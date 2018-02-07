First look: Inside luxury line Seabourn's new Seabourn Encore
Christened in Singapore on Jan. 7, 2017, the 40,350-ton Seabourn Encore is luxury line Seabourn's biggest ship ever.
Seabourn Encore is a larger version of Seabourn's three other vessels, which collectively are known as the Odyssey Class. It has one more deck than the earlier ships and holds about 33% more passengers.
Located at the center of Deck 9, the main pool is surrounded by teak decking that is lined during the day with luxurious lounge chairs.
Seabourn Encore's main pool is flanked by two whirlpools.
The whirlpools on Seabourn Encore's main pool deck are covered with sail-like shades.
Just off Seabourn Encore's main pool is the the Patio Bar.
Seabourn Encore's main pool as seen from the forward part of the main pool deck.
Plush pool towels are available from teak stands located around the main pool.
More lounge chairs are located on Deck 10 overlooking the main pool.
Another small seating area overlooking the main pool is located on Deck 11.
Located three decks below the bridge, the lounge area on Deck 7 features a whirlpool and lounge chairs.
Another small outdoor lounge area called the Sun Terrace can be found at the very front of Seabourn Encore on Deck 12.
Seabourn Encore is home to a living room-like space called Seabourn Square that serves as a central hub. It is part sitting area, part library and part coffee bar, and it also offers an enclave manned by the ship's concierges.
Seabourn Square offers comfortable seating areas.
Seabourn Square's coffee bar is European in style with a gleaming espresso machine and a glass-enclosed space filled with hand-baked pastries.
Croissants, donuts and muffins are available in the morning at the coffee bar at Seabourn Square.
Bookshelves spread around Seabourn Square co.ntain a collection of books that passengers can borrow throughout voyages.
Tucked in a corner of Seabourn Square is a desk where passengers can book future cruises.
A puzzle table is among the allures of Seabourn Square.
Noted hospitality designer Adam Tihany designed many of the interior spaces of Seabourn Encore, including its main eatery, The Restaurant.
The Restaurant offers open-seating dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner with meals cooked to order a la minute.
A glass-enclosed wall of vintage wines is a focal point of The Restaurant.
Seabourn Encore's casual buffet eatery, The Colonnade, is located at the back of the ship on Deck 9.
Elegantly presented food stations await passengers at The Colonnade.
An indoor seating area in The Colonnade.
Croissants and other pastries, baked daily on board from scratch, are available at breakfast in The Colonnade.
A second outdoor seating for The Colonnade is located one deck down from the main exterior seating area.
The Grand Salon is home to lectures during the day.
Located on Deck 5, The Club is one of Seabourn Encore's main lounges and home to live band music nightly.
A popular spot for drinks before dinner, The Club serves up craft cocktails designed by Seabourn mixologist Brian Van Flandern.
A small bar fills one corner of The Club.
Cigars are available for purchase in The Club.
Located on Deck 5 adjacent to The Club, Seabourn Encore's small casino has two table games.
Seabourn Encore's casino also has about a dozen slot machines.
Located at the front of the ship on Deck 11 is the Observation Bar, which offers panoramic views of the sea.
The centerpiece of the Observation Bar is a dramatic, semi-circular skylight that casts sunlight and moonlight over the bar area.
Hors d'ouevres at cocktail hour are a staple of the Observation Bar.
A focal point of Seabourn Encore's interior is its elegant central staircase, which rises through the center of the ship from Deck 3 to Deck 10.
New on Seabourn Encore is The Retreat, a private, deck-top enclave with 15 cabanas that are available for $249 to $349 per day.
Located on Deck 12, The Retreat is a tranquil hideaway with a private whirlpool. It's covered with a distinctive, flower-shaped canopy to shield guests from sun and wind.
Each of The Retreat's cabanas features a large HD flat screen television and a refrigerator stocked with a personalized selection of beverages. An additional Spa Treatment Cabana also is available at The Retreat for passengers who want to indulge in a deck-top spa treatment.
Just behind Seabourn Encore's spa is a fitness center with a range of Technogym equipment.
The fitness center overlooks the back of the ship on Deck 10.
The fitness center includes a dedicated room for yoga and other fitness classes.
Another outdoor lounge area is located on Deck 10 just behind the fitness center.
Billed as an all-suite ship, Seabourn Encore offers a wide range of accommodations, with the most common being the Veranda Suite.
Veranda Suites range in size from 246 to 302 square feet, not including the balcony.
There are six categories of Veranda Suites, with the primary difference between each of them being their location on the ship.
Veranda Suites account for about 90% of the 300 cabins on Seabourn Encore and are located on decks 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11.
In addition to a bedroom area, Veranda Suites have a living area with a dining table for two and a sofa.
Veranda Suites feature a small built-in vanity desk near the entrance.
Each Veranda Suite has a walk-in closet with room for hanging clothes and built-in drawers.
More storage is available in built-in cabinets in Veranda Suites.
Every cabin on Seabourn Encore features a miniature refrigerator stocked with complimentary sodas and beer.
A built-in cabinet in Veranda Suites hides glasses, bottled water and the cabin's miniature refrigerator.
Veranda Suites come with large, marble-lined bathrooms.
Veranda Suite bathrooms feature vanities with double sinks, a shower and a separate bathtub.
Upscale Molton Brown products are standard in Veranda Suites.
Veranda Suites feature balconies ranging from 68 to 83 square feet. Every cabin on Seabourn Encore comes with a balcony.
Among the larger suites on Seabourn Encore are its five Penthouse Spa Suites, located at the back of the ship on Deck 11.
Penthouse Spa Suites have a bedroom and separate living room with the total footprint of interior space ranging from 639 to 677 square feet.
Penthouse Spa Suites comes with complimentary, full-day access to the serene area in Seabourn Encore's spa as well as special in-suite spa amenities.
Penthouse Spa Suites feature large walk-in closets with room for hanging clothes and drawers.
Penthouse Spa Suites have large, marble-lined bathrooms with bathtubs and separate showers.
The showers in Penthouse Spa Suites are over-sized spaces with a rain shower fixture.
Just off Seabourn Square are The Shops at Seabourn, a small complex that offers everything from fine watches and designer jewelry to Seabourn logo wear.
Located on Deck 7, The Shops at Seabourn also sell high-end cosmetics and perfumes.
zodiacs
One of Seabourn Encore's six Zodiacs sits at the ready on Komodo Island in Indonesia during a Ventures by Seabourn excursion.
Among the little touches on Seabourn Encore is a stand full of umbrellas for passenger use near the main pool deck.
The main pool deck of Seabourn Encore is a serene space with a single, large rectangular pool at its center.
A safety buoy on the top deck of the Seabourn Encore.
Seabourn Cruise Line's newest ship, Seabourn Encore, is more than twice as big as the older vessels the line sold to Windstar and carries nearly three times as many passengers. While sharing some exterior design features, it is much more boxy than its predecessors.
Add Seabourn to the list of cruise lines getting into expedition-style cruising. 

