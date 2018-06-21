Iconic landmarks in every state
01 / 50
Alabama - Selma Bridge, also known as the Edmund Pettus Bridge, in Selma, Alabama was the site of a infamous conflict, referred to as Bloody Sunday. In 1965, armed policeman attacked civil rights demonstrators as they were attempting to march to Montgomery, the state capital. The bridge is now a National Historic Landmark, designated in 2013.
02 / 50
Alaska - The Denali range in Alaska boasts the highest mountain peak in North America, making it a popular destination for climbers and sightseers alike. It recently made the news when President Obama declared the peak would no longer be officially referred to as Mt. McKinley, as it had been since 1917.
03 / 50
Arizona - It’s a canyon so big and amazing, they named it Grand! Considered a great wonder of the world, there’s no doubt that the Grand Canyon is Arizona’s most famous and prized landmark.
04 / 50
Arkansas - Some landmarks are natural wonders, others are made by human history. Little Rock Central High School is the latter. In 1957, after a Supreme Court ruling legalized the integration of public schools 3 years earlier, nine Black high school students attempted to enter Little Rock Central High School and tried to dutifully receive the education they were legally allowed. Instead, the students were greeted by a mob of angry white people and then escorted away by police.
05 / 50
California - A beautiful, bright feat of modern engineering, the Golden Gate bridge is the gem of the Bay area. Attaching the bustling city of San Fran to the quiet, beautiful Marin Headlands, it is an American must-see landmark.
06 / 50
Colorado - In Colorado’s Mesa Verde National Park, there are some of the best preserved cliff dwellings of the Ancestral Puebloans. The structures vary in size from one room to others with more than 150 rooms! The Puebloans lived there for centuries but moved south and were out of the area by 1300. This fascinating glimpse into pre-colonial America makes Mesa Verde and its cliff dwellings an iconic Colorado destination.
07 / 50
Connecticut - Like much of the Northeast United States, Connecticut‘s early history is often tied with its proximity to the sea. Mystic Seaport is a top spot for learning about Connecticut’s history with whaling and fishing, among other maritime pursuits.
08 / 50
Delaware - The state of Delaware is often known for being the first of the current 50, but it’s also known for it’s beautiful beaches. Miles of sand make beach towns like Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany favorite locations for sea-loving vacationers.
09 / 50
Florida -
10 / 50
Georgia -
11 / 50
Hawaii - Pearl Harbor on Oahu, Hawaii was the scene of an infamous surprise military attack by Japanese airmen on US troops and ships stationed there. Over 2,400 Americans were killed. The war memorial at the site is the number one visitor destination in Hawaii.
12 / 50
Idaho - Craters of the Moon is a protected National Preserve. The lands have three large natural lava fields and surrounding grasslands. The Great Rift of Idaho is an area of the preserve that has open rift cracks in the earth, including the deepest known in the world at 800 feet.
13 / 50
Illinois - Given that Chicago is one of the most famous cities in the world, it’s no surprise the most iconic landmark in Illinois resides there. The Bean is properly called Cloud Gate and is a sculpture by artist Anish Kapoor located in Millennium Park. Unlike many of the natural and historic landmarks across the country, it is a more recently acquired landmark, constructed in 2006.
14 / 50
Indiana - The state is home to the Indy 500, one of car racing’s most famous competitions. Motor Speedway, where the fast action happens is one of Indiana’s most popular attractions. Wonder what their beer sales are like?
15 / 50
Iowa -
16 / 50
Kansas - These days people aren’t looking to get the “Heck outta Dodge”. As one of the most popular tourist destinations in Kansas, they are looking to get in it.
17 / 50
Kentucky - Churchill Downs is considered a top visitor spot in Kentucky. Home of the Kentucky Derby, where big hats are worn and lots of mint juleps are consumed.
18 / 50
Louisiana - The famous French Quarter is known for many things: jazz, cajun food, crazy cemeteries, and more! It attracts people from all over the world, looking to have a good time and hang in the Big Easy.
19 / 50
Maine - Portland Head Light is an iconic lighthouse on the shores of Maine. Not only is it the oldest lighthouse in the state but arguably the most picturesque. It’s often depicted in paintings and other artistic representations of Maine.
20 / 50
Maryland - Fort McHenry is a famous star-shaped fort in Baltimore, Maryland, built originally in 1798. The fort is most known for its part in the War of 1812 when American troops defended the harbor from the British navy. The fort was used by the armed forces through World War I, then it became a park in 1925. It was also briefly borrowed by the Coast Guard during WWII. Today, it is a popular tourist destination as well as a recreation area.
21 / 50
Massachusetts - Growing up in the United States, one of the first school history lessons is about the pilgrims and Plymouth Rock, where they arrived in 1620. Except reference to an actual rock wasn’t written until 1741. Plymouth “Rock” essentially memorializes the harbor in Plymouth, a popular tourist destination.
22 / 50
Michigan -
23 / 50
Minnesota -
24 / 50
Mississippi - The birthplace of blues is one of Mississippi’s most proud claims and the Blues Trail takes you on journey through its history. The tour guides you through the towns of BB King, Big Jack Johnson, and Bo Diddley, just to name a few. Mississippi’s most famous landmark isn’t just one place, it’s a whole musical genre and history!
25 / 50
Missouri - The Gateway Arch, also known as the gateway to the west, is a great visual landmark and famously marks the St. Louis skyline since it was constructed in 1963.
26 / 50
