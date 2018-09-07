Trump to open Europe trip with NATO meetings

President Donald Trump departs Tuesday on an ambitious seven-day trip to Europe that includes a NATO summit, a long-awaited visit to the United Kingdom, and his first formal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump's first stop is Brussels, where he will meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Wednesday, Trump will participate in sessions with the 28 NATO allies. Trump repeated his oft-repeated criticism of NATO on Monday, complaining that the United States spends more on defense than its partners.

Thai cave rescue mission: Operation underway to recover 4 boys, coach

A third day of rescue operations got underway Tuesday to recover the four remaining boys and their soccer coach trapped inside a cave in northern Thailand. Eight boys were rescued in two separate missions and brought to a hospital in the nearby city of Chiang Rai all in good condition, according to public health officials. The rescued boys are still being held in quarantine for testing and have not been able to have direct contact with their parents yet. At least 19 rescue divers are taking part in the operation, which officials are expecting to move more quickly than the previous two days — it took 11 hours on the first day to retrieve the first four boys and sped up to nine hours on the second day. 

Trump administration may not meet deadline to reunite migrant families

The first court-ordered deadline to reunite nearly 3,000 migrant children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border by immigration officials is Tuesday — with some projecting the Trump administration is unlikely to meet that goal. A federal judge ordered two weeks ago 102 children under age 5 must be reunited with their families by July 10, with the rest of the 2,900 minors to be reunited by July 26. On Sunday, however, the American Civil Liberties Union estimated that just under half of the children have been reunited, based on a list provided to them by the administration.  

Belgium, France set for action-packed World Cup semifinal

The all-Euro semifinals at the 2018 World Cup kick off Tuesday when neighboring nations Belgium and France meet at Russia's Saint Petersburg Stadium. Both teams feature potent scoring threats, led by France's 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku. Belgium's best World Cup finish came in 1986, when it finished fourth, losing in the third-place game to France. France won the World Cup title when it hosted the tournament in 1998. Game time is 2 p.m. ET (Fox, Telemundo). England faces Croatia in the other semifinal Wednesday.

Dressing up like a cow gets you free chicken

This is not a time to be chicken about dressing up like a cow. Tuesday is Chick-fil-A's 14th annual Cow Appreciation Day, which the chicken chain describes as its largest single-day customer appreciation event and a day to celebrate the company's "Eat Mor Chikin" cows. Wear spots, wave a cow bell or dress "udderly crazy" and you'll get free food. The giveaway lasts from the time restaurants open until 7 p.m.