The Seattle-based luxury cruise operator on Monday signed a letter of intent with a shipyard in Italy for the construction of its first two expedition vessels.

Scheduled to debut in June 2021 and May 2022, respectively, the as-yet-unnamed ships will offer all-suite luxury accommodations and carry their own submarines as well as kayaks and motorized Zodiac boats for exploring, the line said. Measuring 23,000 gross tons, they'll hold up to 264 passengers a piece. 

“This is a groundbreaking moment for Seabourn and for luxury travelers, who will now find a new standard of authentic yet luxurious expedition adventures in new and amazing destinations few people will ever see,” Seabourn president Richard Meadows said in a statement. 

RELATED:  USA TODAY's guide to ships on order  

Seabourn is joining an increasingly crowded field of upscale cruise companies that offer expedition-style cruising — a type of cruising that involves small, often rugged ships with landing craft that can be used to visit remote and hard-to-access places such as Antarctica. 

Luxury line Silversea, one of Seabourn's key competitors, already is a major player in expedition cruising with four expedition ships, as is upscale, France-based line Ponant. Ponant already operates five expedition vessels and has six more on order. 

Luxury line Crystal Cruises also is getting into the expedition cruising space with a vessel on order for delivery in 2020, and Australia-based luxury purveyor Scenic Cruises is adding its first expedition ship later this year.  

Expedition cruise pioneer Lindblad Expeditions also is expanding in the space. 

