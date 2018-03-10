Spirit rolls out a bold new paint scheme for its planes

Spirit Airlines is joining other carriers in tightening its policies on emotional support animals.

The discount airline's new rules, which go into effect Oct. 15, require passengers to provide at least 48 hours notice they are bringing an emotional support animal or psychiatric service animal on a flight and requires more documentation.

Travelers will now have to submit three forms, compared with one form currently. The forms: certification from a licensed mental health professional treating the passenger for a mental health related disability; certification from a licensed veterinarian; and a liability form that states, among other things, that the passenger takes full responsibility for "the safety, well-being and conduct of this animal, including the animal’s interactions

with other animals and/or individuals.''

Until now, Spirit has only required passengers bringing an emotional service animal on board to provide a letter from a licensed mental health professional to an airport agent on the day of travel.

The new policy, posted on Spirit's website, says passengers who simply show up at the airport with their documents as they have in the past risk not being able to board the flight.

"If these forms are not submitted at least 48 hours prior to your flight, while we will do our best to review and approve them, we cannot guarantee travel with your animal,'' the airline says.

Airlines have been tightening the rules on emotional support animals this year due to a surge in the number of animals being brought on planes (some to avoid pet fees, critics allege) and the lack of federal regulation.

Delta Air Lines was the first major airline to revise its policy when it announced new rules in January. The airline started the trend of requiring 48 hours advance notice and more documentation about the necessity of the animal.

United Airlines changed its rules in February, followed by American Airlines in May. Southwest Airlines changed its policy in September.