Montana - In Glacier National Park, Wild Goose Island is one of the most photographed spots and therefore considered one of Montana’s greatest landmarks. It’s a small island almost perfectly centered in the middle of St. Mary Lake. The lake itself is picturesque, with towering mountains surrounding it.
27 / 50
Nebraska - Chimney Rock in Nebraska has been a famous landmark since the days the pioneers used it to measure their travels along the Oregon Trail. Wonder if they giggled at it too?
28 / 50
Nevada - Some might argue that the Las Vegas strip is Nevada’s most prized landmark, and while it certainly is a great tourist attraction, the Hoover Dam deserves its due as a man-made marvel worth seeing.
29 / 50
New Hampshire - The Mt. Washington Cog Railway in Mount Washington, New Hampshire was the world’s first mountain-climbing cog railway and is still running to this day. It carries all the tourists who come to visit it up the mountain.
30 / 50
New Jersey - Atlantic City could be considered the Las Vegas of the East and it is also one of New Jersey’s most famous and visited destinations. It also has something that Vegas does not: beaches.
31 / 50
New Mexico - Chaco Culture National Historical Park in New Mexico holds an impressive collection of pueblos, both in numbers and concentration. Thousands of people lived in this remote canyon between the years 850 and 1250 AD and it provides a glimpse into pre-Columbian culture and history.
32 / 50
Not only a landmark for the state of New York and New York City, but the Statue of Liberty is a proud symbol of American freedom. It was gifted to the United States by the people of France and dedicated in 1886.
33 / 50
North Carolina - While the Wright Brothers first flight at Kitty Hawk could be argued as North Carolina’s most famous landmark, it’s really just a strip of land. The Biltmore Estate, on the other hand, is a grand, luxurious mansion with gorgeous gardens and extravagant furnishings. There’s much more to see here!
34 / 50
North Dakota - The Badlands of North Dakota are famous for being one of Theodore Roosevelt’s favorite places to visit after he initially came to hunt buffalo in 1883. Much of the area is now Theodore Roosevelt National Park to honor his love of North Dakota and his great conservationist pursuits. Within the park is an area with beautiful rock formations and expansive views of the canyon and is referred to as “Painted Canyon.”
35 / 50
Ohio - The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame resides in Cleveland, Ohio and archives some of the most famous people of the music industry including artists, songwriters, and producers.
36 / 50
Oklahoma - Route 66 is a famous highway that spans multiple states, but seems to be extra iconic in Oklahoma. It’s also referred to by other names such as Main Street America or Will Rogers Highway. There is even a popular song dedicated to the road.
37 / 50
Oregon - Crater Lake in Oregon is famous for it’s deep blue color and water clarity. Made by a volcano collapse thousands of years ago, it is the deepest lake in the United States.
38 / 50
Pennsylvania - In downtown Philadelphia, Pennsylvania lies the Liberty Bell. Originally the bell was in the Pennsylvania State House, today known as Independence Hall. While there is no record of it being rung on July 4, 1776 when America officially gained its independence from Britain, it is historically significant as being in the same area where the Second Continental Congress met, as well as also having a crack.
39 / 50
Rhode Island - Breakers Mansion is a famous house in Newport, Rhode Island. It is a Vanderbilt property with extravagant Italian Renaissance architecture. With a rich history, literally and figuratively, it’s understandably a popular place to visit in Rhode Island.
40 / 50
South Carolina - Fort Sumter is located in the waters of Charleston. It is a sea fort that played a major role in two Civil War battles. It’s now operated by the National Park Service and one of the most popular spots for tourists in South Carolina.
41 / 50
South Dakota - Mount Rushmore is one of the most famous rock formations in the US because it holds the faces of four United States Presidents. Near Keystone, South Dakota George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln will all look down on you from their perch in the mountain. Ah, America!
42 / 50
Tennessee - Former estate of American musical legend, Elvis, Graceland is one of the top spots to visit in Tennessee. Located in Memphis, it has been a museum since 1982.
43 / 50
Texas - The Alamo in San Antonio, Texas is often remembered from pop culture references like “Remember the Alamo” or “There’s no basement in the Alamo!” (Pee Wee, anyone?). But the actual Battle of the Alamo was a very important part of the Texas Revolution.
44 / 50
Utah - Salt Lake Temple, a large Mormon temple that resides in Salt Lake, is one of the most famous landmarks in Utah.
45 / 50
Vermont - Vermont State House, Montpelier, Vermont, USA.
46 / 50
Virginia - After the White House, Mount Vernon could be considered the most famous residence in America. Of course, now it’s a museum in honor of the man who lived there, President George Washington. Located near Alexandria, Virginia along the Potomac River, it is a sight to behold.
47 / 50
Washington - The Space Needle in Seattle, Washington bears a very appropriate name. Looking like a structure out of the Jetsons, it draws thousands of curious visitors every year.
48 / 50
West Virginia - Near Fayetteville, West Virginia, is a 3,030-foot-long steel arch bridge and one of the state’s most popular landmarks. The New River Gorge bridge is engineering at some of its most awe-inspiring.
49 / 50
Wisconsin - Taliesin was the house of famed architect, Frank Lloyd Wright. Located in Spring Green, Wisconsin, It brings in visitors who are curious about how the man lived and to see his signature home design.
50 / 50
Wyoming -
With the New York City skyline in the background, fireworks explode over the Hudson River during the Jersey City Fourth of July fireworks celebration last year. AAA predicts that a record number of people will travel over Independence Day this year.
Julio Cortez, AP

