New York candidate for governor Cynthia Nixon speaks during her first campaign stop at the Bethesda Healing Center church, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn in New York. Nixon will challenge New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination.
Bebeto Matthews, AP

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Actress and New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon has announced that her oldest child has come out as transgender.

The former "Sex and the City" star posted the announcement on her Instagram account on Friday to mark the 14th annual Trans Day of Action. Her 21-year-old son Samuel Joseph Mozes, who goes by the nickname Seph, originally was named Samantha.

Seph is the child of Nixon and former partner Danny Mozes. Nixon also has a 15-year-old son with Mozes and a 7-year-old son with her wife, Christine Marinoni.

Nixon accompanied Friday's announcement with an Instagram photo of herself with her son in his cap and gown at his graduation earlier this month from the University of Chicago.

Nixon is challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York's Democratic primary for governor.

Gallery: Cynthia Nixon in stage, screen and politics

Cynthia Nixon is best known for starring on the stage and screen, but the New Yorker is getting ready to do something new: run for governor. Here's a look at Nixon's other times in the spotlight, from 'Sex and The City' to Broadway and award shows.

Cynthia Nixon speaks during The People's State Of The Union at Town Hall on January 29, 2018 in New York City.

Nixon shows off her 2017 Tony for the play 'Little Foxes' and her wife of nearly six years, education activist Christine Marinoni.

Nixon has a daughter and son from her relationship with teacher Danny Mozes and a son with Marinoni, whom she began dating in 2009 and married in May 2012. Here, they attend a pre-party related to the 2014 White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Cynthia Nixon speaks at a campaign event supporting New York mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio in 2013.

Nixon, seen here in 2008, shows off the engagement ring from her partner Christine Marinoni at an Action=Marriage Equality rally in midtown Manhattan.

Cynthia Nixon poses with partner Christine Marinoni during a benefit for the Point Foundation in 2008.

Nixon speaks onstage at the 2013 Lucille Lortel Awards honoring Off-Broadway productions.

Cynthia Nixon accepts her Tony award for featured actress in a play for her role in Lillian Hellman's 'The Little Foxes' during the 2017 telecast.

Cynthia Nixon ("Birdie") and Laura Linney ("Regina") take their opening night curtain call for 'The Little Foxes' on Broadway on April 19, 2017.

She won her first Tony in 2006 as the lead actress in 'Rabbit Hole.'

Nixon starred as Becca Corbett in 'Rabbit Hole,' which ran from February to April 2006 at Manhattan Theatre Club.

Despite her Tony and Emmy Awards for other projects, to some fans, Nixon will aways be Miranda Hobbes from 'Sex and the City.' Here, she poses with co-stars Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall while promoting the film 'Sex and the City 2' in 2010.

The story line in 'Sex and the City 2' took the foursome out of New York City, sending them to Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Nixon, right, and her 'Sex and the City 2' co-stars arrive at the film's London premiere in 2010.

The 'Sex and the City' quartet reunite on the red carpet for the first movie in 2008. (From left: Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall)

Bartender Steve (David Eigenberg) was the unlikely but ultimately ideal partner for Nixon's Miranda, a practical, Harvard-educated lawyer. He managed to get her to change her mind about marriage and living outside of Manhattan.

Miranda, who at the start of 'Sex and the City' in 1998 was arguably the least likely to marry or have a child, ended up doing both. In Season 4, she got pregnant with Steve's baby and ultimately decided to keep it. They named their son Brady Hobbes, giving him both their names.

After breaking up with Steve during the series, Miranda's character had a fling with a doctor in her building (played by Blair Underwood).

In 2004, Nixon won best supporting actress for her work in the final season of 'Sex and the City.' 9/19/2004: 56th Annual Emmy Awards -- Los Angeles, CA -- Cynthia Nixon hoists her Emmy statue, for best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series For Sex and the City, during the 56th annual Emmy Awardsat the Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY) (Via MerlinFTP Drop)

Nixon is photographed at USA TODAY'S New York bureau while promoting the first 'SATC' movie in 2008.

Nixon, second left, has continued to work in the New York theater scene ever since 'Sex and the City' ended. In 2014, she starred in '"The Real Thing,' alongside Ewan McGregor, Josh Hamilton and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

In 2012, Nixon starred as an academic who undergoes an experimental treatment to combat stage IV ovarian cancer in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play 'Wit' opposite Carra Patterson as her nurse.

Though Cattrall's character was diagnosed with breast cancer on 'Sex and the City,' it was Nixon who battled the disease in real life. After being diagnosed in 2006 following a routine mammogram, she became an advocate for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

NIxon has also been a star on the red carpet. Click through for some of her best looks from over the years, like her scarlet gown from the 2006 Golden Globes.

Nixon supported Rosie O'Donnell's 2011 Building Dreams for Kids Gala in New York.

Nixon attends the 2012 Tony Awards, where she was nominated for best actress in a play for 'Wit.'

Nixon, left, walks the carpet with Amy Poehler and Bette Midler at the 13th annual New York Restoration Project Annual Spring Picnic in 2014.

Nixon joins 'SATC' co-star Sarah Jessica Parker for the 2016 New York premiere of Parker's new HBO dramedy 'Divorce.'

Nixon strolls the blue carpet at the 2016 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, where she was nominated for supporting actress in 'James White.'

Nixon arrives at the Emmy Awards in 2008.

Cynthia Nixon walks the carpet at the 2006 Tony Awards.

Cynthia Nixon attends the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.
