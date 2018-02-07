Elon Musk: Tech pioneer
01 / 17
Elon Musk CEO of SpaceX, speaks to the media during a press conference after the Falcon Heavy Launch on Feb. 6, 2018.
02 / 17
Tesla founder Elon Musk presenting the new Roadster electric sports vehicle (on background), presented to media on Nov. 16, 2017 at Tesla's Los Angeles design center. Tesla says the Roadster will accelerate from 0-60 mph in less than two seconds. Tesla says the new Roadster will cost $200,000 and will be released in three years.
03 / 17
PayPal Chief Executive Officer Peter Thiel, left, and founder Elon Musk, right, pose with the PayPal logo at corporate headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif., on Oct. 20, 2000. Elon Musk made his fortune off PayPal. Online auction giant eBay Inc. announced Monday, July 8, 2002, it would buy the electronic payment facilitator for more than $1.3 billion in stock.
04 / 17
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk congratulates teams competing on the Hyperloop Pod Competition II at SpaceX's Hyperloop track in Hawthorne, Calif on Aug. 27, 2017. A committee of the Los Angeles City Council on April 18, 2018, approved an environmental review exemption for a Los Angeles-area tunnel that Elon Musk wants to dig to test a novel underground transportation system.
05 / 17
SpaceX's newest rocket, the Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in the world, lifts off on it first demonstration flight. The rocket leapt off Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:45pm. on Feb. 6, 2018.
06 / 17
This image from video provided by SpaceX shows Elon Musk's red Tesla sports car with a dummy driver named "Starman" which was launched into space during the first test flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket on Feb. 6, 2018.
07 / 17
The twin boosters from SpaceX's newest rocket, the Falcon Heavy make a successful landing at Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Feb. 6, 2018.
08 / 17
President Trump talks with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, center, and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon during a meeting with business leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Feb. 3, 2017.
09 / 17
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks about the Interplanetary Transport System which aims to reach Mars with the first human crew in history, in the conference given by Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk during the 67th International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico on September 27, 2016.
10 / 17
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the Model X at a launch event in Fremont, Calif on Sept. 29, 2015. The Tesla Motors X is an all-wheel drive SUV featuring a 90 kWh battery providing 250 miles of range and will be able to go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds.
11 / 17
CEO and Chief Product Architect of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk shows of his throwback t-shirt of the "Tesla" heavy metal band on January 24, 2015 in Park City, Utah.
12 / 17
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, discusses new technologies before an event for Tesla owners and the media held at the Hawthorne Airport. In the background is a Tesla model P85D.
13 / 17
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveils SpaceX's new seven-seat Dragon V2 spacecraft, in Hawthorne, California on May 29, 2014. The private spaceflight companys new manned space capsule is designed to ferry NASA astronauts to and from the International Space Station. The capsule was named for "Puff the Magic Dragon," a jab at those who scoffed when Musk founded the company in 2002 and set the space bar exceedingly high. SpaceX went on to become the first private company to launch a spacecraft into orbit and return it safely to Earth in 2010.
14 / 17
Elon Musk CEO, Cofounder, Chief Product Architect for Tesla with a new Model S car outside the Tesla customer delivery area at the Tesla Fremont factory on June 21, 2012.
15 / 17
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, poses with a Tesla car in front of Nasdaq following the electric automakerís initial public offering on June, 29, 2010, in New York.
16 / 17
Tesla Motors president and CEO Ze'ev Drori, left, and Tesla Motors chairman Elon Musk, right, pose in the Tesla Motors development facility in San Carlos, just south of San Francisco next to a Tesla Roadster on Feb. 19, 2008. The Tesla Roadster, a $99,000 electric sports car powered by laptop computer batteries, is 100 percent electric, can go from 0-60 mph in four seconds and the electric car gets an equivalent of 135 mpg compared to a gas powered vehicle. Production begins mid-March. The car itself is being made in England.
17 / 17
Elon Musk stands in front of parts of the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket at the company's headquarters in El Segundo, Calif. on Sept. 18, 2007.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk will need to make an unusually convincing argument that any production number below 5,000 a week is acceptable to keep investors and the media happy.
Courtesy of Tesla

Tesla is speeding up the production rate on its most affordable electric vehicle, hitting CEO Elon Musk's goal for the final week of the second quarter even as questions linger about the company's ability to hit that pace consistently.

The automaker said Monday that it had made 5,031 Model 3 vehicles in the last seven days of June, achieving Musk's goal of 5,000 a week.

But the true test is whether Tesla can maintain that rate. Musk has established a pattern of pressing his Fremont, Calif., assembly plant aggressively to hit production goals toward the end of the company's fiscal quarters. Tesla is under pressure to accelerate its vehicle production to boost revenue and thus offset big losses.

The company took the unusual step of erecting a tent at its factory site to add a second assembly line to meet its goals. That one accounted for about 1,000 Model 3 vehicles in the last week of the quarter.

Still, investors cheered Monday's report, driving up Tesla shares 4 percent to $356.54 in morning trading.

Overall, the company made 28,578 Model 3 vehicles and 24,761 Model S or Model X vehicles.

The company's Model 3 production rate tripled from the first quarter to the second quarter.

“We did it!” Musk, who had seized oversight of the assembly process, wrote to employees in an email. “What an incredible job by an amazing team.”

Tesla said it would register sales of only 18,440 Model 3s for the quarter, since it counts them as sold only when they are delivered to the customer.

"The last 12 months were some of the most difficult in Tesla’s history, and we are incredibly proud of the whole Tesla team for achieving the 5,000 unit Model 3 production rate," Tesla said in a statement. "It was not easy, but it was definitely worth it."

Contributing: AP

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

