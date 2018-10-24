Suspicious packages addressed to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were intercepted by law enforcement officials, the Secret Service said Wednesday.

The package addressed to Clinton was sent to her home in Westchester County, New York, and discovered late Tuesday night. The package sent to Obama was sent to Washington, D.C., and intercepted Wednesday morning.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said in a statement. "The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

New Castle police said Wednesday that they helped federal authorities respond to the incident involving Clinton, which is under investigation.

The incidents come two days after an explosive device was found in the mailbox of a Bedford home owned by billionaire philanthropist and liberal political activist George Soros.