FIRST LOOK:  Inside Silversea's newest expedition ship 

First look: Inside Silversea Cruises' revamped Silver Cloud
Call it the new queen of the polar regions. Silversea Cruises' 23-year-old Silver Cloud has just emerged from a massive makeover in dry dock designed to transform it into the most elegant polar exploration vessel at sea.
The months-long, $40 million makeover of Silver Cloud included the installment of new windows resistant to polar temperatures. The ship's steel hull also received significant reinforcement and a new ice-class bulb was added to the vessel's front to allow for navigation in icy polar waters.
The makeover of Silver Cloud left its large deck-top pool area in place. Such large deck-top pool areas are a relative rarity on expedition ships that sail to the polar regions.
Silver Cloud's pool deck has two teak-lined hot tubs that are kept steamy hot around the clock.
Few polar expedition ships have an outdoor pool bar, an original feature of Silver Cloud that was left in place during the ship's makeover.
Even in Antarctica and the Arctic, the Pool Bar will remain open at least part of the day, weather and waves allowing.
Adjacent to the Pool Bar is the Pool Grill, a casual eatery that serves burgers and grilled items during the afternoon.
During the evenings, the Pool Grill is transformed into Hot Rocks, a table-served restaurant where passengers cook their own meats and fish on heated slabs of granite.
Teak wood decking surrounds Silver Cloud's central pool and nearby hot tubs.
Blankets are piled high around Silver Cloud's pool deck for passengers who want to take in the fresh air.
Faux green turf was stripped away from the promenades along the side of Silver Cloud's top deck (Deck 9) during the ship's renovation. The promenades double as a jogging track.
A jogging track continues aft of the pool area on Deck 9. Ten laps equals a mile.
In the wake of its makeover, Silver Cloud has taken aboard 16 motorized Zodiac rafts to land passengers in remote locations as well as 10 kayaks for exploring. About half of the Zodiacs are stored near the front of the ship on Deck 9.
Additional Zodiac rafts are stored at the back of Deck 9, behind the ship's funnel.
Located at the back of Deck 8, the Panorama Lounge seats 138 passengers and features a bar, dance floor and ocean views via full length windows on three sides.
The Panorama Lounge offers an "early risers" self-serve coffee and tea service throughout the morning.
Pastries, fruit and juice also is available to early risers in the Panorama Lounge.
A grand piano can be found in a corner of the Panorama Lounge.
Just off the Panorama Lounge on Deck 8 is The Humidor, a cigar and smoking room that seats up to seven passengers.
The Humidor offers a selection of fine cigars and cognacs for purchase.
Just outside the Panorama Lounge on Deck 8, overlooking the back of the ship, is a sheltered terrace with seating.
Used as a show lounge before Silver Cloud's makeover, the newly-named Explorer Lounge on Deck 6 now is the site of daily expedition briefings and lectures.
The Explorer Lounge spans two decks and features tiered seating with built-in sofas and swivel chairs.
The Explorer Lounge stage now features screens that are used during lectures.
A full bar is located at the back of the Explorer Lounge.
Another lounge called Dolce Vita is located on Deck 5, just below the Explorer Lounge.
Dolce Vita also has a grand piano where a pianist plays at night and a small dance floor.
Dolce Vita's decor remained unchanged during the makeover of Silver Cloud and includes small seating areas with upholstered chairs.
Silver Cloud's main restaurant, called The Restaurant, is on Deck 4. It opens for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
There are more than enough seats in The Restaurant to accommodate every passenger on Silver Cloud at once.
La Terrazza functions as a buffet-style eatery for breakfast and lunch. At night, it transform into a more formal Italian restaurant with table service.
Silver Cloud also has a casual buffet eatery, La Terrazza, that's located at the back of the ship on Deck 7.
Silver Cloud also is home to a small, upscale Relais & Chateau restaurant called La Dame that serves multi-course meals. It is the only restaurant on Silver Cloud to come with an extra charge, $60 per person.
La Dame has just 12 tables that hold two to six people. Reservations are recommended.
The makeover of Silver Cloud brought a new observation lounge to its top deck that overlooks the front of the ship.
Dubbed Tor's Observation Lounge, the new space is named after Viking Cruises chairman Torstein Hagen. Hagen is a friend of Silversea owner Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio.
Swirling staircases rise through the center of Silver Cloud, connecting its six passenger decks.
A walkway on Deck 9 extends past the glass walls of Tor's Observation Lounge.
