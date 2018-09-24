NASHVILLE — A Texas man is charged with sexual battery after Metro police say he inappropriately touched a woman on a Southwest flight into Nashville on Sunday night.

Alfredo Vela IV, 30, arrived on the flight just after 9:15 p.m. local time, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers responded to the airport and learned a woman who was sitting next to him on the plane reported to airline staff that she had been assaulted.

According to the affidavit, the woman did not know Vela, and she briefly spoke with him on the flight, before falling asleep.

She reported she later woke up to Vela rubbing her back with his hand. She also told police he touched her inner thigh, breast, and tried to put his hand up her shirt, the affidavit continues.

According to police, Vela admitted he scratched the woman's back. He chose not to speak with officers after he was arrested.

Vela was booked into the Davidson County Jail.

Jail records show he posted a $5,000 bond early Monday morning.

