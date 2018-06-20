SAN FRANCISCO — Dahlia Adler Fisch says she’s donated hundreds of dollars in the past week to organizations all over the country helping children forcibly separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

These small acts of armchair resistance are a release valve for pent-up feelings of helplessness, despair and fury with the Trump administration, Fisch says. Tapping a button to donate to a nonprofit on the front lines makes her feel, at least for a moment, more involved and more in control.

"I find sadness debilitating. It doesn't help anyone. But giving really does. It takes away that powerlessness," says Fisch, a 34-year-old young adult author from New York. “All I know is that every time I get mad, I do it again.”

This “rage giving” is fueling a viral Facebook campaign which topped $12 million in five days for immigrant families swept up in the border crisis.

This new form of political protest took off in the tense political climate after Trump’s election. Progressives began throwing money at causes such as women’s rights, climate change and immigration advocacy to express their bottled-up frustration with the administration’s policies.

Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy that has prompted an international outcry is the latest iteration of rage giving, says Elizabeth Dale, assistant professor of nonprofit leadership at Seattle University. 

Individuals who feel like there is nothing else they can do research, donate, and promote organizations as a political message.

"Donating is more than just being outraged on social media, or among friends and family. It is tangible, it’s something that people can do, often without much personal cost to themselves," Dale said. "There is a psychological effect to charitable giving — the idea that I can do something, even if it’s contributing a $50 or $100 gift — can alleviate feelings of guilt, or demonstrate a person’s morals and values. By giving on Facebook or sharing that you made a gift on social media, we demonstrate our values to others."

Rage-giving is transforming the nonprofit landscape. Traditionally, most donors give in response to fundraising requests. Now, says Dale, they are pouring out their generosity to organizations outside their home cities and states.

The surge in donations has contributed to record charitable giving with a sharp rise in individual donors, particularly Democrats, expressing their frustration not at the polls, protest marches or by calling representatives, but by reaching for their wallets.

It helps that it's never been easier to “rage give.” Facebook and other online services make it simple to make a donation in a couple of minutes.

"Ever since Trump's election, we've seen a wave of activism that consistently breaks records of activists engaged and money raised,” says Brian Young, executive director of Action Network, which provides digital tools to nonprofits. "But what has happened over the last few days has been more than anything we've seen so far."

In the largest single fundraiser ever on Facebook, a Silicon Valley couple has raised millions of dollars from tens of thousands of people to reunite immigrant parents with their children.

Last month, the Trump administration enacted its "zero tolerance” policy, which charges nearly everyone crossing the border without authorization with a federal misdemeanor. Facing a growing backlash, President Trump said Wednesday he would sign an executive order to keep migrant families together at the border.

On Wednesday, more than 220,000 people pushed the total over $10 million, surpassing all expectations for the Facebook fundraiser set up five days ago by Charlotte and Dave Willner.

Their efforts to aid families split up at the border struck a raw nerve with the American public, leading to a viral movement on Facebook to fund a nonprofit in Texas.

In the span of 13 hours alone, people gave $4 million, with donations streaming in from all over the country and the world. And the fundraising pace shows no signs of slowing down as public outrage over the border crisis grows.

"My son is safe in my arms. I don't worry about him being taken from me," one donor wrote. "I donate with a hope and prayer that I never have to."

"Sending whatever resources I can and prayers from Japan," wrote another. "Our hearts go out to you, America, during this dark and confusing time."

Separating families, immigration policy draws protests
01 / 15
Protestors clash with law enforcement outside the Ernest Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La. Monday, June 18, 2018 after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at the National Sheriffs' Association opening session. Protestors were against the detainment and separation of immigrant children from the parents on the U.S. Border.
02 / 15
Luciana Villavicencio, 4, holds up a photo of her family on a cellphone during a press conference on June 18, 2018 regarding her father, Pablo Villavicencio. Ecuadorean Pablo Villavicencio was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after delivering a pizza to Fort Hamilton Army base in Brooklyn, and was detained despite being in the process of adjusting his immigration status. His wife and two daughters are U.S. citizens.
03 / 15
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on Fathers Day outside U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station calling for the end of family separation on June 17, 2018.
04 / 15
Yu Mei Chen, wife of detained Chinese national Xiu Qing You, cries during a protest in support of her husband on June 18, 2018 in New York City. You, a Queens father who has been in the U.S. for nearly 20 years, was detained by ICE agents when he went for his green card interview last month and is now being threatened with deportation back to China.
05 / 15
A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The asylum seekers had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents before being sent to a processing center for possible separation.
06 / 15
Central American asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take them into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation.
07 / 15
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on Fathers Day outside McAllen Border Patrol Processing Center calling for the end of family separation on June 17, 2018.
08 / 15
A woman carries a baby as immigrants are dropped off at a bus station shortly after being released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. "Catch and release" is a protocol under which people detained by U.S. authorities as unlawful immigrants can be released while they wait for a hearing.
09 / 15
U.S. Border Patrol agents take a group of Central American asylum seekers into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The immigrant families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation. U.S. border authorities are executing the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy towards undocumented immigrants.
10 / 15
A woman struck by a truck as immigration protestors blocked the street is checked out by New Orleans EMS outside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, where Attorney General Jeff Sessions was addressing the National Sheriffs' Association on June 18, 2018.
11 / 15
Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland gives a statement about family separation after visiting the McAllen Border Patrol Processing Center in McAllen, Texas on June 17, 2018.
12 / 15
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on June 17, 2018 outside U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station, calling for the end of family separation.
13 / 15
Border Patrol chief for the Rio Grande Valley, Manuel Padilla Jr., speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station regarding the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy on June 17, 2018.
14 / 15
A protestor dressed as Lady Liberty carries a doll, depicting a baby of color, as demonstrators march at the Families Belong Together March against the separation of children of immigrants from their families on June 14, 2018 in Los Angeles. Demonstrators marched through the city and culminated the march at a detention center where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees are held.
15 / 15
A protestor holds a sign at the Families Belong Together March against the separation of children of immigrants from their families on June 14, 2018 in Los Angeles.