Silver Cloud has a small Zagara Spa that includes a fully equipped salon for hair styling, manicures to pedicures.
The pedicure station in the Zagara Spa's salon.
Passengers begin their treatments in the Zagara Spa with a consultation in this cozy lounge.
Silver Cloud's Zagara Spa has two treatment rooms.
Located on Deck 7, the Zagara Spa features both men’s and women’s changing rooms that feature showers and saunas.
Saunas in the Zagara Spa are wood lined and available to passengers throughout the day.
The Zagara Spa also offers separate steam rooms for both men and women.
Silver Cloud is billed as an all-suite vessel, and every cabin comes with a generous amount of space. Here, the most common type of cabin on the ship, a Veranda Suite.
Measuring 295 square feet, Veranda Suites feature a sitting area that can be closed off from the bed area with a sliding curtain.
Passengers sailing to Antarctica and the Arctic on Silver Cloud will find complimentary Silversea parkas made by outdoor clothing company Haglofs awaiting them in cabins. as well as complimentary water bottles and backpacks.
The sitting areas in Veranda Suites on Silver Cloud feature a sofa, two chairs and table and a built-in desk area.
Veranda Suite bathrooms are richly appointed in veined marble and dark wood tones.
Silver Cloud bathrooms are outfitted with upscale Bulgari toiletries.
A single sink with wrap-around mirror fills one corner of Veranda Suite bathrooms on Silver Cloud.
Among luxury touches, every cabin on Silver Cloud comes with a walk-in closet. Here, a walk-in closet in a Veranda Suite.
Every cabin on Silver Cloud has a personal safe.
The walk-in closets in Silver Cloud cabins feature a drawer with a hair dryer, sewing kit and other amenities.
The desk area in Veranda Suites on Silver Cloud have iPhone hubs.
Desk areas in Veranda Suites have both U.S.- and European-style electrical outlets.
Veranda Suites have teak-lined balconies that measure 49 square feet.
A hallmark of Silversea Cruises service is that every cabin comes with a private butler who is on call throughout the day.
While Bulgari toiletries are standard in Silver Cloud cabin bathrooms, butlers offer arriving passengers the option of switching to one of several other brands.
Cabins on Silver Cloud have miniature refrigerators that are stocked with complimentary beer, soda and water.
Silver Cloud has a single self-serve Launderette, located on Deck 4.
A small jewelry boutique is located on the starboard side of the entrance lobby on Deck 5.
A larger boutique selling perfumes and other items is just across the hall on Deck 5.
A stairway leading from a passenger area of Silver Cloud on Deck 4 to crew areas on Deck 3 is lined with plaques given to the ship by ports around the world.
Silver Cloud's entrance lobby spans the width of the ship on Deck 5.
The entrance lobby on Silver Cloud also offers a cruise consultant desk where passengers can learn about and book future sailings.
An Expedition Desk in Silver Cloud's lobby on Deck 5 offers information on expedition activities during voyages.
Silver Cloud's lobby features a Guest Relations desk where staff can help with a wide range of passenger needs.
Built-in seating areas flank both sides of the lobby area on Silver Cloud.
As part of the recent renovation of Silver Cloud, the ship's fitness room was moved to the middle of Deck 6.
Silver Cloud's fitness room is relatively small, with two treadmills, two stationary bicycles, two elliptical machines, a single multi-purpose weight machine and a small selection of free weights.
Complimentary bottled water is stocked for passengers in Silver Cloud's fitness room.
New on Silver Cloud is a staffed photo studio where passengers can edit and print their personal photos during expedition voyages. It fills a space on Deck 5 that formerly housed Silver Cloud's casino. The ship no longer has a casino.
As part of its transformation into a polar exploration ship, Silver Cloud has been redecorated with archival photographs from famed polar expeditions from the collection of Britain's Royal Geographical Society.
In addition to adorning hallways throughout the ship, historic photos from polar explorations can be found in passenger cabins.
Silver Cloud's lifeboats are located on Deck 8 just outside the Panorama Lounge.
Silver Cloud's lifeboats hang from the sides of the ships, just below the jogging track around Deck 9.
The Silver Cloud’s hull was built by the Visentini shipyard near Trieste, Italy and outfitted by the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa. It debuted in 1994.
A walkway along Silver Cloud's top deck (Deck 9) leads to the front of the vessel.
Silver Cloud flies the flag of The Bahamas off its stern. The ship is registered in the Bahamas.
A safety buoy is at the ready along the top deck of Silver Cloud.

