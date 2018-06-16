Late night hosts didn't hesitate in talking about reports Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the White House.

Though the White House press secretary denied the reports earlier this week, Stephen Colbert seems to think otherwise during "The Late Show" Friday.

"So she unequivocally denies she's leaving her job," he said. "She will be missed."

Colbert also noted that the reports claimed Sanders' principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah may also be leaving.

"So Trump may have colluded with Russia, but he will no longer be colluding with Raj Shah," he joked with huge cheers from the audience. 

Jimmy Kimmel took a more creative take on the reports, imagining how Sanders would act back home if she makes a "Huckabee-line out of the White House."

In a clip titled "Mommin' with Sarah Huckabee Sanders," three children (who play Sanders' own) interact with their mom, who responds in bits pulled straight from her press conferences.

"Can we play on our iPads?" a young girl says.

"My guess would be no," Sanders says. "I'll take one last question."

"But we cleaned up all our rooms," another child says.

"I know it's hard for you to understand even short sentences, I guess," she continued, before walking away. "Thanks so much guys, have a great day."

