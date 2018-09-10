FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on 'Threats to the Homeland'on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 10, 2018.

WASHINGTON – FBI Director Christopher Wray defended the background investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at a Senate hearing Wednesday and fielded questions about the agency's credibility.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., pressed him on the instructions from the White House on the scope of the investigation on Kavanaugh. Democrats have criticized what they viewed as an overly narrow investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh, who was confirmed Saturday to the Supreme Court last week. Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations.

“Our investigation here, our supplemental update to the previous background investigation, was limited in scope, and that was standard for background investigations going back a long ways,” Wray told the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee. “As is standard, the investigation was very specific in scope, limited in scope. That is the usual process. My folks have assured me that the usual process was followed.”

Other senators questioned the FBI's credibility. The committee chairman, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said he was troubled by aspects of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. His concerns included former FBI Director James Comey’s leadership and messages between former FBI agent Peter Strzok and lawyer Lisa Page that raised suspicions about their impartiality.

“Are you concerned about the credibility of the FBI – credibility, integrity and impartiality?” Johnson asked. “This is a legitimate concern.”

Wray said after meeting with 3,000 law enforcement partners and visiting 43 of 50 field offices, that people who know the facts about cases think “the credibility of the FBI is rock solid.”

“I take the credibility of the FBI deadly seriously,” he said.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., asked about criticism of the FBI by President Donald Trump, who has said he believes the senior leadership has "several rotten apples.” Hassan said.

“Do you agree with the president that there are rotten apples in the FBI senior leadership?” Hassan asked.

Wray said he had visited with FBI offices in each state that the senators represent and that the workers are “extraordinary.”

“Senator, I can only tell about the FBI that I see, which is people with great courage, integrity and professionalism,” Wray said. “They are extraordinary people that the committee and all of America should be very proud of.”

Police guard the Supreme Court on the first day that Justice Brett Kavanaugh heard oral arguments in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 9, 2018.

