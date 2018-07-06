Flavors of Ferry Building Marketplace
The Ferry Building Marketplace is at the northeast end of San Francisco's Market and Mission streets, at the Embarcadero, a waterfront area popular with local workers come meal times on weekdays.
The building is a functioning ferry terminal, so there are public bathrooms and other amenities that visitors can use before boarding a ferry to explore the Bay Area (or not boarding).
Because this is San Francisco, a branch of Blue Bottle Coffee Company is inside the Ferry Building Marketplace, ready for commuters and travelers in need of a caffeine boost.
San Francisco sourdough is available in abundance inside the food hall, with Acme Bakery doling out fresh, crusty loaves to tear into during a bayside picnic.
Inside, the food hall is full of quick bites and larger meals, some vendors offering both, like Cowgirl Creamery cheese shop.
California-based Cowgirl Creamery makes its own cheeses and imports specialty products. The shop also offers a list of gooey grilled cheeses to eat at the market.
An abundance of local products are available from farmland surrounding San Francisco, like almonds in a plethora of flavors, and butters and brittles from G. L. Alfieri Farms. Keep an eye out for free samples.
When the farmers market isn’t in session, indoor produce vendor Farm Fresh To You offers fruits and vegetables shipped directly here from a nearby farm.
An oasis inside the hectic food hall, Imperial Tea Court offers high-quality teas imported from China.
Imperial Tea Court guests can sit down and relax with a steamy cup of oolong and spicy hand-pulled noodles, or order steamed buns and other small treats from a cart at the front of the shop.
Far West Fungi offers plenty of mushroom-focused souvenirs, like grow your own gourmet mushroom kits.
Mushrooms lovers can indulge in Far West Fungi, a gift shop and market dedicated to all things mushrooms, morels, truffles and more.
Compared to Shake Shack by locals, Gott’s Roadside commands a long line for its upscale fast-food burgers.
A range of specialty shops offer culinary souvenirs, such as heirloom beans from Rancho Gordo of Napa, Calif.
Delica is a Japanese-style delicatessen that serves creative grab-and-go meals.
Delica’s menu offerings range from chicken dumpling- or pork cutlet-topped salads to onigiri (rice balls) and sushi rolls.
Mijita is a California-style Mexican kitchen that crafts everything from breakfast tacos to burritos stuffed with pork shoulder using ingredients from local farmers.
Not every vendor in the market sells alcohol, and Mijita is a go-to for a margarita and an order of crispy chicken taquitos, or chips and guacamole.
Run by two Argentinian immigrants, El Porteno Empanadas serves a range of traditional South American hand pies, stuffed with beef, chicken, chorizo and even swiss chard.
Fort Point Beer Company is a Presidio-based brewery with a tap room in the market for visitors to sip a cold pint of American-style ale or take a growler to go.
La Cocina is a branch of a kitchen incubator that helps people of color, immigrants and women break into the food industry.
Those craving something sweet can grab a scoop or a pint of ice cream to go at Humphry Slocombe, known for unique flavor concoctions, like Hong Kong Milk Tea.
Indoor seating and Book Passage, a bookstore selling new and used titles, offer a reprieve from all the culinary temptations inside.
Visitors can walk the promenade behind the Ferry Building, which offers gorgeous bay views and benches.
Also outdoors is the back patio of Hog Island Oyster Co., a popular seafood restaurant that imports fresh oysters daily.
At the front of the building, MarketBar serves upscale seasonal fare inspired by the range of ingredients available at the farmers market.
On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, dozens of vendors comprise the lauded farmers market. Arrive early for the best selection.
Flanking each end of the Ferry Building Marketplace are fine dining restaurants, like The Slanted Door at the far west end of the food hall.
Here, chef Charles Phan serves modern Vietnamese cuisine for lunch and dinner. Crowds regularly line up for a seat in the dining room, at the bar or on the patio.
The Slanted Door serves prix-fixe and a la carte menus, featuring a signature spring roll stuffed with Gulf shrimp, grass-fed shaking beef, and at lunch, pho topped with London broil.

