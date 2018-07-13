A man who broke into a Washington state escape room this week called 911 because he couldn’t find a way out.

Early Sunday morning, police called NW Escape Experience owners Rob and Tamara Bertrand, telling them someone had broken into their business. Deputies said a man tried to break in through a back door of the escape room in Vancouver, Washington, which is located inside a strip mall.

When the man couldn't get through the back door, he used a key found in a lockbox to open the mall's electrical room, KATU reports. Then, he found his way inside NW Escape Experience.

The business houses three escape rooms, interactive experiences where participants must solve a series of riddles and puzzles to break free. Rooms are themed, including one known as The Kill Room splattered with fake blood. A steel autopsy table and fake dead body sit inside, Rob told The Washington Post.

Another room recreates the scene of an FBI investigation.

Call records indicate the burglar, identified by police as 40-year-old Rye Wardlaw, called 911 from the escape room business four times, The Columbian reports. When police arrived, Wardlaw had finally managed find his way back out of the escape room. Police found Wardlaw, who said he was homeless, on the other side of the building with a burrito. He had stolen a cell phone, TV remote and a beer, authorities said.

The Bertrands estimate damages at about $1,500.

“The damage could have been a lot worse and we are very thankful the burglar didn’t know how to escape from the escape room,” owners posted on Facebook.

The couple has actually been capitalizing on the incident, offering a burglar2018 promo code this month.

