The National Air and Space Museum is getting some upgrades.

The museum, part of the Smithsonian Institute, announced Wednesday that it will begin a 7-year renovation to its building on the National Mall before the end of 2018.

The renovation will help to revitalize the building’s exterior, infrastructure and all 23 exhibitions and presentation spaces.

The museum will remain open; however, phased gallery closures will take place.

The first closures will include the “Apollo to the Moon” and “Looking at Earth” exhibitions on Dec. 3, which are scheduled to reopen in 2022.

More closures will come in Jan. 2019, including the “America by Air,” “Sea-Air Operations,” “Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles,” “Golden Age of Flight,” “World War II Aviation,” “Jet Aviation” and “Legend, Memory and the Great War in the Air” exhibitions.

