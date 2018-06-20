The Department of Homeland Security is drafting a plan that would keep families together in detention after they are detained crossing the border illegally, according to a news report.

The Associated Press reported that Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has drafted the action for President Donald Trump and was headed to the White House to discuss the plan. It's unclear if the president supports the action.

The action would come as Trump, who has met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, pushes for legislative action on the issue. But Nielsen reportedly believes there is little certainty that Congress will act.

On Wednesday, Trump again blamed Democrats for the problems and said Republicans wanted security.

"But I am working on something - it never ends!" he tweeted.

He later told reporters that he planned to sign something that would keep families together before he heads to Minnesota for a roundtable and rally.

“I’ll be signing something in a little while that’s going to do that," Trump said. "I’ll be doing something that’s somewhat preemptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation I’m sure.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters of a possible executive order, "We'll keep you posted. When we have an announcement to make, we'll make it."

