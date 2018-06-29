Best places to buy a second home in New England and the Mid-Atlantic
01 / 20
An analysis by Rented.com shows the best places to buy in New England and the Mid-Atlantic states. No. 1. Killington, Vermont; 88.3 points out of 100. Excellent skiing is just one of the charms of this beautiful year-round resort town; located in the picturesque Green Mountains of central Vermont.
02 / 20
No. 2. Bangor, Maine; 69.5. The enormous statue of Paul Bunyan may bring you to Bangor, but its central location as a hub for all to do in Maine will keep you here.
03 / 20
No. 3. Ocean City, Maryland; 54.2. There’s always something to do, eat, or drink in this mid-Atlantic beach town; making it a popular short-term rental locale.
04 / 20
No. 4. Portland, Maine; 51.6. Cobbled streets are the first clue of how special Portland is. The many restaurants serve up cuisine far beyond the famous lobster. Don’t pass up a chance to take a sunset sail in the gorgeous harbor.
05 / 20
No. 5. Bar Harbor, Maine; 49.9. Come for the beautiful town, stay for a hike in breathtaking Acadia National Park, which draws a steady flow of tourists from around the world.
06 / 20
No. 6. Burlington, Vermont; 49.1. Situated on stunning Lake Champlain, Burlington combines the small town feel of Vermont with the culture of a larger city and the near endless events of the University of Vermont.
07 / 20
No. 7. Snowshoe, West Virginia; 49.0. Country roads, take me home. This mountain destination is a great opportunity for rental property buyers looking for affordable entry prices, especially if personal use and enjoyment factor into your investment decision.
08 / 20
No. 8. Virginia Beach, Virginia; 47.9. The rental market in Virginia Beach is steady, as the area is a desirable destination for tourists, snowbirds, and military families alike.
09 / 20
No. 9. Plymouth, Massachusetts; 46.2. There is so much more to do than visit Plymouth Rock and Plimoth Plantation. Located between Boston and Cape Cod, don’t pass up the chance to check out the whale watching and many water sports.
10 / 20
No. 10. Kennebunkport, Maine; 46.1. Take a stroll on Arundel or Goose Rocks Beach, or have lunch with George Bush and family at their summer home (just kidding!). Kennebunkport offers something for nearly everyone, including the Seashore Trolley Museum and the unique Goat Island Lighthouse.
11 / 20
No. 11. Stratton, Vermont; 42.5. Featuring southern Vermont’s highest peak, Stratton boasts several nearby ski resorts along with golf, tennis, hiking, and an abundance of outdoor activities.
12 / 20
No. 12. Newport, Rhode Island; 41.6. Once the playground of the 19th century’s rich and famous, no visit is complete without a tour of the Gilded Age mansions on Bellevue Avenue, which the Vanderbilts and others once called “cottages.” Did you know Newport is home to the International Tennis Hall of Fame?
13 / 20
No. 13. Arlington, Virginia; 39.6. Arlington is known for its proximity to D.C., but also has its own nightlife, public transportation, outdoor spaces, and other fun activities. Rents are high – albeit less than D.C. – but properties are easy to keep occupied, and it’s a great location for short-term rentals for frequent D.C.-based contract workers.
14 / 20
No. 14. State College, Pennsylvania; 37.3. This college town – home to Penn State University – is in high demand with a large pool of tenants, and offers landlords fewer vacancies.
15 / 20
No. 15. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; 31.6. As the popularity of rental booking and marketing technology has grown, so has the popularity of this Delaware beach town.
16 / 20
No. 16. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; 30.7. The Steel City is moving beyond its industrial roots into the information age, and is a hot market for rental investment as high demand offsets higher purchase prices.
17 / 20
No. 17. Provincetown, Massachusetts; 30.5. At the tip of Cape Cod, P’town began as a fishing community, evolved into an artists’ enclave, and continues to change even today. Day trippers can easily take the high-speed ferry to and from Boston. Don’t pass up the galleries, restaurants, and of course, the beaches.
18 / 20
No. 18. Boston, Massachusetts; 29.3. In the cradle of the American Revolution, it’s hard to know where to start. History buffs could easily spend a month and not see it all. Baseball fans can’t miss Fenway Park, which opened in 1912 and is one of the most intimate baseball stadiums in the country.
19 / 20
No. 19. Philadelphia, 27.0. This vibrant Pennsylvania city boasts a wide range of properties at varying price points, creating opportunities for investors of all budgets.
20 / 20
No. 20. Washington, D.C.; 25.5. D.C. is expensive – for both renters and owners – but the nation’s capital still makes the list because a transient population creates steady, high demand.

It’s a common summer vacation ritual: You enjoy a destination so much that by the time you leave you’ve started asking about real estate.

