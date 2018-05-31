Samantha Bee is sorry. Then again, so was Roseanne

Samantha Bee and Roseanne Barr didn't have much in common before this week. Now, they've both set Twitter ablaze after making jokes called inappropriate at best. Bee called Ivanka Trump a c-word on her TBS show Full Frontal. Barr compared Valerie Jarrett, who is black and was born in Iran, to an ape. (ABC's Channing Dungey swiftly canceled the TV show Roseanne.) Bee publicly apologized Thursday. Barr had apologized, too, but has since fired up her followers for a fight. "I think I spent the last 24 hours watching the party of inclusion, diversity, understanding, and acceptance, lynch a Jew," she tweeted. (Of course, lynching has a long and horrifying history targeting African Americans.) Conservative backers of Barr are also targeting MSNBC over host Joy Reid after old blog posts were unearthed questioning whether 9/11 was the result of a U.S. government conspiracy.

I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it. — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) May 31, 2018

Trump's pardon party

President Trump supporter Dinesh D'Souza, come on down: You're the next candidate for a presidential pardon. D'Souza, a conservative commentator serving probation for illegal campaign contributions, received a pardon Thursday from Trump. The next to benefit by what some are calling president the president's pardoning spree could be lifestyle guru Martha Stewart, convicted for obstruction of justice in 2004, and ex-Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, convicted of corruption in 2011. Trump said both received unfair treatment. Both also appeared on spinoffs of Trump's TV show, The Apprentice. "She used to be my biggest fan in the world, before I became a politician," Trump said of Stewart.

Europe to U.S.: Payback's a-coming

President Trump slapped steep metal tariffs on American allies Thursday, igniting promises of payback from Europe that could affect U.S.-made motorcycles, orange juice and sweet, sweet Kentucky bourbon. The long-threatened metal tariffs — 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum aimed at Canada, Mexico and the European Union — inch the U.S. closer to a trade war, analysts said. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross called it a move to "reduce our trade deficit." The head of the European Commission called it something else: "protectionism, pure and simple."

Family of man shot gets $4

In January 2014, sheriff's deputies in Florida's St. Lucie County responded to a noise complaint. A deputy knocked on the garage door. No one answered. He knocked on the front door, heard the music get louder and turned to see the garage door opening. Gregory Hill Jr., 30, stood facing out of the garage with his left hand on the door and his right hand down. The deputy drew his gun, and as the garage door started to go down, fired four times, killing Hill. On Thursday, a federal court jury found the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office 1% liable and Hill 99% liable, because he was intoxicated. The jury awarded $4 in damages — $1 to Hill’s mother for funeral expenses and $1 to each of Hill’s three children for loss of parental companionship, instruction, guidance, mental pain and suffering.

Family of Gregory Hill Files Lawsuit

Toblerone isn’t just a candy bar. It’s a troubling body trend

Just in time for beach season comes more unattainable and possibly harmful body goals for women. This time, it’s the “Toblerone tunnel.” The name stems from the triangular-shaped gap near the top of a woman’s thighs that some say resembles a piece of Toblerone. The reference first appeared in British publications and on social media, like Instagram. "We’ve seen it before with the thigh gap trend, which ... can encourage [girls] to use unhealthy methods," one body positivity advocate warned.

