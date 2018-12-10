If you have a sweet tooth, Sunday is your day.

Oct. 14 is National Dessert Day, which makes for the perfect excuse to search for sweet savings on sugary treats.

According to Ranker.com, a crowdsourced rankings website, the top five "most delicious desserts" are: ice cream, brownies, chocolate chip cookies, cake and chocolate. 

The website also ranked the best fast-food desserts. Dairy Queen's Blizzard was the fan favorite, followed by Wendy's Frosty and McDonald's McFlurry.

But unlike recent made-up "holidays" like National Cheeseburger Day and National Coffee Day, there are not a lot of deals specific for Sunday.

Luckily, you can get free desserts throughout the year when you join many restaurant rewards programs.

Limited-time dessert deals

These specials are available at participating locations. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location before heading out.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Through Halloween, the chain's Pizookie dessert will be $3 each, which is more than half off the regular price. No minimum purchase is required. New members of the chain's rewards program get a coupon for a free Pizookie for signing up www.bjsrestaurants.com

Coco's Bakery: Through Oct. 31, the West Coast chain has a pie sale going on with prices ranging from $9.99 to $10.99. Join the chain's eClub for a free slice.

Dairy Queen: Through Sunday, with an offer in the chain's mobile app get buy-one-get-one free sundaes. Find other deals in the app and for a limited time, download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit.

Edible Arrangements: The chain is offering a buy-one-get-one free deal on its $5 Delights Sunday at participating locations.

Godiva: Get 15 percent off Patisserie Dessert Truffle Flights online or at participating boutique locations Sunday. 

Jack in the Box: The chain is giving customers free five-piece Mini Churros with any purchase Sunday through Tuesday with unique codes. The special codes will be sent in email, on the mobile app and on the chain’s social channels.

Mrs. Fields: For National Cookie Month, get 15 percent off online orders through Oct. 31 with promo code COOKIE.

Pizza Hut: Starting Monday and through Oct. 21, get a free dessert or side with a large menu-priced pizza and code DESSERTSOCT. Also Pizza Hut now carries Cinnabon Mini Rolls for $5.99.

QuiznosBuy an eight or 12-inch sub and get a free dessert Sunday.

TooJay's: Get slices of cake for half-price with any purchase Sunday for dine-in and take-out orders. Get a free dessert for joining the Delicious Rewards program at www.toojays.com/delicious-rewards.

Sweet sign-up offers

Joining a rewards program or signing up for an email list has its perks. Be aware that sometimes the sign-up offer can take a couple hours to days to arrive in your inbox. Also because offers are available at participating locations, check with your closest location before heading out.

Baskin-Robbins: Download the app for a free scoop of ice cream. In October, small Cappuccino Blasts are $2.99.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: New members of the chain's rewards program also get a coupon for a free Pizookie for signing up www.bjsrestaurants.com

Bruster's Real Ice CreamNew Sweet Rewards loyalty club members a $3 reward to use toward ice cream purchases at participating shops. Sign up at www.brusterssweetrewards.com or download the app.

Captain D'sJoin the chain's VIP Rewards Program and receive a free dessert. Sign up at www.captainds.com/d-club-and-deals.

CarvelJoin the Fudgie Fanatics email club for savings.

Cinnabon: Sign up for Club Cinnabon and get a coupon for a free Minibon. 

Coco's Bakery: Join the West Coast chain's eClub for a free slice of pie.

Cold Stone CreameryJoin My Cold Stone Club Rewards and get a buy one, get one free Creation coupon loaded to your account.

Corner Bakery Café: Get a free dessert for signing up for the eClub at www.cornerbakerycafe.com/eclub.

CREAM: Join CREAM Rewards at www.creamnation.com/rewards for savings. The chain's name stands for Cookies Rule Everything Around Me.

Culver’sCreate a MyCulver’s account and get a free scoop.

Dairy Queen: Find deals in the chain's mobile app and for a limited time, download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit.

Dippin' Dots: Join the Dot Crazy! Email Club for coupons and promotions. 

Jack in the Box: Sign up for offers at www.jackinthebox.com/offers.

Krispy Kreme: Join the chain's reward program and get a free doughnut of your choice.

Marble Slab Creamery: Get free ice cream at Marble Slab or MaggieMoo’s Ice Cream for downloading the Slab Happy Rewards app.

McDonald’sThe fast-food chain’s app has ongoing coupons. Download the app at www.mcdonalds.com.

Mimi's Cafe: Get a free, classic two pack of Mimi's muffins or croissants when you join the e-Club. Sign up at www.mimiscafe.com/eclub.

Olive Garden: Get a free appetizer or dessert with purchase of two entree and a coupon you'll get for signing up for emails.

Panera BreadEarn rewards for your purchases and get a birthday freebie with the MyPanera loyalty program. Sign up at www.panerabread.com.

PDQ: Join the chain's Fan Club for coupons and a birthday freebie at www.eatpdq.com.

Pizza Inn: Choose a free medium Chocolate Chip Pizzert or pepperoni twists when you sign up for the rewards program.

Rita's Ice: Join Rita's Rewards at www.ritasice.com/ritas-rewards and the birthday club at www.ritasice.com/connect/birthday-club.

Shake Shack: Sign up for exclusive offers at www.shakeshack.com.

Sonic Drive-In: Find deals at www.sonicdrivein.com/deals and download the Sonic app for a free slush or drink at www.sonicdrivein.com/app. Also with the app, get drinks and slushes for half price when you order ahead.

Starbucks: Earn free drinks with the Starbucks Rewards program and get perks including free in-store refills and a birthday freebie. Learn more and register at www.starbucks.com.

Steak 'n Shake: Find savings, learn more about half-price happy hour and join the rewards program at www.steaknshake.com.

sweetFrog: Join the chain's loyalty program at www.sweetfrog.com/loyalty for discounts.

TCBY: Through Oct. 31, download the TCBY app at www.tcby.com/loyalty and get a $3 reward toward your next purchase of $10 or more.

TGI Fridays: Join the rewards program and choose a free appetizer or dessert.

TooJay's: Get a free dessert for joining the Delicious Rewards program at www.toojays.com/delicious-rewards.

Village Inn: Join the eClub for a free slice of pie.

Wendy’s: Get special offers with the chain's smartphone app

Yogurtland: Get three ounces of frozen yogurt for free for registering for Yogurtland Real Rewards.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/newsletters

