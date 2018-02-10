WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court confronted a difficult question Tuesday: What to do with a murderer on death row whose dementia is so severe he can't remember his crime?

While it seemed possible the court would side with Vernon Madison, whose physical and mental deterioration over 33 years in solitary confinement has left him blind, incontinent and with significant memory loss, the absence of its ninth justice loomed over the case.

Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, who retired in July, wrote the high court's 2007 decision barring capital punishment for people who cannot understand their punishments and its 2005 decision barring executions of children, both decided by 5-4 majorities. He played a key role in its 6-3 decision in 2002 that barred executing people with intellectual disabilities.

Without him – and with Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to succeed him hanging by a thread in the Senate this week – the court risks deadlocking 4-4 on cases like Madison's, which frequently pit liberal against conservative justices.

The justices last year reversed a federal appeals court ruling that had struck down Madison's death sentence for killing a police officer. The lower court said that because Madison had suffered strokes in prison and could not remember the crime, he could not make sense of his punishment.

At that time, the Supreme Court ruled there is a difference between condemned inmates who cannot recall their crimes and those who cannot "rationally comprehend the concepts of crime and punishment." They said under federal law, Madison's lawyers had not proved he was incapable of understanding that.

But three of the court's more liberal justices – Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor – said then that the court had never ruled on the question of memory loss and should hear such a case in the future.

When renowned prisoners' rights attorney Bryan Stevenson presented Madison's case Tuesday, it appeared that at least Chief Justice John Roberts might join his liberal colleagues in ruling Madison incompetent enough to be spared lethal injection in Alabama.

Madison no longer remembers shooting and killing Julius Schulte in 1985. But Stevenson conceded that a mere claim of memory loss is not enough to save Madison's life. In this case, he said, the strokes have left Madison with vascular dementia, rendering him "frail, bewildered, vulnerable" and unable to "tell you the season of the year."

"We recognize that it's too easy for any defendant to say, 'I don't remember,'" Stevenson said.

Trial courts in Alabama had ruled Madison eligible for the death penalty because he was not judged to be insane or psychotic. But as the years passed, he suffered more strokes that caused brain deterioration and cognitive deficits.

Even so, Alabama Deputy Attorney General Thomas Govan said the state still deserves to win "retribution for a heinous crime," calling Madison's claim "unprecedented."

Breyer, the court's leading opponent of the death penalty, said Madison's many medical impairments may not be unusual, given that death row prisoners are older on average than in the past and have been awaiting execution for 20, 30, even 40 years.

"This will become a more common problem," Breyer predicted, adding that a narrow ruling in Madison's favor might prevent an avalanche of similar cases.