But not all locations are created equal when it comes to a second home purchase. An analysis by Rented.com shows the best places to buy a vacation rental in New England and the Mid-Atlantic states.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

The site's research looked at a number of factors that affect return on investment, including housing prices, real estate taxes and the local rental market, to determine the best places to own.

Killington, Vermont, a classic New England ski town, is the region’s best market, with a score of 88.3 out of 100.  After Killington, there’s a steep dropoff to No. 2 on the list, Bangor, Maine, with a score of 69.5. By contrast, a previous analysis showed four Florida beach towns above 70 points, as well as several U.S. cities.

See the slideshow above for the top New England and Mid-Atlantic destinations for second home buyers, and Rented.com’s comments on each market.

20 best destinations to buy a beach house or condo
01 / 20
Rented.com looked at a number of factors that affect return on investment, including housing prices, real estate taxes and the local rental market, to determine the best places to own. No. 1: Panama City Beach, Fla.; 98.9 points out of 100. We’ve seen this Panhandle city at the top of our list before, thanks to the affordability and popularity of this year-round destination.
02 / 20
No. 2: Navarre, Fla.; 86.0. The white sands and emerald waters of Florida’s Gulf Coast are irresistible to vacation travelers.
03 / 20
No. 3: Destin, Fla.; 79.0. Slightly more expensive than neighbor Panama City Beach, but offers great returns as tourists seek quieter but equally fun vacations.
04 / 20
No. 4: Corpus Christi, Texas; 73.0. Hurricane Harvey limited supply while demand remains high for this coastal city on the southern Gulf Coast of Texas. Watch this spot though, as pending regulations could see this market tumble in future rankings.
05 / 20
No. 5: Cocoa Beach, Fla.; 71.3. This barrier island on the east coast of central Florida is known for its abundant outdoor activities, historical significance and proximity to Orlando (45 minutes).
06 / 20
No. 6: Galveston, Texas; 68.8. Vacation rentals are seasonal, but lower prices and the popularity of this family-friendly destination make this Texas Gulf Coast city a worthwhile investment.
07 / 20
No. 7: Palm Coast, Fla.; 62.2. This lush city on the Intracoastal Waterway offers beautiful scenery, direct access to i-95 and proximity to nearby cities.
08 / 20
No. 8: Myrtle Beach, S.C.; 55.0. There’s much more to this southeastern coastal favorite than golf. This lively city boasts high supply, low prices, and endless restaurants, bars and beaches.
09 / 20
No. 9: Ocean City, Md.; 54.2. Famous for its blue crabs and orange crushes, this Mid-Atlantic resort town is home to popular beaches and a vibrant boardwalk.
10 / 20
No. 10: Fort Myers, Fla.; 54.2. This year-round tourist destination in southwest Florida is growing rapidly, as is the demand for short-term rentals.
11 / 20
No. 11: Daytona Beach, Fla.; 54.1. Pair low Florida prices with gorgeous beaches and a prime location for a great investment in northern Florida.
12 / 20
No. 12: Wilmington, N.C.; 51.0. This historic Carolina beach town and popular filming destination is known for warm waterfront summers and mild winters with plenty to do.
13 / 20
No. 13: Port Aransas, Texas; 50.8. Beautiful beaches and recreational opportunities create high demand for this popular Gulf of Mexico destination.
14 / 20
No. 14: Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; 50.7. Another white-sanded Emerald Coast destination, Santa Rosa Beach is a hot spot for tourists seeking a mix of relaxation and recreation.
15 / 20
No. 15: Virginia Beach; 47.9. Snowbirds, families, vacationers and wedding parties alike love this popular Mid-Atlantic getaway.
16 / 20
No. 16: Miami Beach; 47.5. This, and the market one spot below are perfect illustrations of how more than revenue potential must be considered when assessing investment potential. Always a hot market with tourists, Miami is just as hot with property investors, pushing prices up compared to many on this list. Still, with the constant appeal of South Beach, this remains a top place to invest.
17 / 20
No. 17: Kauai, Hawaii; 45.9. This tropical Hawaiian paradise is always a popular destination, whether for ownership or rental. Newly increasing demand for rentals and year-round occupancy offsets relatively higher costs and limited rental zoning to help this island break into the top 20.
18 / 20
No. 18: Carolina Beach, N.C.; 44.9. Picturesque, this beach town is quaint and full of the charm you would expect from a southern seashore.
19 / 20
No. 19: Pensacola Beach, Fla.; 42.4. This white-sand beach on the barrier island of Santa Rosa has activities to appeal to every type of traveler.
20 / 20
No. 20: Key West; 42.3. There are very few beaches on this island, but there are endless water activities and stunning waterfront scenery, with enough options for visitors to choose between a relaxing or rowdy stay.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com