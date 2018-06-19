Now that you've picked a summer camp for your kids, you need to think about packing.
And if you thought picking a camp was tricky, making sure you send your kid off with everything they need is the REALLY overwhelming part.
Especially if this is your child's first foray at overnight camp.
Fear not.
We have lists for you.
Michelle Maffei at SheKnows.com has put together a comprehensive guide of everything your little camper might need on his or her summer adventure.
If your child is staying closer to home, we've also included a checklist for summer day camps, courtesy us moms at All The Moms.
Overnight summer camp packing list
- Bandanna/scarf
- Hat
- Glasses/contacts and cleaning solution
- Prescription medication (make sure you've filled out paperwork that the camp might require)
- Sunglasses
- Goggles for swimming
- Dress clothes and coordinating belts and shoes
- Light jacket
- Jeans
- Rain gear and/or umbrella
- Shorts
- Sweatshirt
- Swimsuit
- Swim shirt with UV protection
- T-shirts
- Tank tops
- Underwear
- Sweat pants or warm-up pants
- Pajamas
- Cotton bathrobe
- Bras
- Athletic support (jock strap)
- Boots
- Cleats
- Flip flops
- Shoes, plus a spare pair
- Socks
- Bedding (you may not need this — check with your camp to see what, if any, bedding to bring)
- Hand towels
- Beach towels (can be used for bath or swimming)
- Shower caddy
- Comb or brush
- Deodorant
- Feminine hygiene products
- Bug repellent
- Lip balm
- Nail clippers
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Shaving cream and razors
- Soap in carrier
- Sunblock
- Tissues
- Toothbrush, toothbrush container, and toothpaste
- Camera
- Flashlight and spare batteries
- Laundry bag
- Reusable water bottle or canteen
- Writing paper, pre-addressed envelopes, and stamps or calling card
- Spending money (but check with camp for policies)
- Comforts of home, like a family photo or a stuffed animal (just be sure it is replaceable)
- Entertainment such as books, hacky sacks and deck of cards
- Small backpack or tote if there are day-trips planned
Summer day camp packing list
- Water
- Sunscreen
- Swimsuit
- Towel
- Change of dry clothes
- Lunch (check with camp on whether it is provided)
- Snack (keep in mind most camps are nut-free)
- Hat
- Sunglasses
- Tote bag/backpack for carrying the above items
- Cash (for buying treats/ice cream, etc.)
Happy camping!
Like All the Moms?
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
READ MORE:
- How to prepare your kids for summer camp
- The best and worst states to hit on your summer road trip
- 4 ways to avert brain drain before summer ends
- Ask a Doc: Do your kids need sunscreen if they're in the shade?