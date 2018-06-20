MEMPHIS — They wait under the purple awning just outside the thick double doors as a security guard pats them down under a soft red neon glow.

Door host Brittney Hooten shows off the caps given to customers at The Pony Monday night for the Stormy Daniels appearances.

Concrete ponies, on hind legs, peer down from either end of the rooftop above, while more purple and red neon screams "Girls, Girls, Girls" from the sign behind them.

Then they're inside. A smiling cardboard cutout Donald Trump, two thumbs up, greets them at the cash register. The door host behind the glass counter, who looks like she's dressed to dance ("I do everything here," she says), strains to hear the steady stream of phone queries over the dull thud of music leaking from behind the next pair of double doors.

"VIP seating is more," she shouts into the phone as the just-vetted customers from outside wait patiently, wallets in hand. "I'll have to ask a manager if we still have any VIP seating."

Finally, their turn comes to pay. In exchange for $20 per person, the diverse mix of men and women, black and white, get a little remembrance of the special evening: A familiar red-with-white-lettering "Make America Great Again" baseball cap — with the addition of a plug for The Pony Club.

"You each get one," door host Brittney Hooten tells them, handing caps to a middle-aged man and woman who come in together. They pass through the second double doors, the deafening strains of classic rock pouring out like a tidal wave as the doors swing open and the couple disappears inside.

It's going to be Stormy inside tonight, but there's still awhile to go before she makes it rain for another club owner with dollar signs in his eyes.

'It's a fascinating mix'

Jerry Westlund owns 19 clubs in The Pony Club franchise. The Memphis club is one of them.

It's also one of the five among Westlund's 19 that contracted for appearances by Stormy Daniels, the adult film star whose alleged affair with President Donald Trump made her a mainstream name. She's doing the shows as part of her "Make America Horny Again" tour of clubs nationwide that capitalizes on the fame, or notoriety, of being associated with Trump.

The 39-year-old Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, did two shows to sold-out crowds Monday night at the Winchester club. The night before, she was at a Westlund club in Missouri. Tuesday, it was on to a club in Evansville, Indiana, then Indianapolis before finishing at a Pony Club owned by Westlund in Huntsville, Alabama.

Westlund says Daniels will perform at more of his clubs in August. The amount she was paid for the package of appearances was not disclosed.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels receives a key to the city of West Hollywood, May 23, 2018 in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, earned international headlines for her legal battle with President Trump over an alleged affair she claims the pair had a decade ago. West Hollywood Mayor John Duran proclaiming ``Stormy Daniels Day'' in West Hollywood, recognized Clifford for "her leadership in the #RESIST movement.''

"We have big shows all the time," Westlund says, "but the response we've had from the public (to Daniels) has been amazing. They've been calling ever since we announced it. Social media just blew up over it."

And, Westlund adds, it's been interesting to watch the broad cross-section of people attracted.

"It's a fascinating mix," he says. "If you look at the crowd inside, it's not necessarily our traditional customers. It's probably a 50/50 mix of men and women. A much more diverse crowd, frankly, than I expected."

Westlund's observation is consistent with what Daniels herself told the Chicago Tribune over the weekend while doing a series of shows there. Daniels wasn't doing media interviews during her Memphis stop, but she told the Chicago newspaper that the demographics of her shows was one of the biggest changes she's noticed in the post-Trump era. She said she routinely sees crowds that include groups of women, various races and lots of gay men.

Westlund says that while being in the headlines has certainly helped, a lot of people already knew about Stormy, an actress, writer and producer of adult films with titles like "Good Will Humping" and "The Witches of Breastwick." She's also had small roles in mainstream films such as "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" and "Knocked Up."

"Stormy has been in the business a long time," Westlund notes, adding that she's just part of the broad range of performers available to the gentleman's club, as they prefer to be called, industry these days.

Tonight, though, Daniels is the draw. And while the show may cost more than the regular admission, Westlund believes it's well worth it.

"You're not gonna have another opportunity anywhere in the Mid-South to see Stormy Daniels, America's sweetheart, topless for 20 bucks."

