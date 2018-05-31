Briana Williams, a 24-year-old single mom who just graduated Harvard Law school, has mastered the art of multitasking.

Last year, she finished a final exam while she was in labor. After her daughter, Evelyn, was born during her final year of law school, she learned to breastfeed with one arm while writing a paper with the other.

Last week her hard work paid off when she walked across the graduation stage with her daughter in her arms wearing matching caps and gowns. The Los Angeles native opened up about her experience in an Instagram post that has since gone viral.

“To say that my last year of law school, with a newborn, and as a single mom was a challenge would be an understatement,” she writes. “Evelyn- they said that because of you I wouldn’t be able to do this. Just know that I did this BECAUSE OF YOU."

I went into labor in April- during final exam period. I immediately requested an epidural so that my contractions wouldn’t interfere with my Family Law grade. And, with tears in my eyes, I finished it. This “biting the bullet” experience is quite quintessential of my time at Harvard. To say that my last year of law school, with a newborn, and as a single mom was a challenge would be an understatement. Some days I was so mentally and emotionally fatigued that I did not leave my bed. I struggled with reliable childcare. It was not atypical to see me rushing through Wasserstein to the Dean of Students’ office with Evelyn in her carriage, asking DOS can they keep her for a few until class was over. If not, she’d just have to come with me to class. Evie attended classes often. So I’m going to be honest with you guys.. I didnt think I could do it. I did not think that, at 24 years old, as a single mom, I would be able to get through one of the most intellectually rigorous and challenging positions of my life. It was hard. It hurt. Instagram can make peoples’ lives seem seamless, but this journey has been heartwrenching. However, I am happy to say that I DID do it. Today, Evelyn in my arms, with tears streaming down my face, I accepted my Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School. At first, I was the anomaly of my [marginalized] community. Then, as a single mother, I became a statistic. Next, I pray that- for the sake of my baby, I will be an example. Evelyn- they said that because of you I wouldn’t be able to do this. Just know that I did this BECAUSE OF YOU. Thank you for giving me the strength and courage to be invincible. Let’s keep beating all their odds, baby.

Williams, who now has more than 20,000 followers, said she was never a fan of social media because it often portrays a misleadingly glamorous life. But she wanted to use her graduation as a chance to share her story.

“I don’t really write captions. I don’t put my voice out there,” she said. “Upon graduating I wanted to show people myself. I didn’t know how receptive people would be towards it. I’m just thankful that people were.”

Williams said she’s always dreamt of being a lawyer and that Harvard was her top choice for law school. But the journey became even more difficult when she became a single mom, and she acknowledged in her post that there were times when she didn’t think she could do it.

“I did not think that, at 24 years old, as a single mom, I would be able to get through one of the most intellectually rigorous and challenging positions of my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “It was hard. It hurt.”

Briana Williams, a 24-year-old single mom, graduated from Harvard Law School last week.
Almost immediately after giving birth, Williams had to figure out how to balance parenting, work and academics. She started working her summer job just three and a half weeks after Evelyn was born on April 22, 2017. 

She said she would often schedule doctor’s appointments on her lunch breaks.

“I didn’t tell anyone that I had a baby,” she said. “I never missed any activity because I didn’t want anyone to think that me having a baby was holding me back.”

The first time I stepped on Harvard’s campus was for Admitted Students Weekend. Accompanied by family and close friends, I walked into a classroom of about 20 other students who'd also been accepted. I was afraid. What I would soon identify as "imposter syndrome" immediately hit me as I greeted other students who proudly wore name tags that exemplified their ivy league backgrounds. There must have been a look on my face because my dad came up behind me and whispered- "you scared!???" I'm a small-town girl from Atlanta. My mom has six children, and I was the first and only in the family to graduate from college. I went to college with one suitcase and one pair of shoes, holding on to a bible that my older sister had tucked away in my bag. I'd worked full-time as a waitress and bartender in New York to get by. Being in such an intellectually stimulating/ rigorous environment was not only intimidating- I was scared shitless. "Heck no. man!" Is what I responded. "Good," my dad said, "Because you got something they don't got- you're street smart. You're book smart AND you're street smart." During my time at HLS, I've realized how much truth there was to the statement. Despite the institution's structural issues, I found ways that I could appreciate coming from a disenfranchised background. I could look at the law through the lens of a black woman and (eventually), a financially independent single mother. I used this to my advantage. I made sure to engage in courses that contextualized the law with my blackness, femininity, and income strata. I joined organizations, clinics, and fellowships that would allow me to advocate on behalf of those who, like myself, had trouble navigating their way into higher education. I found a community, friends, and a platform in this. Now, I am happy to be joining a top law firm in Los Angeles, where I will not only be a member of the litigation department, but I will have the autonomy to undertake several pro bono opportunities. Daddy, I'm not scared anymore. We made it!

The new grad is now studying for the bar exam and already has a job lined up in the litigation department of a big firm in Los Angeles. 

To any other parents in a position like hers, she offered this advice: “Try as hard as you can to do what you have to do...Eventually you’re going to receive the glory from that. And not only that, your child is going to be even more appreciative of you and the sacrifices you made.”

Briana Williams and her daughter Evelyn.
