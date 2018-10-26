Two male penguins just welcomed a chick, an aquarium in Australia announced Friday.

Parents Sphen and Magic met their fostered baby on Oct. 19 and have been successfully feeding and caring for the little bird, who is known now as Sphengic, according to Sydney's Sea Life Aquarium.

“Baby Sphengic has already stolen our hearts! We love watching the proud parents doting and taking turns caring for their baby chick,” Tish Hannan, penguin department supervisor at the aquarium, said in a statement.

Before the aquarium entrusted the Sub-Antarctic same-sex penguins with an egg, they observed them with a dummy egg and said the parents were "absolute naturals."

The aquarium said the first 20 days of the chick's life are the most vulnerable, and so far, the new parents are effectively co-parenting and feeding their chick. The chick will remain nearby its parents for the first five to six weeks of life, feeding up to 10 times a day.

Staff said the chick will become an ambassador for the aquarium, helping educate the public on the species.

Earlier this year, a gay penguin couple in Denmark "kidnapped" a chick from its parents and attempted to raise it as their own. Zookeepers, who returned the chick to its biological parents, saw how well the same-sex couple nurtured the chick and later decided to give them an egg from a mother who was unable to care for it.

"And Tango Makes Three," a book about how two male penguins who create a non-traditional family, was one of the most challenged books in 2017, according to the American Library Association.