'I think he's done good things'

Though there are no direct references to Trump or politics during the show, the subjects are never far away given the patriotic decor and attire, the familiar red MAGA hats and the cardboard Donald just inside the front door.

Winfred Beasley isn't shy about injecting a bit of politics. Wearing his complimentary MAGA hat and a Mississippi State University shirt, Beasley mills about the lobby before showtime.

He's a little reluctant initially to talk, but Beasley eventually comes around. After all, he notes, it's not like he's skipping out on work or something to be there.

When he opens up, Beasley concedes that he's a Trump supporter. He didn't vote in 2016, he says, but he supports what Trump has done.

"I think he's done good things," Beasley says.

Then it's time to get back inside.

Warming up the crowd

As Westlund promises, it's a diverse mix inside.

Daniels' bus has just pulled into the parking lot and disappeared to the back side of the building at 8:45 p.m., so it's unlikely she will make the scheduled 9 p.m. showtime.

Indeed, her personal security team has to make a sweep of the building first. Big guys in black shirts pan out around the room, inspecting every inch of the dimly lit space carefully as the regular house performers keep the crowd entertained on stage.

Dancers in various states of dress crawl across the floor and climb multiple poles, only to slither back down as strobe lights and the glitter of the overhead disco ball bathe them in a pulsating glow.

A patriotic theme permeates the place. Four American flags hang from the back wall, while another flag made of multi-colored lights adorns another wall. TV's mounted around the room show the most American of sports, baseball, though nobody is watching.

Behind the bar, two female bartenders in tightly fitting red-white-and-blue, one-piece outfits and flashing Uncle Sam hats keep a steady supply of beer and other drinks flowing. A dancer, not performing at the moment, keeps a young man company on adjacent bar stools as he slowly explores the contours of her leg.

"How many Stormy Daniels fans do we have in here?" shouts the deejay at 9 o'clock, but it's a false alarm. Stormy isn't ready to take the stage yet.

The beat goes on for about another 45 minutes as Westlund stops by to see if I have everything I need. How about a MAGA hat? Two, one for me and one for my editor.

He asked if I agree on the diversity of the crowd. I do, as I watch a group of women seated at the stage stuff wads of bills into various places on the dancer writhing on the platform before them.

"Probably half the people in here are lawyers," Westlund offers as we watch. He won't mention names, but he says a couple of local elected officials also inquired about getting in for the show. No familiar faces stand out as I scan the room while we're talking, but Westlund assures there's no political bias among those interested.

"One was Democrat and one was Republican," he says.

Stormy Daniels hits the stage

About 9:45, the deejay finally clears the regular dancers from the stage. The crowd can smell something in the air, besides the smoke.

Sirens wail and cracks of thunder blare from the public address system.

"Things are about to get Stormy," the deejay-turned-meteorologist warns. He then runs through Daniels' film credits, including her March interview with Anderson Cooper — which he says was the most-watched episode in 10 years — as Daniels suddenly struts onto the stage.

She's nothing if not all-American tonight, wearing a glittery red corset, long glittering blue gloves and a long red-and-white gown open down the front. Strategically placed blue stars on her chest complete the ensemble.

She moves to "American Woman" as the house dancers become part of the crowd around the stage, watching a performer probably twice their age but every bit as limber. The clothes begin to fall away until Daniels' stars are finally at half-staff. The crowd has what it paid to see.

By the end of her four-song set, the "American Woman" has become Tom Petty's "American Girl." She works the crowd, giving a bare-breasted nuzzle here and there to both men and women as she works her way from one end of the stage to another.

Then she's gone. The 20-minute act is over, and Daniels is escorted to a meet-and-greet area before a scheduled second show around 11 p.m.

I duck out. It's quiet outside. Anyone coming for the second show isn't here yet. But the message board, near the "Girls, Girls, Girls" sign, leaves little doubt of what the evening has been all about:

"We Can't Be Trumped," the board reminds passing traffic. And on this night, it couldn't.

Trump and his accusers

