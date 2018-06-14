Stay hydrated: Scorching heat forecast for weekend

Temperatures across the nation are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 90s this Father's Day weekend, marking the hottest weather of the season thus far — the intense June sunshine only adding to the heat and humidity.  Those impacted by the heat wave, specifically in Central and Northeast United States, are encouraged to stay hydrated and in an air-conditioned environment as the temperatures "will likely lead to an increased risk of heat-related stress and illness." Portions of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic are also anticipating record-breaking heat on Monday, with the temperature expected to top off at about 95 degrees.

Happy Father's Day!

This Sunday, remember to celebrate all the hard-working, dedicated dads and father figures out there.

Greece mulls vote over Macedonia name change 

Despite heavy opposition by Greek lawmakers and protesters, Macedonia is expected to start the process of undergoing a name change this weekend. The relatively-new country — one of seven formed after the breakdown of Yugoslavia — declared independence in 1991 but has faced disputes with neighbor Greece that carries deep historical roots, dating back to Alexander the Great. Macedonia's new name, should the accord pass, will be the "Republic of North Macedonia." The name change, advocated for by both the Greek and Macedonia prime minister, means that Greece will no longer disprove of Macedonia joining NATO and the European Union.

Is $119 worth it? Amazon Prime fees increase

Amazon Prime customers will see a 20 percent increase on Saturday in their subscription, with the annual fee rising from $99 to $119 per year. Even with the rate increase (10.99 to $12.99 for monthly plans,) Reviewed argues that the membership is still worth the investment. With Prime, Amazon users can expect benefits such as free two-day, or even same-day, shipping. Members can also stream movies, shows and music. Four years ago, Prime subscribers paid $79 per year.

World Cup: After Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics, what will Messi do?

Following a frenzied Friday at the World Cup, what will the tournament offer next?Uruguay and Iran earned late wins Friday, but Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick stole the tournament spotlight in Portugal's epic showdown against Spain. The soccer bonanza rolls on Saturday with a four-match slate, which features Ronaldo's rival in excellence, Lionel Messi. Messi's Argentina plays Iceland, which is making its World Cup debut. The day kicks off with one of the tournament favorites — France — playing Australia. Later in the day, Peru faces Denmark and Croatia takes on Nigeria.

Highlights from the 2018 FIFA World Cup
01 / 34
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after he scored his third goal with a free kick against Spain.
02 / 34
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo fights for the ball with Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets.
03 / 34
Spain's Nacho scores his side's third goal against Portugal.
04 / 34
Spain's Diego Costa scores his second goal against Portugal.
05 / 34
Cristiano Ronaldo goes up for a header against Spain.
06 / 34
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo slides on his knees after scoring his second goal against Spain.
07 / 34
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Spain.
08 / 34
Spain's Nacho fouls Cristiano Ronaldo, earning Portugal a penalty.
09 / 34
Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi shows a yellow card to Spain's Sergio Busquets in the first half against Portugal.
10 / 34
Spain's Diego Costa, center, vies for the ball with Portugal's Raphael Guerreiro and Jose Fonte.
11 / 34
Iranian players celebrate with their coach Carlos Queiroz after defeating Morocco.
12 / 34
Morocco's forward Aziz Bouhaddouz is comforted as he reacts after scoring an own goal against Iran.
13 / 34
Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco scores an own goal against Iran.
14 / 34
Iran forward Karim Ansari Fard challenges Morocco's Noureddine Amrabat.
15 / 34
Morocco fans cheer during the game against Iran.
16 / 34
Iran's Ramin Rezaian fights for a header against Morocco's Mbarek Boussoufa.
17 / 34
Iran fans cheer during the game against Morocco.
18 / 34
Iranian players try to clear the ball against Morocco.
19 / 34
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Egypt.
20 / 34
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez scores past Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy.
21 / 34
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez scores on a header in the 89th minute against Egypt.
22 / 34
Egypt's Marwan Mohsen vies for the ball with Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.
23 / 34
Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts after missing an opportunity against Egypt.
24 / 34
Uruguay fans celebrate during the win against Egypt.
25 / 34
Egypt's Marwan Mohsen vies for the ball with Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez.
26 / 34
Denis Cheryshev of Russia celebrates after scoring his team's second goal of a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.
27 / 34
Saudi Arabia's Mohammad Al-Sahlawi (10) goes up for a header against Russia's Aleksandr Samedov during the World Cup opener in Moscow.
28 / 34
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Russian president Vladimir Putin react during the opening match of the 2018 World Cup, a 5-0 Russia win over Saudi Arabia.
29 / 34
Russian fans are pictured before the start of the FIFA World Cup in Moscow.
30 / 34
Russian soprano Aida Garifullina performs during the opening ceremony before the 2018 World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
31 / 34
English singer Robbie Williams performs during the 2018 World Cup opening ceremony.
32 / 34
Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo waves to the crowd during the opening ceremony for the World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.
33 / 34
Football fans from across the globe gather at the official FIFA Fan Fest at Moscow State University to watch the first World Cup game between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow.
34 / 34
Mascot Zabivaka entertains during the opening match of the World Cup.
