Flood damage in Ellicott City, Md on May 28, 2017. The National Weather Service stated as much as 9.5 inches of rain fell in the area.

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The second "1-in-1,000 year rain event" in two years sent floodwaters roaring down Main Street in historic downtown Ellicott City over the weekend, sending water as high as the second floor in some buildings.

The flash flooding only lasted a couple hours, but photographs and videos from the scene will reflect the carnage long after the last of the debris is removed from the battered homes and businesses.

Meteorologists dismissed the 2016 carnage as a 1-in-1,000-year event — a statistical way of expressing the probability of such a massive rainfall occurring in any given year in a given location, according to the National Center for Environmental Information.

But on Sunday, statistics be damned, the rains and flooding were back. Stunning visuals showed a brown wall of water sweeping through downtown, picking up cars like they were toys.

More than eight inches Sunday triggered the disaster.

"They got several inches of rain per hour," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Lada said. "The area only averages about four inches of rain for all of May. Ellicott City got two months of rain in two hours."

Water rushes through Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., May 27, 2018.

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said he understands if business owners who rebuilt two years ago decide to walk away this time.

"My heart breaks for them," he said. "They are going to have to make a tough decision. I will support whatever decision they make."

Ray Miser, 77, sat on his porch Sunday as at least 2 feet of water began rushing past his home. “You just got to pray,” he said.

He said he’s watched other floods hit the area, including the 2016 disaster. An on Sunday, once again, his elevated two-story home made it through.

"It sure was a sight,” Miser said. “There were logs and everything just floating like I was living on a river.”

Residents gather by a bridge to look at cars left crumpled in one of the tributaries of the Patapsco River that burst its banks as it channeled through historic Main Street in Ellicott City, Md, May 28, 2018. Sunday's destructive flooding left the former mill town heartbroken as it had bounded back from another destructive storm less than two years ago.

Lada was unwilling to link the vicious storms, two years apart, to global warming.

"It's such a localized, small-scale event that the big climate debate wouldn't really have an impact," he said. "This was about training thunderstorms."

