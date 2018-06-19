Davone White.

TRENTON, N.J. — Authorities on Tuesday charged a second man in connection with the shooting at the Art All Night festival in Trenton, New Jersey over the weekend that left one dead and 22 wounded.

Davone White, 26, of Trenton was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, violating a law that bars certain people from possessing a weapon, and possession of a large capacity magazine, according to a statement from the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

White remains hospitalized after the shooting.

Amir "Mir" Armstrong, 23, was charged with a weapons offense on Sunday.

A third suspect, Tahaij Wells, 32, was killed at the scene. Wells was released from prison and on parole since February on homicide-related charges.

The shooting at the Art All Night Festival erupted around 2:45 a.m. and is under investigation. Authorities believe a dispute between rival gang members was the probable cause behind the Father's Day shooting.

With thousands in attendance, the dispute quickly erupted into a mass shooting involving multiple weapons, and adding New Jersey to the list of states nationwide that have had casualties from gun violence at large gatherings.

