New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan gave a weeklong suspension to an intern who yelled an aggressive vulgarity at President Donald Trump, telling reporters the woman had "accepted responsibility for her action and is facing the consequences." 

"The president is doing neither," Hassan added. 

The intern, who has been identified as Caitlin Marriott, yelled, "Mr. President, f--- you!" across the U.S. Capitol Rotunda as Trump was walking to meet with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., last week. Marriott's invective can be clearly heard in video captured by a NBC reporter

Marriott made the "impulsive" decision to curse at the president after she joined a group of interns who had gathered in the Rotunda to watch Trump pass, Fox News reported. The interns had been debating whether or not to yell something at Trump and they "egged on" Marriott, an unnamed source told the cable news outlet. 

In addition to her one-week suspension, Hassan revoked Marriott's congressional ID badge, "thereby restricting her access to the Capitol," Hassan spokesman Aaron Jacobs said in a statement. "We also facilitated contact with Capitol Police."

Hassan told The Washington Post that Marriott "violated the standards of our office about appropriate conduct."

Still, she noted it is "really important to understand that this behavior shouldn't be equated with the president's destructive and divisive actions, like ripping health-care away from people by failing to protect pre-existing conditions; going out, gutting the ACA; like separating children from their parents at our southern border. And this young woman immediately accepted responsibility for her actions and is facing consequences for them. The president is doing neither."

Marriott's curse at the president was among other incidents this month in which members of the Trump administration were met with hostility by people opposed to Trump's policies. 

Last week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was confronted by protesters at a Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C. They shouted "Shame!" repeatedly at Nielsen, who did her best to ignore the chants before leaving the restaurant. 

Our view: Red Hen mess feeds uncivil Donald Trump era

Opposing view: The Red Hen owner is right. Stop defending decorum and do something about Donald Trump.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the owner of a Virginia restaurant asked her to leave Friday night because of her association with Trump.

On Saturday, Rep. Maxine Waters, R-Calif., encouraged such confrontations, urging a crowd Saturday in Los Angeles to harass Cabinet members wherever possible. 

"If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd," Waters said. "And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere." 

The congresswoman's fiery rhetoric prompted a warning from Trump who called Waters "an extraordinarily low IQ person" and said, "Be careful what you wish for Max!" 

Waters' remarks were repudiated by Democratic leaders in the House and Senate, but many observers pointed to her statement and the incidents involving Nielsen and Sanders as evidence of the continuing collapse of civility in American politics. 

More: Is America headed toward a civil war? Sanders, Nielsen incidents show it has already begun

More: If Democrats think harassing Trump officials will build a blue wave, they should think again

June political cartoons from the USA TODAY NETWORK
01 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
02 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
03 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
04 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
05 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
06 / 101
If the president is asking "legal scholars" if he can pardon himself, does that not raise any red flags? late-night comic James Corden asks, https://usat.ly/2Jl6h50
07 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
08 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
09 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
10 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
11 / 101
Originally published in June 2015. The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
12 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
13 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
14 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
15 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
16 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
17 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
18 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
19 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
20 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
21 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, news-press.com/opinion
22 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
23 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
24 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
25 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
26 / 101
Kim Kardashian visited the White House to request that a grandma be released from prison. But late-night comedian Trevor Noah says she should take over! https://usat.ly/2xvWmYN
27 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
28 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
29 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
30 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
31 / 101
Matt Bevin is Kentucky governor. The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
32 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
33 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
34 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
35 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
36 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
37 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
38 / 101
Mississippi's new general license plates have "In God We Trust" on the tag. The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
39 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
40 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
41 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
42 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
43 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
44 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
45 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
46 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
47 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
48 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
49 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
50 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
51 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
52 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
53 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
54 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
55 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
56 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
57 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
58 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
59 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
60 / 101
May 1, 2018
61 / 101
The homepage of the cartoonist, David Cohen, citizen-times.com/voices-views
62 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
63 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
64 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
65 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
66 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
67 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
68 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
69 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
70 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
71 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
72 / 101
The farm bill, which included stricter work requirements for receiving food stamps, failed May 18, 2018, in the House of Representatives. The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
73 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
74 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
75 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
76 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
77 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
78 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
79 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
80 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
81 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
82 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
83 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
84 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, news-press.com/opinion
85 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
86 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
87 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
88 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
89 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
90 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
91 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
92 / 101
A Leon County sheriff's deputy in Florida shoots a family's dog in its own yard while visiting without telling family members to just put him up or on a leash. The cartoonist's homepage, tallahassee.com/opinion
93 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
94 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
95 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
96 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
97 / 101
Florida State's Mike Martin broke NCAA records to become the winningest college baseball coach in history. The cartoonist's homepage, tallahassee.com/opinion
98 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
99 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
100 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
101 / 101
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com