It would be easy to never leave San Francisco's Ferry Building Marketplace — the 3-acre space has pretty much everything you need: grab-and-go food vendors, local snack sellers, produce markets, a butcher, a cheese shop, fine dining, Blue Bottle Coffee and several sweets destinations. A bookstore, public bathrooms and the porch overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge could make the transit hub turned food hall easily livable, but unfortunately the one thing it doesn't have is permanent residences.

The grand ferry takeoff point wasn’t always so desirable. Construction started during the California Gold Rush, circa 1898, on a necessary hub for workers commuting around the Bay Area. Then the 1930s brought along a new, alluring transit option: the car. Why crowd onto a ferry when you can drive yourself across the shiny new Golden Gate Bridge?

By the 1950s, the Ferry Terminal became obsolete, and soon hid in the shadow of the elevated Embarcadero Freeway, which obscured the historic architecture until an earthquake destroyed the highway in 1989. A decade later, boasting historic landmark status, the Ferry Terminal underwent a four-year renovation project, rebooting the lower level for public use and converting the upper levels to offices that upheld the original design.

Now, vendors specializing in artisanal cuisine influenced by countries across the globe occupy dozens of stalls inside the market, while outdoor vendors including lunchtime quick-service pop-ups and a popular farmers market, stake claim to the sidewalk space in front of the building.

On market mornings — Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays — it’s not unusual to spot a famous face (like Alice Waters) hunting for fresh vegetables at the lauded Ferry Plaza Farmers Market. An estimated 40,000 people are estimated to visit the market to shop for farm fresh produce each week. And if you don't plan on cooking, there’s plenty of ready-to-eat fare inside the enormous food hall.

Tastes of Liberty Public Market
Liberty Public Market is nearing its second anniversary after opening in the historic Liberty Station in March 2016. The market showcases the building's original Spanish Colonial Revival architecture, dating back to the 1920s.
A large dog-friendly outdoor patio in front of the market's main entrance offers an ideal seating and hang out spot. Live music is offered here on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
A section of the market's outdoor facade showcases a demonstration of vertical farming techniques. The market itself is located in the original building 1 of the Naval Training Center, which coincidentally housed its mess hall.
A row of seating is available along a back row of shops, adjacent to neighboring businesses in Liberty Station, including assorted artists and stores, and a large bike shop.
The market's large and bright entrance is adorned with rows of tables in an open lounge area. The market's two main bars, Mess Hall and Bottle Craft, are located here. Patrons can also carry alcoholic beverages as they shop through the rest of the market.
Cecilia's Taqueria offers gourmet tacos, quesadillas and burritos, showcasing classic Mexican dishes and flavors with a modern twist: nothing is fried, only quality ingredients are sourced, and gluten-free options are available.
Cecilia's offers several beverages to wash down its tasty fare, including house-made horchata.
Mexican street corn cups are loaded with Cotija cheese, butter and mayonnaise. The dish is available in true elote style when cobs are available in the summertime.
Handmade tortillas are loaded with a variety of toppings, including shrimp, fish and potato.
Paraná Empanadas showcases a dozen varieties of Argentinean empanadas, including a lineup of vegetarian choices. "Oh my god, I have to get her in the market," general manager Zanow said after sampling from the shop's busy farmers market stall.
Paraná sells several beverages with traditional mate (Argentina's national drink), and offers homemade sauces to-go in large jars.
Empanadas make perfect vessels for a lineup of tasty homemade sauces, including traditional chimichurri, and roasted tomato and chipotle chimichurri.
Wicked Maine Lobster is one of the market's most popular vendors. The eatery offers lobster rolls, as well as New England clam chowder, lobster bisque, and other specialties from the East Coast.
The lobster roll from Wicked Maine Lobster is one of the highest selling items in the entire market. Huge, juicy chunks of lobster overflow from its buttery bun.
