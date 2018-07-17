WASHINGTON – Members of Congress, aroused by President Trump’s solicitous comments beside Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, considered on Tuesday a range of options from resolutions supporting the intelligence community to censuring Trump.

On Monday, Trump declined to denounce Russian interference in the 2016 election during his joint appearance with the Russian leader. Instead, he leaned toward believing Putin’s denials of meddling rather than accepting the unanimous conclusion of his own intelligence community.

Republican leaders in Congress distanced themselves Tuesday from Trump’s remarks. House Speaker Paul Ryan acknowledged that Russia interfered in the election, but he tempered his remarks by saying the meddling did not affect the outcome. And he dismissed a question about whether Trump’s comments rose to the level of treason.

“We passed tough sanctions on Russia, so that we can hold them accountable,” Ryan said. “I understand the desire and the need to have good relations. That’s perfectly reasonable, but Russia is a menacing government.”

Here’s a rundown of options floated from resolutions, hearings, sanctions, expulsions of Russian diplomats and censure.

Resolutions

A resolution could provide a rebuke in the form of a non-binding statement approved by the House or Senate. Before last week's NATO summit, in which Trump chided members for not spending enough, both chambers passed resolutions affirming support for the trans-Atlantic alliance founded as a buffer against the Soviet Union.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the second-ranking Republican, told CNN Monday night that the Senate could approve a resolution affirming its support for the intelligence communities’ assessment of Russian election interference.

"I do want to make sure that the intelligence community knows we support them,” Cornyn said. “I think that's an important message."

Hearings

The top Senate Democrat, New York’s Chuck Schumer, on Monday called for greater oversight by Congress. He said Republican leaders should call on the U.S. national security team that accompanied Trump to Helsinki to testify on Capitol Hill.

Sanctions

Sanctions imposed in 2014 for Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, bolstered again last year after its meddling in the 2016 election, could be beefed up further to sap the country’s economy. Congress targeted Russia’s oil industry, financial institutions and and government-owned businesses.

In April, Trump’s administration ratcheted up pressure on Russia, sanctioning 38 people and companies close to Putin.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said in a statement that more sanctions should be forthcoming unless Putin cooperates in helping prosecute 12 Russian army officers who were indicted last week for hacking Democratic political organizations and releasing troves of stolen files in 2016. The charges by special counsel Robert Mueller were the first to allege directly that the Russian government sought to influence the election.

"Putin insists that the Russian government has nothing to do with meddling in our elections,” Toomey said. “In that case, he should not object to the hackers recently indicted being brought to justice. Absent his cooperation in achieving that justice, the United States should impose tough new sanctions on Russia."

Expulsions

After Russia’s poisoning ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England in March, the United States booted out 60 Russians and closed the government's consulate in Seattle. "This action is a response to Russia's use of a military-grade chemical weapon in the United Kingdom," White House spokesman Raj Shah said at the time.

Since then, a British woman has died from coming into contact with Novichok, a Cold War-era nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union. Russian officials deny any role in the attack.

Censure

A censure would put Congress on the record essentially scolding Trump but not removing him from office.

In 1834, the Senate censured President Andrew Jackson for failing to turn over a document. That marked the first and only time it has taken the action against a president, according to the Senate’s website, and it was later expunged.

Rep. Scott Peters, D-Calif, called Monday for the House and Senate to censure Trump for his “egregious comments.”

“We must take immediate action to defend and strengthen our election system while we can still prevent damage to future elections," Peters said.

With Republicans holding both chambers, his proposal has little chance of succeeding.

