Cross In Washington.
17 / 46
The public loved Diana's youthful vibrancy and that insisted on raising her sons to be a 'normal' as possible. It was clear she enjoyed being with them as much as possible. She jumps from a personal watercraft as her son, Prince Harry looks on, July 17, 1997 in Saint Tropez.
18 / 46
Diana, Princess of Wales, enjoys a ride on the Maid of Mist in Niagara Falls, Ont., in this Oct., 1991, file photo, with her sons Prince Harry, then 7, and Prince William, then 9.
19 / 46
Diana sunbathes as she relaxes at a resort on the beach of Marbella, in southern Spain, on May1, 1994,
20 / 46
However by 1992 the royal couple's marriage shows signs of stress. They look separate ways during a memorial service on their tour of Korea.
21 / 46
They continue to make appearances as a family in 1995, attending the VJ-Day commemorations at Buckingham Palace. However, The Palace confirmed Dec. 20, that Queen Elizabeth wrote a letter to both the Prince and the Princess telling them they should get a divorce.
22 / 46
Undeterred, Princess Diana keeps up with her philanthropic interests talking to amputees at the Neves Bendinha Orthopedic Workshop on the outskirts of Luanda, Angola, Jan.14, 1997, promoting awareness about land mines. Sitting on Diana's lap is 13-year-old Sandra Thijica, who lost her left leg to a land mine while working the land with her mother in 1994.
23 / 46
A file picture taken on January 27, 1988, of Diana, Princess of Wales, as she waves to the crowd during her visit to the Footscray Park, in the suburb of Melbourne.
24 / 46
Diana tours a minefield dressed in a flak jacket and face shield in Huambo, central Angola, Jan. 15, 1997.
25 / 46
The People's Princess, Diana, is welcomed by locals in Tuzla.
26 / 46
Always conscious of her weight and appearance Princess of Wales sprints to her car on Aug. 21, 1997, after leaving a gym in Earls Court, west London. Diana, Princess of Wales, struggled to build a new public and private life after her turbulent divorce
27 / 46
Diana, Princess of Wales, found some happines in her wealthy companion Dodi Fayed, seen here in the French Riviera in Aug. 1997.
28 / 46
On Aug. 30, 1997 Dodi Fayed, left, arrives at the Ritz Hotel in Paris with Princess Diana. He's seen on this picture made from a security video. Princess Diana's bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones, the sole survivor of the crash, follows Fayed.
29 / 46
Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales is seen on the security video, going through the doors at the Ritz Carlton. Just hours later, the Princess along with her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and their chauffeur died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Paris in the early hours of Sunday morning Aug. 31, 1997.
30 / 46
A photo taken by Jacques Langevin on the night of August 31, 1997 shows Diana Princess of Wales (head turned away in backseat), her bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones, left, and driver Henri Paul shortly before the fatal crash which killed Diana, her companion and Henri Paul. The photo was presented as part of the evidence at the Scott Baker Inquest into the crash, in which the jury found that Diana and Dodi had been unlawfully killed because their driver, Henri Paul and the pursuing paparazzi were reckless.
31 / 46
Police services prepare to take away the damaged car in the Pont d'Alma tunnel in Paris in which Diana, Princess of Wales, was traveling on Aug. 31, 1997. A three-year inquiry into the death of Princess Diana,36, and Dodi Fayed, 42, concluded that allegations of murder were unfounded, and that there is no reason for suspecting the involvement of the royal family, a senior police officer said on, Dec. 14, 2006.
32 / 46
Sunday's editions of New York City's newspapers carry headlines of the auto accident that killed Princess Diana, her friend Dodi Fayed, and their chauffeur, Aug. 31, 1997.
33 / 46
Crowds of people line up to leave flowers and look at momentos left by others at Kensington Palace, official residence of Diana Sept. 3, 1997, in tribute to the Princess of Wales.
34 / 46
A monk, right, prays in front of a sea flowers at Kensington Palace in London as a woman places more flowers in tribute to Diana
35 / 46
Queen Elizabeth accepts some flowers from a well-wisher after arriving at her official residence, Buckingham Palace, in London Sept. 5, 1997. The press scolded the royal family for not displaying more emotion regarding the tragic death of the Princess. Finally Queen Elizabeth made a televised speech on five days after the accident, from Buckingham Palace.
36 / 46
Prince Charles,, right, and his sons Prince William, center back, and Prince Harry, center front, greet well-wishers and receive floral tributes for Diana, Princess of Wale at Kensington Palace, Sept. 5 1997.
37 / 46
First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton waves as she departs the Martha's Vineyard Airport in Edgartown, Mass., Sept. 5, 1997, enroute to London, for the funeral of Princess Diana.
38 / 46
Duke of Edinburgh, left, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles walk to Westminster Abbey during the funeral service for Diana, Princess of Wales.
39 / 46
Princess Diana's casket is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her funeral service Sept. 6, 1997.
40 / 46
Elton John plays a specially re-written version of his song "Candle in the Wind" during the funeral service of his dear friend Diana.
41 / 46
Business magnate Mohammed Al Fayed holds his face, as he leaves funeral of Princess Diana with his wife Heini, Al Fayed's son Dodi was killed along with the Princess and their driver. Al Fayed believed that the crash was the result of a murder plot. He insisted that the Princess was pregnant with his son's child and the House of Windsor would not tolerate a union between Diana and Dodi because of he was Muslim.
42 / 46
Diana a global celebrity, mingled with Hollywood A-listers. Tom Cruise, foreground, and his wife Nicole Kidman arrive at Westminster Abbey with fellow Tom Hanks, left, and Steven Spielberg, for her funeral.
43 / 46
Mourners weep in each others arms, as they listen from a radio to Elton John sing outside the funeral for Diana. The couple were waiting for the funeral procession to reach Althorp Estate, her last resting place in central England.
44 / 46
The Prince of Wales looks towards his sons Prince William, left, and Prince Harry as they wait for the coffin of Princess Diana to be loaded into a hearse.
45 / 46
Spectators weep in the crowd along London's Whitehall, during funeral ceremonies for Diana, Princess of Wales.
46 / 46
A woman throws flowers towards the hearse at Junction 15 of the M1 motorway as people gathered to pay their last respects as the funeral cortege travels from London to Althorp, the Spencer family estate.
