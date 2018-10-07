Thai hospital staff and a police officer are seen during a press conference on the condition of eight boys after they were rescued from Tham Luang cave, at Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital in Chiang Rai province, Thailand,

Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE

The last four young soccer players and their coach were pulled from a flooded cave in northern Thailand on Tuesday, the third day of a rescue operation that saved the lives of the team known as the Wild Boars.

The exhilarating rescue was closely followed around the world. President Donald Trump was among those paying homage on social media, tweeting: "On behalf of the United States, congratulations to the Thai Navy SEALs and all on the successful rescue of the 12 boys and their coach from the treacherous cave in Thailand. Such a beautiful moment - all freed, great job!"

Earlier, Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said the rescue mission would involve an international team of 19 divers.

“We expect that if there is no unusual condition … the 4 boys, 1 coach, the doctor, and 3 SEALs who have been with the boys since the first day will come out today,” he said. Hours later, the SEALs announced the rescues.

Rescuers walk toward the entrance to a cave complex where five were still trapped, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand Tuesday

Sakchai Lalit, AP Images

Eight players were rescued in separate missions Saturday and Sunday, missions that each lasted several hours. The boys rescued those days are in "high spirits," though two of them possibly have a lung infection, Narongsak said.

How the team became trapped

The boys and their coach hiked more than two miles into the cave after soccer practice on June 23. Heavy rains struck the area, and parts of their path back to the cave entrance became swollen with floodwaters. A search led by Thai navy SEALs joined by volunteer divers from around the world was fruitless until a pair of British divers came up on the hungry but apparently healthy team.

A lengthy but successful rescue

Four boys were rescued Sunday before the effort was put on hold so the cave could be restocked with oxygen tanks and other essentials. The operation cranked up again Monday morning local time, which was Sunday night in the U.S., and four more boys were brought out. The rest were freed Tuesday. Thai navy SEALs led the effort, but more than 90 rescue workers from around the world have been laboring in and around the dark, twisting cave. Massive pumps are being used to lower water levels to shorten the underwater distances.

Were the boys drugged for the journey out?

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told the Bangkok Post that rumors the boys had been drugged for the journey was untrue. "Who the hell would give that to a kid?" He then acknowledged, however, that the boys were given "something to make them not too nervous and panic".

Rescued boys' physical condition

The eight rescued boys are in “high spirits,” a senior health official said Tuesday. Jesada Chokdumrongsuk, deputy director-general of the Public Health Ministry, said the first four boys rescued, ages 12 to 16, are now able to eat normal food. Two of them possibly have a lung infection but all eight are generally “healthy and smiling,” he added.

What about their mental state?

Psychologist Jamie Aten, founder of the Humanitarian Disaster Institute at Wheaton College in Illinois, says the mental health of the boys must be monitored closely. “They may show extremes in behaviors ... they (may) sleep too much or have difficulty sleeping,” says Aten, who is not involved in the boys' treatment. “They may develop triggers that weren’t there previously.” Some, he says, may withdraw while others may seek more attention. "Over time these symptoms may lessen, but for some it could be a lifelong struggle," he said.

What comes next

The early returns on the overall health of the boys were positive. Still, they could remain in the hospital for several days. When they get out, classmates promised to help them catch up with their work and reacclimate them to school. A member of the team who did not venture into the cave, Poowadet Khamngern, 14, has the first meal with his friends planned for when they return. “We’re going to eat fried chicken at KFC,” he said.

Contributing: Thomas Maresca; The Associated Press

Search for trapped soccer team in Thailand

