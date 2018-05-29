The racist tweet that killed TV's No. 1 show

Roseanne Barr sent a racist tweet Tuesday about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett: "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj." ABC called the comment "repugnant" and swiftly canceled the show Roseanne, a move praised by many — but not all. (The tweet is not the only animal comparison making headlines recently.) Roseanne was a hit show that drew in President Trump's supporters, and one conservative suggested Barr band together with other "blacklisted" actors, like Stephen Baldwin. Others pointed out that Barr was a repeat offender, and some on Twitter suggested she should've attended the Starbucks implicit bias training held Tuesday. If she had, she might've heard the definition of "racist."

The government said 64 died. It was 70 times that, study shows

A Harvard study released Tuesday found evidence that Hurricane Maria killed more than 4,600 people as it devastated Puerto Rico last year, a figure far beyond the official estimate of 64. Only one hurricane to hit the U.S. has taken more lives than the study estimates Maria did: the Great Galveston Hurricane of 1900 that killed more than 6,000 people. Why the disparity over Maria? Puerto Rico's methods for counting disaster-related deaths "pose substantial challenges" for accuracy, noting bodies only brought to San Juan or otherwise confirmed by an examiner, the report said, while failing to capture indirect deaths. A projected above-average hurricane season starts Friday. Here's how to prepare.

Supreme Court ruling could leave Arkansas with just one abortion clinic

The Supreme Court refused Tuesday to block an Arkansas law targeting medication abortions, which could close two of the state's three abortion clinics. Without comment or questions from the liberal justices, the court rejected an initial challenge from Planned Parenthood to the 2015 law, meaning the measure can stand — for now. "This law cannot and must not stand," said Planned Parenthood, which will stop providing medication abortions as it continues to challenge the law. (The group sued this month to block Iowa's fetal heartbeat abortion law.)

Super mom Serena

Serena Williams took the court Tuesday at the French Open and turned heads in what her husband calls her "superhero outfit" — a full-length, black Nike bodysuit with a bold red waistband. Williams — who a USA TODAY Sports columnist said was essentially punished for having a baby by not being given a seed for the French Open — beat 70th-ranked Kristyna Pliskova about nine months after giving birth to her daughter. Williams said: "All the moms out there that had a tough pregnancy and have to come back and try to be fierce ... That's what this represents. You can't beat a cat suit, right?" Said like a true working mom.

This just in: Missouri's governor is out

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced his resignation Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind him a brief and tumultuous legacy and moving on from his first public office with the continued prospect of criminal prosecution related to his 2016 campaign. Greitens had admitted that he had an extramarital affair but denied claims that he blackmailed his mistress by allegedly photographing her in a compromising position and threatening to disseminate the image. He denied claims that he oversaw the theft of donor data from a pro-veterans charity.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com