A record-breaking 46.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Independence Day, according to AAA.

That’s a five percent increase over last year and the highest number since AAA started tracking July 4th travel 18 years ago.

INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, predicts that travel times in the most congested U.S. cities could be twice as long as normal. The Tuesday before the holiday will be the busiest day.

“This Independence Day will be one for the record books, as more Americans take to the nation’s roads, skies, rails and waterways than ever before,” Bill Sutherland, senior vice president of AAA Travel and Publishing, said in a written statement. “Confident consumers with additional disposable income will look to spend on travel this holiday, building on an already busy summer travel season.”

One reason for the increase is that this year the holiday falls on a Wednesday, giving people the flexibility to take a long weekend before or after. The Independence Day holiday period runs from Tuesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 8.

Applause for veterans often drowns their words

The majority of travelers– 39.7 million – will drive to their destinations this Independence Day, 5.1 percent more than last year.

More: Fed up with flying? Heck yes, say USA TODAY readers

A record-breaking 3.8 million people will travel by plane, a 7.9 percent increase over last year. It’s the ninth year of consecutive air travel volume increases.

Another 3.5 million people will go by train, bus or cruise ship. That is a 5.8 percent year-over-year increase.

For those who decide to drive, commutes will be worse in Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C.

“Although travel times are expected to nominally increase throughout the week, Tuesday afternoon will hands down be the worst time to be on the road,” says Scott Sedlik, general manager and vice president  for the public sector of INRIX. “Our advice to drivers is to avoid peak commuting hours altogether or consider alternative routes.”