Like many of the ships on order by its competitors, Seabourn's new expedition vessels will be built with strengthened hulls and other features that allow them to operate in the icy waters of Antarctica and the Arctic. Seabourn said they would meet PC6 Polar Class standards.

Seabourn said it would announce more design and service details for the new ships beginning later this year. Details about itineraries and booking availability will be released in early 2019.

Seabourn said the first of the two ships will sail in the Arctic in late summer 2021, with a full winter season in Antarctica to follow. 

USA TODAY Cruises:  10 cruise ship suites that will blow your mind 

Living large: The most spectacular suites at sea
Luxury line Regent Seven Seas Cruises in 2016 debuted what is widely regarded as the most spectacular suite ever built on a cruise ship: The Regent Suite on the new Seven Seas Explorer. Spanning the entire front of one of the ship's top decks, it measures 4,443 square feet -- more than 50% larger than the average home in the United States.
The Regent Suite is priced at $10,000 per day, making it one of the most expensive accommodations on a cruise. The fare includes a wide range of perks including First or Business class airfare to and from the ship as well as private sedan transfers to and from airports.
An elegant golden chandelier sits above the Regent Suite's dining table. The suite comes with a private butler who will serve meals at the table upon request.
Among opulent touches in the Regent Suite is a custom-made, Dakota Jackson-designed Steinway Arabesque grand piano that cost $250,000.
A second seating area is located just in front of the Regent Suite's dining area in a glass-enclosed area called the Vista Garden. It offers 270-degree views of the sea.
An entire wing of the Regent Suite is devoted to an enormous master bedroom complex decorated in glass, polished metal, exotic wood and natural stone.
The over-the-top luxury of the Regent Suite is on full display in the master bedroom, which features a king size bed topped with a Savoir No. 1 mattress that cost $90,000. The mattress is filled with a special kind of horse hair.
The living room space in the Regent Suite's master bedroom has a sofa, chair, table and large flat-screen 4K ultra high-definition television.
The Regent Suite's master suite has a giant, walk-in closet. The Regent Suite comes with unlimited complimentary laundry and dry cleaning service.
The master bathroom of the Regent Suite alone is bigger than most cruise ship cabins and doubles as an in-suite spa.
The sprawling bathroom complex in the Regent Suite's master bedroom includes two heated ceramic lounge chairs that face the sea.
A stay in the Regent Suite comes with access to unlimited spa treatments that can be performed right in the suite's expansive bathroom/spa complex.
A second bedroom complex is located in another wing of the Regent Suite.
The second bedroom complex in the Regent Suite includes a large entry room with a desk and seating area.
The Regent Suite has a massive, 958-square-foot balcony that wraps around the entire front of the ship.
Another recently unveiled luxury ship with spectacular suites is the 600-passenger Seabourn Encore, which debuted in December 2016.
Two Grand Wintergarden suites on Seabourn Encore measure 1,189 square feet, not including balcony spaces that add another 214 square feet.
Located at the middle of the ship on Deck 7, Seabourn Encore's Grand Wintergarden suites offer two bedrooms, a dining area for six and two bathrooms.
Grand Wintergarden suites also feature an enclosed solarium with a tub and a day bed.
The master bathroom in Grand Wintergarden suites on Seabourn Encore is clad with marble and offers a large shower, tub and double sinks.
Nearly as large as Seabourn Encore's Wintergarden Suites are its two Signature Suites.
Overlooking the front of Seabourn Encore on Deck 7, the Signature Suites measure 1,159 square feet, not including balcony space, and offer a large living room, two bedrooms and two full baths.
The two Signature Suites on Seabourn Encore have unusually spacious outdoor deck areas that measure 558 square feet.
It isn't just the newest ships that offer spectacular suites. Cunard Line's classic Queen Mary 2, which debuted in 2004, continues to offer some of the most eye-popping accommodations at sea with its two-deck-high Duplexes.
Dubbed Balmoral and Sandringham, the Queen Mary 2's two Grand Duplex suites measure 2,249 square feet. Each has a spacious living room and dining area on the ground floor and a large master bedroom on the second floor.
Each of Queen Mary 2's Grand Duplexes can be combined with four other adjacent suites to create a giant complex measuring more than 9,000 square feet -- several times larger than the typical U.S. home.
The Grand Duplexes' master bedrooms are reached via dramatic, curving staircases.
The Grand Duplexes' master bedrooms are reached via dramatic, curving staircases.
Passengers staying in Duplex suites on Queen Mary 2 dine in the ship's exclusive Queens Grill restaurant.
