A wall at a bowling alley was smashed during severe weather on Oct. 31, 2018, in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Jim Smilie, The Town Talk

Severe storms roared across the Deep South late Wednesday and early Thursday, leaving two people dead and about 100,000 homes and businesses powerless.

At least two other people were sent to a hospital because of a possible tornado touchdown in Louisiana.

At least 8 tornadoes were reported across the region late Wednesday and early Thursday, AccuWeather said.

Overall, there were over 100 reports of severe weather in the South, the Storm Prediction Center. Most were in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Trees and utility lines were down across a wide area from eastern Louisiana to northwest Alabama. Another round of severe weather – including high winds, large hail and a few tornadoes – is forecast for portions of Alabama, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle on Thursday.

"As these storms continue moving east, the main threat will be heavy rain, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, especially near the Gulf coast," AccuWeather meteorologist Derek Witt said.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The severe threat is expected to come to an end on Thursday evening as the storms begin moving east of Apalachicola Bay, Florida.

In Hempstead, Texas, a Houston-area sheriff’s deputy died after floodwaters filled her patrol vehicle that had veered off a road and overturned. It’s not clear what caused the Waller County deputy’s vehicle to leave the road Wednesday.

In Mississippi, Alcorn State University student Jayla A. Gray, 19, of Jackson died when the car in which she was a passenger struck a tree that had fallen across a highway near the town of Port Gibson, which is about 60 miles southwest of the capital of Jackson.

Troopers said weather was a factor in the wreck, which happened about 3 a.m. CDT, or just minutes after a storm toppled trees near Kevin Bryant’s mobile home a few miles away in Port Gibson. Daybreak revealed a shattered community littered with broken trees and pieces of buildings, said Bryant.

“It tore up trees and old businesses that had been sitting awhile. Everybody is without power,” he said. “It definitely woke you up. That wind was howling.”

Two people were taken to a hospital when a mobile home that flipped west of Bogalusa, Louisiana. A roof collapsed on a nearby home and one person had to be rescued there.

More: What are the worst floods in American history? A rundown of the top 30

As of late morning, about 100,000 customers were without power across the South, poweroutage.us reported.

Schools were delayed in the New Orleans area and other parts of southeastern Louisiana. Multiple school systems in Alabama and Mississippi canceled or delayed classes because of the weather threat.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Pictures of the significant damage near Pineville. This includes downed trees and power lines, flipped vehicles, and structural damage. #LaWX pic.twitter.com/sJGfFUBRsu — Trevor Sonnier-KLFY (@TrevorSonnierWX) November 1, 2018

Stephanie Tibbits sent us this picture of her garage that was destroyed by the storms today.

This damage occurred on Thomas Road in Rineyville, KY.



The area of rotation went very close to this area. The NWS would make the determination if a #tornado occurred through a survey. pic.twitter.com/UiRXbHDKSW — Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) October 31, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com