Seven cities perfect for a three-day weekend
01 / 07
Portland, Ore.: Oregon’s City of Roses is a gourmand’s dream, and has enough biking paths, trolleys and cable cars for visitors to cover it almost completely without getting in a car. Stroll Pearl District cafes and shops, hop the Aerial Tram at Oregon Health and Science University or bike to Pittock Mansion for the best views, and hike Forest Park within the city limits for a mix of urban and natural scenery. Mississippi Avenue eateries and McMenamins’ brew-and-view movie theaters offer a way to slow down and relax, or you can hop a tour to nearby Mount Hood and bike to Multnomah Falls if you’re looking for more adventure. Portland proper and the Columbia River Valley are close enough to fit both into a three-day weekend.
02 / 07
Minneapolis: There’s more to see in Minnesota than you might expect, and the larger of its Twin Cities beckons beer, music and outdoor lovers for a three-day weekend. Often named the most bike-friendly city in America, Minneapolis can be easily canvassed on two wheels to fit in all its green parks, hip breweries, public art (like the famed Spoonbridge and Cherry at Walker Art Center) and swimmable spots like Lake Harriet and Lake Calhoun — this is the City of Lakes, after all. Of course, you’ll need to visit in warmer weather if you want to enjoy all the city’s outdoor adventures. Don’t miss music-famous spots like the First Avenue nightclub and Prince’s home and studios at nearby Paisley Park.
03 / 07
Savannah, Ga.: Slow down with Savannah’s warm sun and equally warm people on a three-day weekend of tantalizing food, iconic historic sights and a heavy dose of Southern charm. Exploring colonial parks and estates hidden behind moss-draped tree tunnels will help you walk off the fried food and barbecue. Stay in a historic inn, take a scenic Savannah River cruise, and be sure to work in a ghost or cemetery tour to stay true to Savannah’s reputation as one of America’s most haunted cities. You can also stroll the Downtown Historic District, where artisan shops and outdoor cafes bring new life to the old South. It’s all well within a relaxing weekend’s reach.
04 / 07
Montreal: You don’t need to fly to Paris to experience incredible French food and feel immersed in the language. Montreal is a stone’s throw from most of the northeastern U.S., but delivers a three-day weekend that feels far-off. Trendy Mile End eateries and the famed Mount Royal hiking trails are perfect year-round for a romantic getaway that might not even require airfare. Nightlife revelers can head to Rue St. Catherine’s bustling bars, festival connoisseurs love Montreal for its near-weekly festival offerings in warmer months, and history buffs can take to Old Montreal for a food or walking tour that feels more like you’re exploring a historic French port than a French-Canadian one.
05 / 07
West Hollywood, Calif.: Introduce yourself to Los Angeles by opting for a high-energy three-day weekend in its trendiest neighborhood, West Hollywood. A trip to WeHo means boisterous nights out on the Sunset Strip, hiking and/or shopping by day, and a hotel pool to relax at in between. A rooftop patio, famous live-music bar or row of chic independent boutiques is never far away. Gay Pride and Halloween weekends are favorite times to visit this tiny corner of Hollywood, if you’re looking for a reason to take a vacation day.
06 / 07
Houston: Forget Austin’s pricey flights and crowded bars, and try an underrated Texas city that often feels anything but Texan. Houston is a surprisingly diverse and bikeable hub perfect for exploring art and science museums, eating international cuisine in Little Saigon and Little India. From craft beer to the Space Center, Houston’s possibilities are endless, but accessible enough to do in a weekend. It’s ideal as a family vacation or a treat-yourself couple’s getaway. Plus, you might be surprised how cheap it is to fly to one of Houston’s two international air hubs, no matter where in the U.S. you live.
07 / 07
Nashville: The small but bustling city of Nashville is just as rock ‘n’ roll as it is country, and packed with enough unique to-dos to please any type of traveler. America’s Music City has its own full-scale replica Parthenon, historic mansions and parks, and museums covering topics ranging from science and art to Johnny Cash. There are enough hot chicken and live-music spots to ensure you couldn’t miss out on either even if you tried, and local breweries and the Jack Daniels Distillery are favorites to wash it all down.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com