Mama Made showcases homey Thai classics and street food fare, made in homage to generations of family recipes.
Mama Made's prepared sauces are popular to-go items for home chefs looking to create a variety of curries and other Thai staples.
Mastiff Sausage Company began as a food truck. All-natural and hormone-free sausages are made from scratch and come with an assortment of house-made sides.
Mastiff Sausage Company's signature sauces are available for market eaters as well as for take home purchase.
Roast Meat & Sandwich Shop offers full roasted chickens, meatballs, sandwiches and herb roasted porchetta, proving that very big flavor can come from very small shops.
One the market's newest vendors is Roma Express. The shop offers an array of arancini, plus cannoli and craft Italian sodas.
Pasta Design makes a colorful assortment of artisan pastas. Local and seasonal ingredients flavor a wide range of pastas, and prepared sauces are available for purchase.
The comic book-styled Stuffed began as a food truck before opening its market presence. The eatery offers huge burgers and belly-filling fare such as build your own mac and cheese, tater tots and deep-fried Oreos.
Venissimo Cheese is a San Diego staple with a handful of shops across town. "Really, they were the only choice for a cheesemonger," Spatafore says. At Liberty Public Market, the shop offers approximately 80 cheeses at any given time, split evenly between domestic and international varieties.
Detailed placards for each cheese offer its origin, tasting notes and additional details. Easy to spot graphics indicate which type of animal the cheese comes from.
Baker & Olive offers patrons samples of more than a dozen flavored balsamic vinegars and olive oils. The store stocks culinary items including an assortment of salts, spices and spreads.
FishBone Kitchen's owner has more than 20 years of experience in the wholesale fish business. His large shop at Liberty Public Market showcases local and sustainable seafood choices, and serves prepared items at a 12-seat raw bar.
San Diego is one of the world's most well-known sources of uni, the delectable gonads of sea urchins. FishBone has the specialty item brought in fresh daily.
Locally sourced and freshly caught seafood from in and around the shores of San Diego, the Baja coast and the Cortez Sea is available.
Liberty Meat Shop is a butcher shop and deli offering a lineup of cured meats and all types of high-quality cuts.
Floor to ceiling glass offers a view of Liberty Meat Shop's choicest cuts. The shop also offers aged beef.
Bottlecraft offers thirsty marketgoers a lineup of two dozen rotating beers on draft. The screens display all the information on each beer available.
Customers at Bottlecraft can purchase from a lineup of more than 500 bottles and cans. These beers can be enjoyed onsite for a small fee.
WestBean Coffee Roasters offers micro-batch coffee at several locations in San Diego. The store's wholesale roasting program is popular with restaurants, while at the market, nitro cold brew draft fuels shoppers and fellow vendors all day long.
WestBean's Kryptonite is a mint-infused cold brew coffee. The shop makes specialty coffee beverages, and sells cold brew in individual servings, or in to-go bottles or growlers.
Breakfast all day, every day, is the specialty at Crackheads. Patrons can grab a sugary bowl at the cereal bar, or order up a freshly made breakfast sandwich.
Olala Crepes uses organic buckwheat flour imported from Brittany, France, to produce the most authentic French crepes possible.
Both savory and sweet crepes are available, including customer favorites such as Nutella with strawberry and banana slices.
Crafted Baked Goods prepares all types of baked desserts and treats, including specialty cakes. The cakes are popular for weddings and events, and the shop is particularly busy during Comic-Con season.
Le Parfait Paris is a classic Parisian confectionary and pastry shop. Brightly colored, super-sized macarons are available, in addition to all types of French pastries.
The creative flavors and eye-catching colors of the shop's macarons ensure the treat is the shop's most popular purchase.
Allen's Flowers and Plants has a 30-year track record serving San Diego as a high-end florist, and its shop at the market sells a variety of bouquets, as well as planted flowers and decor.
Fido can get fed at the market too, with Howlistic, a specialty pet store offering natural pet foods and treats, and eco-friendly supplies and accessories. Only service animals are actually allowed inside the market, though dogs are welcome on its outdoor patios.
