Roku is increasing its product line with wireless speakers that pair with Roku TVs.

The new wireless speakers, due to ship in late October, work exclusively with Roku TVs and come with a remote that controls both the speakers and television. Also included: a Roku Touch battery-powered tabletop voice remote for voice commands and one-button programmed control.

Interested shoppers can save by committing early. Pre-order the speakers between now and July 23 on roku.com and you can get them for $149.99. After that, the speakers will be priced at $179.99. Beginning October 16, the price will be $199.99.

It is no surprise that Roku, which became a public company in September 2017, is expanding its product line. Earlier this year, the company said it was developing its own AI-driven voice assistant, due this fall, and was launching new Roku Connect software that other device makers can license to create smart speakers and sound bars that will automatically link wirelessly to Roku TVs and media players.

Speakers are an obvious next step for Roku TVs, which the company says made up one out of every four smart TVs sold in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2018. Customer input suggested to Roku that consumers found it difficult to connect other speakers.

The Roku speakers are designed to be easy to set up, says Lloyd Klarke, Roku's director of product management. The speakers have built-in dialog enhancement and automatic volume leveling to lower the volume on loud scenes and boost it on quieter ones.

"I think this is really going to help really love their entertainment system," Klarke said. "To make TV the best that it can be includes audio as well as video. This is going to be a better streaming experience and your movies are going to be more enjoyable."

Roku's engineers developed the speakers with the help of audio design engineers from the Danish company Dynastrom, a developer of smart, multi-room audio systems that Roku acquired last year. "We are going to deliver and exceptional performance at an incredible price," Klarke said.