Also offering two-deck-high suites on several ships including the recently unveiled Quantum of the Seas (shown here) is Royal Caribbean.
One of the most-discussed new suites of recent years has been the Reflection Suite on Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Reflection, the fifth and final ship in the line's Solstice Class series. The ship debuted in 2012.
The Celebrity Reflection has the brand's first two-bedroom suite called the Reflection Suite.
The highlight of the Reflection Suite is a sea-view bathroom with a rain shower that juts out over the edge of the ship.
The spacious suite features bump-out windows for maximum views.
The master bedroom in the Reflection Suite on Celebrity Reflection features a floor-to-ceiling glass wall overlooking the ocean.
In the running for most spectacular suite at sea are the Owner's Suites on Oceania Cruises' Marina and Riviera.
Bedrooms in the Owner's Suites on Marina and Riviera feature mahogany Bel Air beds upholstered in steel-blue mohair and walls covered in Austyn. cashmere. All of the rooms in the suites were decorated using Ralph Lauren furnishings by designer Susan Bednar Long.
The marble-clad master bathrooms in Marina and Riviera Owner's Suites continue the dark wood and luxurious design by Ralph Lauren.
A spacious living room also is part of the Owner's Suite complex on Marina and Riviera.
Owner's Suites on Marina and Riviera feature a large entryway with a bar on one side and a grand piano.
Owner's Suites on Marina and Riviera feature large wrap-around balconies overlooking the back of the vessels that include an outdoor hot tub with a flat-screen TV.
Luxury line Silversea also has gone big with suites in recent years. One of its latest ships, Silver Spirit, features some of the most sprawling and expensive accommodations at sea.
Among six accommodation tiers on Silver Spirit are its two, 1,292-square-foot Owners Suites. Here, the living room of one of the complexes.
Butler service is one of the perks for passengers staying in the Owner's Suite on Silver Spirit.
While generally catering to the mass market, Norwegian Cruise Line also offers some of the most spectacular -- and pricey -- suites at sea, including four large Deluxe Owner's Suites on its recently unveiled Norwegian Escape.
Deluxe Owner's Suite on the Norwegian Escape measure 900 square feet and include a spacious living room.
Norwegian Escape offers four of the 900-square-foot Deluxe Owner's Suites, which are part of an exclusive complex of suites on the ship called The Haven.
Deluxe Owner's Suites on Norwegian Escape feature private bedrooms and a separate living and dining area.
The Haven complex on Norwegian Escape has its own restaurant that is open exclusively to passengers staying in Haven suites.
The Haven complex also has its own pool area covered with a magrodome that can be opened on sunny days.
Some of the largest suites at sea are located on Disney Cruise Line's two most recently added ships, the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy (shown here).
Located near the top of the Disney Fantasy on Deck 12, the Roy O. Disney Suite looks out over the vessel's bow. It's one of two signature Royal Suites on the ship.
The Roy O. Disney Suite measures 1,781 square feet and sleeps five.
Designed to evoke the Art Deco glamour of the 1920s and 1930s, the Roy O. Disney Suite includes a dining area that seats eight people.
The luxurious master bedroom in the Roy O. Disney Suite offers sweeping ocean views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Amenities include deluxe Frette bed linens, fluffy Frette feather duvets and a selection of hypo-allergenic goose down and therapeutic memory foam pillows.
The Roy O. Disney Suite has two bathrooms designed with granite and marble finishes. The master bathroom features a whirlpool bathtub, a rain shower, double sinks and a television built seamlessly into the mirror.
The Roy O. Disney Suite's large teakwood balcony features a whirlpool hot tub.
The Roy O. Disney Suite's large balcony also has a large sitting area.
Another luxury ship with giant suites is Crystal Cruises' 1,070-passenger Crystal Serenity.
The Serenity Penthouses on the Crystal Serenity are 1,345 square feet and feature large bedrooms as well as a living room and dining area.
The spacious master bathrooms in Crystal Penthouses offer showers as well as a large Jacuzzi bathtub overlooking the sea.
The living room of a Crystal Penthouse.
Passengers in Crystal Penthouses can order room service from the ship's top specialty restaurants, including the ship's branch of sushi eatery Nobu.
Crystal Penthouses come with around-the-clock butler service, and the suites have a butler's pantry with separate entrance.
Other complimentary amenities that come with Crystal Penthouses include welcome champagne and a fully-stocked in-room bar, shoeshine service, dry cleaning and laundry services, and unlimited Internet.
Crystal Penthouses have sliding glass doors that open up onto large private balconies.
Lounge chairs line a Crystal Penthouse balcony.
Stylish suites also are popping up on cruise industry newcomer Viking Ocean Cruises' new vessels, including the Viking Star.
