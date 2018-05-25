Actress Rose McGowan poses for photographers before the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood show in Paris, Saturday, March 3, 2018.

As Harvey Weinstein surrendered to New York authorities Friday to face criminal sex charges, some of his 80-plus accusers and other celebrities shared their thoughts on social media.

Attorney Carrie Goldberg, who represents Lucia Evans, the woman whose 2004 allegation resulted in some of the charges against Weinstein, told the AP, “This is an emotional moment. We are relieved and grateful that justice is coming, but we also mourn the cases where it didn’t.”

The Weinstein arrest was big enough news for President Trump to address it in a brief talk with reporters at the White House Friday morning.

“I’m not familiar with the case,” said Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women himself. “It’s really too bad.”

Rose McGowan, one of Weinstein's earliest and most outspoken accusers, expressed satisfaction in interviews with NBC and ABC News Friday.

During an interview with McGowan told NBC's Megyn Kelly, "To see him in cuffs on the way out, whether he smiled or not, that’s a very good feeling."

What would she say to Weinstein if he was listening? A simple "we got you," she told Kelly. McGowan added that she just wants to be free of him now, and it seems like she's starting to.

"Predators eat people, and he ate a lot of my life and I want my life back," she said. "Since the news broke, even though his face is everywhere, I haven’t had a single nightmare for the first time.”

“Predators eat people, and he ate a lot of my life and I want my life back.” @rosemcgowan says of Weinstein on @MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/YCRP1VCzVM — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 25, 2018

In an earlier interview with ABC's Amy Robach, McGowan she wanted to see Weinstein behind bars because ”we were sentenced to a prison, we were sentenced to years of it before anybody believed us ... We had our lives stolen, we had our careers stolen."

She did make note that the timing of his surrender: "It's on a Friday of a holiday weekend, so, slow media, right? So they did something nice for him. it means he still has friends in high-up places."

Still, McGowan, continued, "I have to admit I didn't think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him ... I have a visceral need for him to have handcuffs on."

When asked if she would attend Weinstein's trial, McGowan said she has been talking with another alleged survivor and may accompany the woman to court, despite the fact that his face has "terrorized" her for years.

.@rosemcgowan speaks out exclusively to @arobach on Harvey Weinstein's arrest: "I have to admit I didn't think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him." pic.twitter.com/grAxiSAqlc — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 25, 2018

Asia Argento, another one of Weinstein's accusers, tweeted a video of his walk into the police station, writing, "What took you so long Harvey?"

What took you so long Harvey? pic.twitter.com/MUFB34fWai — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018

In another tweet, she expressed the glimmer of hope this arrest gives her.

"Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell. We, the women, finally have real hope for justice," she wrote.

Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell. We, the women, finally have real hope for justice. https://t.co/or8qGaNO93 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018

New York Times investigative reporter Jodi Kantor, who co-authored the newspaper's original bombshell report on Weinstein, said this day marked a shift in how the "law of the land" reacts to sexual assault allegations, during an interview with CBS News Friday.

"Harvey Weinstein always had his own private system of justice. He would hire private investigators, he would hire fancy lawyers to settle allegations," she said. "This is the first time he's facing the same justice system as the rest of us."

Argento's boyfriend, chef Anthony Bourdain, acknowledged the news by tweeting an image of a prison menu with the caption, "What’s on the menu for Weinstein?"

The Women's March also reacted to the news, calling it "an important day in terms of visibility for all women whose lives have been devastated because of the actions of Harvey Weinstein."

"We seek justice for women and all people who have been harassed and abused in the workplace. No person should be violated at work, or anywhere else. Ever," the statement read. "Toxic masculinity and misogyny can no longer be ignored or tolerated at the workplace or any other place in society."

Women’s March released the following statement regarding Harvey Weinstein arrest this morning amid accusations of sexual misconduct in the workplace. pic.twitter.com/Q1mHlAF153 — Women's March (@womensmarch) May 25, 2018

The statement continued, "We stand with the brave women who came forward against Harvey Weinstein. We hope their courage will continue to inspire others to break their silence.”

Accuser Mira Sorvino shared a simple "#Justice" when sharing a new story about Weinstein Friday.

#Justice...

Harvey Weinstein will be charged with rape, abuse https://t.co/K4EWGYPnsp — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) May 25, 2018

Mia Farrow, whose son Ronan won a Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of the Weinstein story, shared a tweet addressed to Sorvino.

Dear Mira, I know how hard it was for you and the other women to risk so much to come forward with the details of one of your worst experiences- but thank you thank you! Today is for you - and also for the young women who would surely have become his next victims #Justice https://t.co/89muhMY0Cj — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 25, 2018

"Dear Mira, I know how hard it was for you and the other women to risk so much to come forward with the details of one of your worst experiences — but thank you thank you! Today is for you — and also for the young women who would surely have become his next victims," she wrote along with the same hashtag, #Justice.

Louise Godbold, another of Weinstein's accusers, told The Associated Press she expects the producer to "play hard and dirty" but says that her and her fellow alleged survivors, who texted her, about the news are feeling "all elated."

Accuser Louisette Geiss also used the word "elated" in her reaction.

It’s about time. Elated and so proud to stand next to the brave women & men who are creating a new normal. #BeTheChange @ClassActionLaw @bethfeganJD #silencebreakers #Weinstein https://t.co/E7RglFWZiH — Louisette Geiss (@louisettegeiss) May 25, 2018

"It’s about time. Elated and so proud to stand next to the brave women & men who are creating a new normal," she wrote.

Accuser Emma de Caunes shared a simple "Time for justice" on Twitter, while accuser Heather Graham wrote a lengthier reaction.

It’s about time: Harvey Weinstein turned himself in this morning and is in police custody. Today, instead of focusing on him, I will be celebrating all of the powerful women out there. This is just the beginning #TheFutureIsFemalehttps://t.co/OexdY6U809 — Heather Graham (@imheathergraham) May 25, 2018

"It’s about time: Harvey Weinstein turned himself in this morning and is in police custody," she wrote. "Today, instead of focusing on him, I will be celebrating all of the powerful women out there. This is just the beginning."

Accuser Ashley Matthau shared a similar excitement in her reaction.

Been waiting for this day for so long! So happy that he is getting what he deserves! pic.twitter.com/tCF73kOeWc — Ashley Matthau (@AshleyMatthau) May 25, 2018

"Been waiting for this day for so long! So happy that he is getting what he deserves!" she wrote on Twitter.

Lysette Anthony, another of Weinstein's alleged victims, wrote "And so it begins" with the hashtag #JusticeForAll.

Accuser Sarah Ann Masse included a Me Too hashtag in her emotional tweet.

I'm crying. This is one step in the right direction, there is still a long road ahead, but for every person who has been abused, for those of us who have spoken either publicly or privately to bring these abusers down, this is a victory.

✊❤🙌 #metoo https://t.co/SdmKwjmG63 — Sarah Ann Masse (@SarahAnnMasse) May 25, 2018

"I'm crying," she wrote. "This is one step in the right direction, there is still a long road ahead, but for every person who has been abused, for those of us who have spoken either publicly or privately to bring these abusers down, this is a victory."

PR maven Kelly Cutrone took to Twitter to share her thoughts as well.

Of course #harveyweinstein surrenders on a 3 day weekend - This is a PR trick - - announce news when no one is noticing — Kelly Cutrone (@kellycutrone) May 25, 2018

"Of course (Harvey Weinstein) surrenders on a 3 day weekend — This is a PR trick — announce news when no one is noticing," she said.