A taste of Zeppelin Station in Denver
Zeppelin Station has an industrial-modern feel, while small details like garage doors that fully open and picnic benches outside embrace Denverites' love of being outdoors.
Zeppelin Station is organized like a transit hub, so interactive screens show the nearby light rail schedules as well as Uber wait times while colored lines on the floor guide visitors through the building like a metro map.
Kiss & Ride, Zeppelin Station’s first-floor bar, offers a wide selection of low ABV cocktails, should you be on your way to the airport or just stopping by for a drink.
Kiss & Ride starts serving drinks at lunchtime, and with Wi-Fi available throughout the food hall, it’s not unusual to see people parked at the bar with a laptop and low ABV -- that means less of a buzz -- cocktail in hand.
Gelato Boy serves homemade Italian-style gelato (and toppings!) in a wide range of flavors (like Thai iced tea and mascarpone orange), many of which just happen to be vegan.
Tasting flights allow guests to sample six flavors of gelato and sorbet at Gelato Boy. In the mornings, breakfast bowls topped with healthy grains offer the special opportunity to eat gelato for breakfast.
Meat lovers should head straight to Au Feu, a Montreal-style meat shop specializing in smoked brisket sliced to order.
Au Feu’s brisket can be enjoyed on wood-fired bagels, between slices of rye bread, over fries (poutine!) or in a bowl with greens (pictured).
Chef Cindhura Reddy, of beloved Denver date-night spot Spuntino, switches from upscale Italian fare to South Indian street food at her newest eatery, Namkeen.
Reddy’s family recipes as well as dishes and snacks eaten on her travels throughout India appear on Namkeen’s menu, including deep-fried chicken or cauliflower in hot chili sauces, and kathi rolls or basmati bowls to top with various curries.
Vinh Xuong Bakery, a third-generation, family-owned and operated banh mi shop, serves a range of vegetarian and meat-packed Vietnamese sandwiches on freshly made French bread.
Beyond banh mi ranging from meatball to avocado, Vinh Xuong Bakery sells spring rolls, summer rolls and its signature chili oil by the jar.
Chicago-based Aloha Poke Co. offers made-to-order, customizable poke bowls, so diners can combine raw fish cubes, vegetables and sauces to their liking.
Aloha Poke offers three sizes, three bases and endless combinations of toppings (including vegetarian options).
Denver-based chef Bill Espiricueta melds American Southern and Korean fare at Injoi Korean Kitchen.
Along with fried chicken sold by the piece and classic Korean dishes like bibimbap, Injoi offers customizable bowls with bases like rice cakes and toppings like spicy chicken nuggets and kimchi.
Zeppelin Station reserves one vendor spot, No Vacancy, for a 60-day pop-up restaurant, which serves food of the resident chef’s heritage. Denver’s Comal was the first to pop-up in the incubator, serving Latin American fare in March and April.
In May and June, Gaijin Ramen Shop occupies No Vacancy, serving up brothy bowls of Japanese noodle soup.
Above the food hall's staple vendors, a bonus dining space and bar area serves adults-ages 21 and up, after 4 p.m. The stairs double as risers to lounge and eat on.
Big Trouble, the upstairs bar, combines Eastern and Western design and flavors, with ingredients like green tea-infused rum and tart cherry liqueur on the menu.
Big Trouble is the type of trendy bar you may not expect to find in a food hall -- it’s a destination rather than a place to kill time between bites, and drinks are served well beyond midnight.
Dandy Lion Coffee echoes Big Trouble’s fusion theme by offering American and Vietnamese-style coffees, cold brew and pastries.
Representing RiNo Arts District, RiNo Made features fine art, decor and crafts made by local artists.
RiNo Made also hosts art openings, salons, workshops and more creative events.
While all the food hall vendors have open kitchens, a behind-the-scenes, commissary-style prep kitchen provides extra room for food preparation.
Zeppelin Station offers waste, composting and recycling bins.
