CHICAGO — Chicago police say a man fatally shot by an officer was “exhibiting characteristics of an armed person” and officers tried to question him.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that when officers on foot tried to question the man Saturday evening a confrontation ensued and he was shot.

Larry Merritt, a fire department spokesman, says the man was shot Saturday evening in the South Shore neighborhood and was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Guglielmi says a weapon was recovered at the scene but did not say where or whether it was on the man.

A crowd has gathered at the scene, creating a tense situation with police, who have cordoned off the area.

The Chicago Sun-Times says scuffles broke out between protesters and police officers holding batons who had cordoned off the area.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says no officers were injured.

