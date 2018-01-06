Steven Wiggins was captured Friday, June 1, 2018, in Hickman County, Tennessee. Police had been searching for him since Wednesday, May 30, 2018, when Dickson County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Daniel Baker was found dead in his vehicle.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via The Tennessean

DICKSON, Tenn. — The manhunt for a suspect wanted in this week's killing of a Tennessee sheriff's deputy came to an end Friday when the man was captured by law enforcement.

Steven Wiggins was found during the mid-morning hoursin Hickman County, Tennessee, by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, said Hickman County Sheriff Randal Ward.

"From my understanding he was laying on the side of the road," said Ward.

Wiggins was captured not far from where the shooting incident took place in Dickson County, Tennessee, on Wednesday morning, Ward said.

Wiggins, 31, had been wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Dickson County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Daniel Baker, 38, who was found dead in his vehicle after responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle.

Since Wednesday, local, state and federal authorities had been tirelessly searching for Wiggins within a 3-mile radius from where Baker's vehicle was found in a wooded area.

A photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Friday morning shows Wiggins seated in the back of a patrol car wearing a black polo shirt and muddy jeans that are ripped.

People watch as an ambulance carrying the body of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker is escorted by police cars on Highway 46, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Dickson, Tenn.
Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe wipes a tear as he talks about Sgt. Daniel Baker who was shot and killed Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
The flag flies at half staff outside the Dickson Fire Department in honor of Dickson County Sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Baker who was shot and killed Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
An ambulance carrying the body of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker is escorted by police cars on Highway 46, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Dickson, Tenn.
Fire department personnel stand on an I-40 overpass awaiting the ambulance carrying the body of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker which was escorted by police cars Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
An ambulance carrying the body of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker is escorted by police cars on Highway 46, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Dickson, Tenn.
Kurt Weist of Nashville ATF prepares to join the search for a suspect in the shooting death of Dickson County Sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Baker Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Deputy court clerk Gina Swaner talks about Dickson County Sheriffs Sgt. Daniel Baker who was shot and killed Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Jason Pilkinton, the Dickson planning director, said he has been friends with Dickson County Sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Baker for about 10 years and had just chatted about bass fishing with him on Tuesday. Baker was shot and killed Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Kurt Weist of Nashville ATF joins the search for a suspect in the shooting death of Dickson County Sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Baker Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Sgt. Daniel Baker.
Steven Wiggins, person of interest in shooting death of a Dickson County deputy.
Kurt Weist of Nashville ATF loads his weapons before joining the search for a suspect in the shooting death of Dickson County Sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Baker Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
TBI spokesman Susan Niland and Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe speak to the media about Sgt. Daniel Baker who was shot and killed Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe embraces Kenneth Forte, president of a local radio station, at a press conference about Sgt. Daniel Baker who was shot and killed Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe pauses during a press conference as he talks about Sgt. Daniel Baker who was shot and killed Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe embraces Kenneth Forte, president of a local radio station, at a press conference about Sgt. Daniel Baker who was shot and killed Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
TBI spokesman Susan Niland walks with Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe after a press conference about Sgt. Daniel Baker who was shot and killed Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
City of Dickson Fire Department station No. 1 flies a flag at half staff after Sgt. Daniel Baker of the Dickson County Sheriff's Office was killed on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Officers check cars on Tidwell Switch near the intersection with Bear Creek Valley Road along the Dickson County-Hickman County line as they search for a suspect who is believed to have shot and killed a Dickson County Sheriff's Office deputy Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Cheatham County Sheriff's deputies and Kingston Springs Police officers investigate at Midtown Inn & Suites Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Sgt. Daniel Baker
Dickson County Sheriff's Office Administrative Complex flies a flag at half staff after Sgt. Daniel Baker of the Dickson County Sheriff's Office was killed on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Sgt. Daniel Baker poses with race driver Danica Patrick, who was in Dickson along with country musician Miranda Lambert to shoot a music video in 2012.
Steven Wiggins mugshot from a 2017 arrest in Williamson County
Sgt. Daniel Baker was on hand to present an award at a local charity event, Jake's Night Out.

The photo appears to indicate Wiggins has been out in the elements for some time.

It was not immediately known where troopers took Baker after his arrest, but there was a large police presence outside a hospital. 

On Wednesday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested Erika Castro-Miles, 38, of Dickson, Tennessee, on a first-degree murder charge in connection to Baker's death. She's being held without bond in Dickson and as of Friday morning no court date had been set in her case.

Authorities say Castro-Miles and Wiggins knew each other. Court documents released Thursday show Castro-Miles told police she saw Wiggins shoot Baker.

According to the court papers, Castro-Miles fled the scene after the shooting and hid under a home until she was caught by police.

Wiggins, a felon with a violent criminal history spanning back more than a decade, was wanted on multiple warrants at the time of the shooting Wednesday including one for reportedly attacking Castro-Miles at a motel and stealing her four-door Saturn the day prior to the shooting.

Authorities haven't announced a possible motive in Baker's murder, but said Wiggins was quickly identified using surveillance footage.

Steven Wiggins had been added to state's most wanted list

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Wiggins to its Top 10 Most Wanted list Wednesday and issued a statewide Tennessee Blue Alert. The alert is similar to an Amber Alert, but used in cases when a law enforcement officer has been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

The active warrants against Wiggins included one for aggravated assault and theft stemming from the incident with Castro-Miles. The others were for failure to appear in Dickson County General Sessions Court from February on charges of possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, and for failing to report to his probation officer related to a domestic violence case in Williamson County.

Follow Natalie Neysa Alund and Natalie Allison on Twitter: @nataliealund and @natalie_allison

