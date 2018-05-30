Trump expecting a letter from Kim about summit

President Trump is expecting North Korean officials to visit the White House on Friday to deliver a letter from Kim Jong Un as discussions about a possible summit on June 12 continue. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Thursday in New York with senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol, and U.S. and North Korean representatives are also negotiating at meetings in the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea. Trump said Thursday that the talks are going "very well," and negotiations for a rescheduled meeting "are in good hands."  I want it to be meaningful," Trump said. "It doesn't mean it gets all done at one meeting. Maybe a second and third — and maybe we'll have none."

Will Roseanne discuss her infamous tweet?

Roseanne Barr says she will discuss her racist tweet about a former Obama official that led to the cancellation of her hit TV show on comedian Joe Rogan's podcast Friday. ABC canceled Roseanne Tuesday following a tweet by Barr in which she likened Valerie Jarrett to an ape, for which Barr apologized, explaining that she was under the influence of the sleep drug Ambien. On Wednesday, she reversed course, tweeting to followers, "you guys make me feel like fighting back." In a reply to a Twitter follower, she defended the Jarrett tweet, saying, "no it wasn't racist-ill talk about it on joe rogan friday." Rogan said on the Wednesday episode of The Joe Rogan Experience that he had spoken on the phone with Barr. "She told me that she was taking Ambien, and that she was drunk Memorial Day weekend, and that she tweeted a bunch of stupid [expletive]."

Roseanne Barr through the years
01 / 18
Roseanne Barr attends the series premiere of "Roseanne" in Burbank, Calif. on March 23, 2018. ABC canceled its hit reboot "Roseanne" on May 29, 2018 following lead Roseanne Barr's racist tweets about former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett on Twitter.
02 / 18
Laurie Metcalf, left, and Roseanne Barr participate in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Jan. 8, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.
03 / 18
Roseanne Barr, left, and John Goodman in a scene from the "Roseanne."
04 / 18
Roseanne Barr attends the world premiere of the documentary: 'Roseanne For President!' during the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival on April 18, 2015 in New York.
05 / 18
Roseanne Barr appears on stage at the Comedy Central "Roast of Roseanne" at the Hollywood Palladium on Aug. 4, 2012, in Los Angeles.
06 / 18
Michael Fishman, Roseanne Barr, and Alicia Goranson arrive at the Comedy Central Roast of Roseanne Barr at Hollywood Palladium on August 4, 2012 in Hollywood, Calif.
07 / 18
Roseanne Barr in a scene from her reality series, "Roseanne's Nuts" about her macadamia nut farm in Hawaii.
08 / 18
Roseanne Barr attends a signing for her book 'RoseanneArchy' in New York, Jan. 6, 2011.
09 / 18
The cast of "Roseanne" accepts the Innovation Award onstage during the 6th annual "TV Land Awards" on June 8, 2008 in Santa Monica, Calif.
10 / 18
Roseanne Barr and her son arrive at the Warner Bros. premiere of "Superman Returns" on June 21, 2006 in Westwood, Calif.
11 / 18
Roseanne Barr and actor John Goodman attend the DVD launch of "Rosanne: Season One" July 18, 2005 at Lucky Strike Bowling Centre in Los Angeles, Calif.
12 / 18
Roseanne Barr at her home in Roling Hills estates in Long Beach, Calif on July 28, 2003. Roseanne completed a reality show, the Real Roseanne Show, for ABC the network that made her a star.
13 / 18
Mistress of Ceremonies, Roseanne performs during the Lane Bryant Spring 2003 Intimate Apparel Fashion Show at the Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom on February 4, 2003 in New York.
14 / 18
Roseanne Arnold and John Goodman star as the Conners in the popular comedy series, Roseanne on ABC.
15 / 18
Tom and Roseanne Arnold match tattoos with host Joan Rivers during a taping of the "Joan Rivers Show" on Jan.18, 1993 in New York. Arnold wears a tattoo of his comedienne-wife, Roseanne wears a rose and Rivers sports a removable tattoo likeness of all three.
16 / 18
Roseanne Barr poses with her plaque award in front of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, Ca. on Sept. 25, 1992.
17 / 18
Roseanne Barr holds her fingers in her ears as she screams the National Anthem between games of the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds doubleheader on July 25, 1990 in San Diego, Calif. She was booed loudly and she made an obscene gesture and spat when she was finished.
18 / 18
Roseanne Barr poses at the Ameican Comedy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., on May 19, 1987.

Good news predicted for May jobs report

The Labor Department on Friday releases its closely-watched jobs report for May. In March, employers added just 135,000 jobs after unseasonably warm weather spurred hiring earlier in the year. Then in April, cooler temperatures helped limit payroll gains to 164,000, below the 200,000-plus pace in January and February. Economists figure the labor market is due for a comeback in May, estimating that 190,000 jobs were added. The May unemployment rate is expected to hold steady, after falling from 4.1% to a new 17-year low of 3.9% in April.

New hurricane season officially begins. Will it be a blockbuster?

The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, which begins Friday, may not be a blockbuster after all, according to scientists from Colorado State University. In downgrading their April forecast, the group now anticipates a near-average season with 14 named storms, six of which will become hurricanes.  The updated forecast comes after a Harvard study this week found that Hurricane Maria likely killed thousands of people across Puerto Rico last year, more than 70 times the official estimateWhite House officials defended FEMA's response to the Category 4 hurricane that slammed into the island Sept. 20, saying they responded with the agency’s biggest effort ever.Electricity is not expected to be fully restored to the island for another two months

Things are looking up because it's National Doughnut Day

Two sweet things about today: It's Friday, and it's National Doughnut Day — or National Donut Day in some circles. However you spell it, shops across the country are marking the day with fried freebies and delectable deals. Celebrated annually on the first Friday in June, the day was established in 1938 to honor The Salvation Army Donut Lassies, women who served the treats to soldiers during World War I. The Salvation Army is teaming up with Entenmann's to host "Do Good Donut Parties" to deliver treats to more than 8,500 veterans. Find the events at www.salvationarmyusa.org.

Dunkin Donuts coffee and and doughnuts
Dunkin' Brands
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com