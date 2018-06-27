Red Robin has announced that kids eat for $1.99 on Wednesdays.

The deal includes a bottomless side and drink and continues through Aug. 29.

Kids get their pick

Kids must order from their menu, which includes choices like:

Red’s Burger

Swirly Twirly Pasta

M.V.P. Pizza

Meatballs on a Stick

Grilled Chicken Dip'ns

The meals, usually priced about $4.99-$5.99, also come with sides including steak fries, broccoli, Mandarin oranges or apples.

But first a few rules about the kids' deal offer.

It's available for dine-in only with the purchase of an adult meal at participating locations. Red Robin sets the limit at three kid’s entrees per adult. It's only valid for kids 10 years old and younger.

The Summer of Yumm also has $5 mudd pies

Red Robin continues its Summer of Yumm promotion by offering two more $5 deals.

The first is $5 shareables, usually priced between $7-$9, and the second is its $5 Mountain High Mudd Pie, usually priced at $6.99.

